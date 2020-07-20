Serstech : Interim Report, January-June, 2020

Profit for the period: KSEK -6 820 (-3 349) Earnings per share SEK -0,10(-0,05)
Earnings per average number of shares: SEK -0,10(-0,05)
Period 1 January - 30 June 2020
Net sales: KSEK 6321 (8 340)
Profit for the period: KSEK -10 025 (-7 008) Earnings per share SEK -0,14(-0,11)
Earnings per average number of shares: SEK -0,14(-0,11)
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
The second quarter was naturally heavily influenced by the ongoing pandemic and our sales was significantly lower than normal. In April and the first half of May, the vast majority of ongoing tenders were either postponed indefinitely or cancelled. In late May and in June, several of the postponed or cancelled tenders were reopened, some end-customers mentioning the reason being an increased narcotics problem in the country. In June, we also noted a significantly higher activity level among our partners, with customer meetings and demonstrations being possible again in some regions.
The plan and goal for 2020 was to grow our revenue well beyond 100% and we also had high ambitions in our product development roadmap for the year. The plan was to grow our R&D capacity in both Sweden and Romania and double our sales team. As a direct result of the effects from Covid-19, we initiated a cost-cutting program in mid-March. We have asked eleven colleagues to leave the company and managed to achieve an overall fixed cost reduction by more than 60% per month from April to October. The majority of staff reductions has been done in Lund, leaving the team in Cluj Napoca relatively untouched.
The combination of significantly reduced cost and the reopening of some tenders makes us cautiously optimistic that the market will start to normalize in the third or fourth quarter. We expect to be able to maintain a very low cost level until at least the end of the year, partially due to the ongoing reduction in working hours for the Swedish team. Since we do not use our own resources or cash for sourcing and production, our fixed costs will not automatically increase when the volumes start to go up again. We therefore expect to see improvements
'in our cash flow the coming quarters.
We are cautiously optimistic about the third and the fourth quarter'
- Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO.
In April, we announced the new instruments Serstech Arx and Arx+, which are intended for the security and pharmaceutical industry, respectively. The differences between the two instruments are that the Arx+ contains a barcode reader and complies with FDA's regulations governing the pharmaceutical production industry. Both instruments have our patented autofocus solution, built-inWi-Fi, next generation analysis algorithms and a completely redesigned hardware and user interface. The new products have created a lot of buzz in the market and positive response from partners and end- customers. We expect the products to generate initial sales already in Q4 this year, even though the volumes are hard to predict, due to the current market situation.
For most of this year, we have reduced capacity in R&D due to the reduction of the team size and reduced working hours for the remaining team. Nevertheless, we plan to launch ChemDash
2.0 in September and reshape and significantly improve our software offering. The new ChemDash platform, rewritten from scratch, will be introduced in three different versions
- ChemDash Lite, ChemDash Pro and ChemDash Pro+. ChemDash Lite is free and is included with any Serstech instrument and has limited functionality. ChemDash Pro is our first premium software and will be sold with subscription and perpetual license options. ChemDash Pro+ is like Pro but complies with the FDA regulations for the pharmaceutical market. The new ChemDash platform introduces a licensing mechanism, which in the future will allow us to sell subscriptions to updates of our substance libraries. At the moment, the security market does not accept the subscription business model, but we expect that to gradually change over the coming years.
The overall feeling after the end of Q2 is positive and we think that the second half of the year will be better than what we initially feared and prepared for. The cost reductions we have done, in combination with the variety of new products, put us in a good competitive position to quickly resume sales, without adding any fixed cost.
Stefan Sandor, CEO
FINANCIAL COMMENTS (SERSTECH GROUP)
Sales and result
After a strong first quarter, orders and sales where deeply affected by the Covid19 situation in the second quarter, which led to a decrease in net sales for the period January to June of 24% to KSEK 6 321 (8 340).
EBIT for the period was KSEK -9 928 (-6 959) and the reported net earnings for the period was KSEK -10 025 (-7 008). The lower results were due to both the lower revenue and the significantly higher investment in product development and sales. Since early March, the management has been working on cost reductions in all areas. The cost reductions will have an incremental effect the coming months, with full effect from October.
Earnings per share (Serstech AB) during the period amounted to SEK -0.14 per share (-0.11). Earnings per average number of shares, due to the new share issue, amounted to -0,14(-0,11).
Depreciation and amortization
The result for the period has been adjusted by KSEK 5 425 (4 940) for depreciation, of which KSEK 174 (156) refers to depreciation of equipment, tools and installations, whereas 'KSEK 5 251 (4 784) refers to depreciation of previous year's
capitalized development costs.
Most of our customers in the police and border control segments typically order SERS kits when they place orders for our instruments, since the kit brings their narcotics identification capability to a new level'
- Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO.
