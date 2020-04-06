SERSTECH AB: Annual report in swedish now availiable on company website

Log in
04/06/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

2019 was for Serstech a year of good growth and the company is now well suited to meet the market with an even stronger value proposition and well established sales channel. The company is also affected by the the Covid19 virus, with the implications of decreased customer activity and forced cost cutting programmes down sizing the organization. That according to the annual report of Serstech AB, availiable at www.serstech.com/financial-reports.

 An english version of the annual report will be availiable later this year.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB
Phone: +46 739 606067
Email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB
Phone: +46 702 072643
Email: tp@serstech.com 

Company website: www.serstech.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 18:00 CET on April 6, 2020.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, phone: 040-20 02 50, e-mail: ca@vhcorp.se

About Serstech
Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. 

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com

Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Sandor Chief Executive Officer
Bengt Thomas Pileby Chairman
Joakim Nyström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Diedrichs Vice President-Products, Research & Development
Sverker Göranson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERSTECH AB-53.83%12
SMC CORPORATION2.05%28 282
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-20.51%16 559
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-0.71%7 788
COGNEX CORPORATION-27.66%7 295
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-31.84%4 469
