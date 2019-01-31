SERNEKE publ : to construct new entrance for the Swedish Exhibition & Congress Center

Serneke has signed a contract with the Swedish Exhibition & Congress Center (Svenska Mässan) in Gothenburg to construct a new entrance to the congress and exhibition halls. The contract represents the first stage of a collaborative development project between the parties. The contract is valued at about SEK 67 million.

The remodeling of Entrance 8, which is located on the west side of the exhibition center, towards Skånegatan, will bring improved logistics and access to both the exhibition and congress halls. The project also involves preparing for the construction of the Swedish Exhibition & Congress Center's fourth tower, +One, which is scheduled to commence in a couple of years.

'It's very exciting to get started with the first stage of our collaborative effort. The project is important for us and for the continued process of developing the Swedish Exhibition & Congress Center for the future,' says Peter Carlzon, Construction Manager for Special Projects at Serneke Construction.

'The high level of demand generates substantial flows in and out of the Swedish Exhibition & Congress Center's main entrances. This requires well-considered logistics. A holistic approach is now being taken, while also preparing for the construction of +One. The entrance will allow us to hold numerous trade fairs and conferences in parallel, while also providing a cloakroom, plentiful restrooms and good accessibility - all under one roof,' says Joachim Hult, Property Director at the Swedish Exhibition & Congress Center, which is operated as a financially independent foundation.

Work on the new Entrance 8 will commence immediately and is scheduled for completion in the autumn of 2019. The order value of approximately SEK 67 million is included in the first quarter of 2019.

For additional information, please contact:

Peter Carlzon, Construction manager, Serneke Construction

Tel: +46 76 172 03 06

peter.carlzon@serneke.se

Johan Live, Press Officer, Serneke Group AB

Tel: +46 768 68 11 37

johan.live@serneke.se

Serneke is a rapidly growing corporate group active in construction, civil engineering, project development and property management.The Group was founded in 2002 and today has income of approximately SEK 6 billion and about 1,100 employees.Through novel thinking, the Company drives development and creates more effective and more innovative solutions for responsible construction. The Company builds and develops housing, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, public buildings, roads and civil engineering projects, and other infrastructure. The Company's customers are public and commercial clients, and operations are focused on the three metropolitan regions in Sweden, Gothenburg (Region West), Stockholm (Region East) and Malmö (Region South). Serneke has its headquarters in Gothenburg and offices in Stockholm, Malmö, Alingsås, Borås, Eskilstuna, Halmstad, Helsingborg, Jönköping, Skövde, Strömstad, Trollhättan, Uppsala, Varberg and Växjö.The Company's Series B shares (SRNKE) have been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange since November 2016.

Further information about Serneke Group AB is available at www.serneke.se