Investments
Serstech's total investments during the period amounted to KSEK 8 134 (2 326) and relate to intangible fixed assets of KSEK 7 882 (1 142), such as capitalized expenditure for development work, and tangible fixed assets of KSEK 252 (0), such as tools and installation and financial assets of KSEK 0 (0).
Liquidity and financing
At the end of the period, the group had KSEK 10 272 (4 667) in cash and bank balances and KSEK 1 000 in unutilized overdraft credit.
The management has secured additional financing if needed. The Board has concluded that the group has sufficient liquidity. At the reporting date the company had long-terminterest-bearing liabilities of KSEK 1 209 (2 481).
Equity, share capital and number of shares As of June 30, 2020, Serstech's equity amounted to KSEK 40 714 (36 000).
The company's equity ratio amounted to 85 percent (84) on June 30, 2020.
The share capital was on June 30 divided into 71 243 673 shares with a quota value of SEK
0.11. All shares belong to the same series and have the same voting and profit rights in the company.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD
The annual general meeting (AGM) was held on April 27. The Members of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) were granted discharge for their management duties in 2019. The members of the board were all re-elected.Per-Arne Petersson of Deloitte, was not eligible for re-election as the company auditor, due to the limitations of the rotation principle. Cecilia Andrén Dorselius of PWC was elected new auditor.
On the 5th of May, Serstech announced two new instruments
Serstech Arx and Serstech Arx+. The instruments are additions to the existing Raman instrument portfolio and represent significant steps forward for quick and precise identification of chemical substances. With the addition of the two new instruments, Serstech can now address both the high- end and thecost-conscious segments of the handheld Raman market.
Serstech Arx is intended for the security market and is faster, more precise and has several new features compared to the Serstech 100 Indicator, which will remain in the portfolio as the more affordable option.
Serstech Arx+ is intended for the pharmaceutical production market and complies with the US FDA regulations for instruments in a pharmaceutical environment. Serstech Arx+ includes a barcode scanner and other features that improves the efficiency of the QA process of pharmaceutical producers. Both instruments contain several industry-first features, including Serstech's patented autofocus solution. Autofocus improves the signal quality from the sample and removes the need for any lens adaptors, which makes it easier to use with protective gloves.
On the 7th of May, Serstech received a patent approval for its SERS solution, which is used in combination with any of Serstech's Raman instruments.
SERS is an acronym for Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy and is based on the signal amplification caused by resonance in nanocoated silicon surfaces. In practical applications, this means that very small amounts of narcotics and other chemical substances can be identified, even at ppm (parts per million) concentration levels. Serstech's solution has been able to identify traces of pesticide pollution in rivers and very low concentrations of heroin, a substance that most Raman systems are challenged to identify even in pure form.
Serstech's SERS solution has been on the market since September 2019 and the response from partners and
end-customers has been very positive. The main application is currently in narcotics identification and especially impure street samples with lower concentrations.
On the 19th of May, Serstech announced entering into an agreement with Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), where SKMG is to act as new Certified Advisor to Serstech as of the 1th of June 2020.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD
n/a
OUR FINANCIAL GOALS
In late 2019, the board announced a five-year revenue growth target of at least 50% per year on average. The EBITDA results target is set to be at least 25% by the end of the five-year period and the expectation is that the results will be lower at the beginning of the period and improving over time.
PERSONNEL
As of June 30, 2020, Serstech Group had 22 (13) employees.
TOTAL
Men Women
Lund, Sweden
15*
12
3
Cluj, Romania
7
6
1
Group
22
18
4
Four employees are on their notice periods, which will end in August, September and early October. By October 3, Serstech will have 11 employees in Lund.
ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES
The report has been prepared in accordance with BFNAR 2012: 1 Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, K3. The company's assets and liabilities are stated at cost or nominal value respectively unless otherwise stated.
This is a consolidated report that refers to the Serstech Group, which consists of Serstech AB and its subsidiaries Serstech Förvaltning AB and Serstech Development SRL.
This report has not been subject to review by the company's auditor.
LISTING
The shares have been traded since September 29, 2016 on Nasdaq OMX First North Growth Market under the short-name SERT and with ISIN code SE0005365095.
As of June 30, 2020, the company had 3 132 shareholders.
SERSTECH GROUP
INCOME STATEMENT
2020-04-01
2019-04-01
2020-01-01
2019-01-01
2019-01-01
Amounts in KSEK
2020-06-30
2019-06-30
2020-06-30
2019-06-30
2019-12-31
REVENUE
Net sales
308
5 089
6 321
8 340
18 742
Capitalized work
3 724
1 183
7 881
2 326
5 455
for own account
Other operating income
1 090
0
1 122
0
45
Total revenue
5 122
6 272
15 324
10 666
24 242
EXPENSES
Raw materials and consumables
-633
-1 527
-2 726
-2 649
-8 140
Other external costs
-4 074
-2 323
-8 369
-3 471
-9 137
Payroll expenses
-4 165
-3 290
-8 768
-6 658
-12 607
Depreciation of tangible
-2 715
-2 470
-5 425
-4 940
-9 912
and intangible assets
Exchange gains and losses, net
-308
14
37
93
67
Total expenses
-11 894
-9 596
-25 252
-17 625
-39 729
EBIT
-6 772
-3 324
-9 928
-6 959
-15 487
Interest and similar, net
-48
-25
-96
-49
-195
EBT
-6 820
-3 349
-10 024
-7 008
-15 682
Taxes
0
0
-1
0
0
Net Earnings
-6 820
-3 349
-10 025
-7 008
-15 682
SERSTECH GROUP
BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS
2020-06-30
2019-06-30
2019-12-31
Amounts in KSEK
ASSETS
Intangible assets
Intangible assets
32 319
31 386
29 688
Total intangible assets
32 319
31 386
29 688
Tangible assets
Equipment, tools, fixtures
554
615
470
and fittings
Total tangible assets
554
615
470
Total financial assets
0
0
0
Total fixed assets
32 873
32 001
30 158
Current assets
Inventories etc.
Inventories
1 383
1 753
3 024
Total
1 383
1 753
3 024
Current receivables
Accounts receivable - trade
1 343
1 709
2 947
Current tax assets
47
188
0
Other receivables
1 585
2 584
10 278
Prepaid expenses
321
130
301
and accrued income
Total Current receivables
3 296
4 611
13 526
Cash and bank balances
10 272
4 667
15 159
Total current assets
14 951
11 031
31 709
TOTAL ASSETS
47 824
43 032
61 867
SERSTECH GROUP
BALANCE SHEET - EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2020-06-30
2019-06-30
2019-12-31
Amounts in KSEK
EQUITY
Equity
40 714
36 000
51 077
Total equity
40 714
36 000
51 077
Provisions
139
259
139
Non-current liabilities
Liabilities to credit institutions
1 209
2 481
1 194
Total non-current liabilities
1 209
2 481
1 194
Current liabilities
Liabilities to credit institutions
1 609
1 175
1 950
Accounts payable
631
1 148
4 929
Other current liabilities
656
548
428
Accrued expenses
2 866
1 421
2 150
Total current liabilities
5 762
4 292
9 457
TOTAL EQUITY
47 824
43 032
61 867
AND LIABILITIES
CHANGE IN EQUITY SERSTECH GROUP
2020-04-01
2019-04-01
2020-01-01
2019-01-01
2019-01-01
Amounts in KSEK
2020-06-30
2019-06-30
2020-06-30
2019-06-30
2019-12-31
Equity brought forward
47 533
38 650
51 077
42 309
42 309
Warrants issue*
0
699
0
699
699
Rights issue
0
0
7 650
0
17 286
Issue costs
0
0
-339
0
-1185
New share issue in progress
0
0
-7650
0
7650
Profit for the period
-6 820
-3 349
-10 025
-7 008
-15 682
Amount at end of period
40 714
36 000
40 714
36 000
51 077
The warranty programe from summer 2019 has been reclassified and moved from liability to equity with limited affect on previously reported figures.
increase (-)/decrease (+) other short-term receivables
-59
-574
878
786
1 458
increase (+)/decrease (-) account payables
-33
355
-3 728
-1 390
2 391
increase (+)/decrease (-) other short-term liabilities
653
283
89
489
1 768
CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
-1 064
39
-3 867
-1 472
-2 265
INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
0
4
-252
-16
-16
Sale of property, plant and equipment
0
12
0
16
12
Acquisition of intangible fixed assets
-3 724
-1 183
-7 882
-2 326
-5 455
Acquisition of subsidiaries
0
-50
0
-50
-50
CASHFLOW FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
-3 724
-1 217
-8 134
-2 376
-5 509
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Loans
0
1 906
-325
1 812
1 300
Warrant issue
0
699
0
699
699
Share issue costs paid
0
0
-339
0
-1 185
Rights issue
0
0
7 650
0
16 587
CASHFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
0
2 605
6 986
2 511
17 401
CASHFLOW FOR THIS PERIOD
-4 788
1 427
-5015
-1 337
9 627
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
14 854
2 691
15 080
5 454
5 454
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
10 065
4 118
10 065
4 118
15 080
SERSTECH AB, PARENT COMPANY
KEY FIGURES
2020-04-01
2019-04-012020-01-012019-01-012019-01-01
Amounts in SEK
2020-06-30
2019-06-30
2020-06-30
2019-06-30
2019-12-31
PROFITABILITY AND RETURN
Revenue growth (%)
-94%
226%
-24%
201%
77%
Operating margin (%)
neg
neg
neg
neg
neg
Profit margin (%)
neg
neg
neg
neg
neg
Return on equity (%)
neg
neg
neg
neg
neg
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Equity (KSEK)
40 969
36 000
40 969
36 000
51 077
Balance sheet (KSEK)
47 794
43 032
47 794
43 032
61 867
Capital employed (KSEK)
43 787
39 656
43 787
39 656
56 521
Interest-bearing net debt (KSEK)
-7 247
-462
-7 247
-462
-11 936
Capital turnover rate (times)
0,01
0,12
0,12
0,18
0,34
Equity ratio (%)
85,72%
83,66%
85,72%
83,66%
82,56%
Gearing ratio (%)
6,88%
10,16%
6,88%
10,16%
6,16%
Interest coverage
neg
neg
neg
neg
neg
CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY
Cash flow before investments (KSEK)
-1 064
39
-3 867
-1 472
-2 265
Cash flow after investments (KSEK)
-4 788
-1 178
-12 001
-3 848
-7 774
Liquid funds (KSEK)
10 065
4 118
10 065
4 118
15 080
INVESTMENTS
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (KSEK)
0
4
-252
-16
-16
Sale of property, plant and equipment (KSEK)
0
12
0
16
16
Acquisition of intangible fixed assets (KSEK)
-3 724
-1 183
-7 882
-2 326
-5 455
Sales of property, plant and equipment (KSEK)
0
0
0
0
0
Acquisition of subsidiaries (KSEK)
0
-50
0
-50
-50
Acquisition of shares and holdings (KSEK)
0
0
0
0
0
PERSONNEL
Average number of employees
18
16
18
15
15
Revenue per employee (KSEK)
285
318
851
556
1 249
Number of employees
15
16
15
16
17
DATA PER SHARE
Number of shares
71 243 673
64 119 306
71 243 673
64 119 306
69 058 067
Earnings per share
-0,10
-0,05
-0,14
-0,11
-0,23
Equity per share (SEK)
0,58
0,56
0,58
0,56
0,73
Average number of shares
71 243 673
64 119 306
70 150 870
64 119 306
66 588 687
Earnings per average number of shares
-0,10
-0,05
-0,14
-0,11
-0,24
DEFINITIONS
PROFITABILITY AND RETURN Revenue growth (%) Operating margin (%)
Profit margin (%) Return on equity (%)
CAPITAL STRUCTURE Equity (KSEK) Balance sheet (KSEK) Capital employed (KSEK) Interest-bearing net debt (KSEK)
Capital turnover rate (times) Equity ratio (%)
Gearing ratio (%) Interest coverage
CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY Liquid funds (KSEK)
Cash flow before investments (KSEK)
Cash flow after investments (KSEK)
PERSONNEL
Average number of employees Revenue per employee (KSEK) Number of employees
DATA PER SHARE
Number of shares
Earnings per share (SEK)
Equity per share (SEK)
Change in revenue as a percentage of previous period revenue Operating profit as a percentage of turnover
Profit for the period as a percentage of turnover Profit for the period as a percentage of average equity
Equity at the end of the period
Total assets or total liabilities and equity
Balance sheet total less non-interest-bearing liabilities, including deferred tax
Net interest-bearing provisions and liabilities less financial assets including liquid assets Capital turnover rate (times)
Net revenue for the year divided by average balance sheet total Equity as a percentage of total assets
Interest-bearing liabilities divided by equity
Profit after financial items plus financial expenses divided by financial expenses
Bank balances and cash
Profit before financial items plus items that do not affect cash flow less change in working capital
Profit after financial items plus items that do not affect cash flow less changes in working capital and investments
Average number of employees during the period
Turnover divided by the average number of employees
Number of employees at the end of the period
Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period
Profit for the period divided by the number of shares
Equity divided by the number of shares
Future reports
The company will provide continuing financial information according to the following schedule:
2020-11-11
Quarterly report (Jan-Sep)
2021-02-25
Year-end report (Jan-Dec)
2021-04-30
Quarterly report (Jan-Mar)
2021-04-30
Annual shareholders meeting
2021-07-26
Half Year report (Jan-Jun)
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Stefan Sandor, CEO, Serstech AB phone: +46 739 606 067 email: ss@serstech.com
Thomas Pileby,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB phone: +46 702 072 643
email: tp@serstech.com
Company website: www.serstech.com
This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08.45 CET on July 20, 2020.
Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), phone: +46 11 323 07 32, e-mail: ca@skmg.se.
ABOUT SERSTECH
Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by
Serstech's solution. Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com