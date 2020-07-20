Serstech : Interim Report, January-June, 2020

Log in
HALF YEAR REPORT, 1 January - 30 June 2020

Serstech Group - Second Quarter 2020

Net sales: KSEK 308 (5 089)

Profit for the period: KSEK -6 820 (-3 349) Earnings per share SEK -0,10(-0,05)

Earnings per average number of shares: SEK -0,10(-0,05)

Period 1 January - 30 June 2020

Net sales: KSEK 6321 (8 340)

Profit for the period: KSEK -10 025 (-7 008) Earnings per share SEK -0,14(-0,11)

Earnings per average number of shares: SEK -0,14(-0,11)

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

The second quarter was naturally heavily influenced by the ongoing pandemic and our sales was significantly lower than normal. In April and the first half of May, the vast majority of ongoing tenders were either postponed indefinitely or cancelled. In late May and in June, several of the postponed or cancelled tenders were reopened, some end-customers mentioning the reason being an increased narcotics problem in the country. In June, we also noted a significantly higher activity level among our partners, with customer meetings and demonstrations being possible again in some regions.

The plan and goal for 2020 was to grow our revenue well beyond 100% and we also had high ambitions in our product development roadmap for the year. The plan was to grow our R&D capacity in both Sweden and Romania and double our sales team. As a direct result of the effects from Covid-19, we initiated a cost-cutting program in mid-March. We have asked eleven colleagues to leave the company and managed to achieve an overall fixed cost reduction by more than 60% per month from April to October. The majority of staff reductions has been done in Lund, leaving the team in Cluj Napoca relatively untouched.

The combination of significantly reduced cost and the reopening of some tenders makes us cautiously optimistic that the market will start to normalize in the third or fourth quarter. We expect to be able to maintain a very low cost level until at least the end of the year, partially due to the ongoing reduction in working hours for the Swedish team. Since we do not use our own resources or cash for sourcing and production, our fixed costs will not automatically increase when the volumes start to go up again. We therefore expect to see improvements

'in our cash flow the coming quarters.

We are cautiously optimistic about the third and the fourth quarter'

- Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO.

In April, we announced the new instruments Serstech Arx and Arx+, which are intended for the security and pharmaceutical industry, respectively. The differences between the two instruments are that the Arx+ contains a barcode reader and complies with FDA's regulations governing the pharmaceutical production industry. Both instruments have our patented autofocus solution, built-inWi-Fi, next generation analysis algorithms and a completely redesigned hardware and user interface. The new products have created a lot of buzz in the market and positive response from partners and end- customers. We expect the products to generate initial sales already in Q4 this year, even though the volumes are hard to predict, due to the current market situation.

For most of this year, we have reduced capacity in R&D due to the reduction of the team size and reduced working hours for the remaining team. Nevertheless, we plan to launch ChemDash

2.0 in September and reshape and significantly improve our software offering. The new ChemDash platform, rewritten from scratch, will be introduced in three different versions

- ChemDash Lite, ChemDash Pro and ChemDash Pro+. ChemDash Lite is free and is included with any Serstech instrument and has limited functionality. ChemDash Pro is our first premium software and will be sold with subscription and perpetual license options. ChemDash Pro+ is like Pro but complies with the FDA regulations for the pharmaceutical market. The new ChemDash platform introduces a licensing mechanism, which in the future will allow us to sell subscriptions to updates of our substance libraries. At the moment, the security market does not accept the subscription business model, but we expect that to gradually change over the coming years.

The overall feeling after the end of Q2 is positive and we think that the second half of the year will be better than what we initially feared and prepared for. The cost reductions we have done, in combination with the variety of new products, put us in a good competitive position to quickly resume sales, without adding any fixed cost.

Stefan Sandor, CEO

2

FINANCIAL COMMENTS (SERSTECH GROUP)

Sales and result

After a strong first quarter, orders and sales where deeply affected by the Covid19 situation in the second quarter, which led to a decrease in net sales for the period January to June of 24% to KSEK 6 321 (8 340).

EBIT for the period was KSEK -9 928 (-6 959) and the reported net earnings for the period was KSEK -10 025 (-7 008). The lower results were due to both the lower revenue and the significantly higher investment in product development and sales. Since early March, the management has been working on cost reductions in all areas. The cost reductions will have an incremental effect the coming months, with full effect from October.

Earnings per share (Serstech AB) during the period amounted to SEK -0.14 per share (-0.11). Earnings per average number of shares, due to the new share issue, amounted to -0,14(-0,11).

Depreciation and amortization

The result for the period has been adjusted by KSEK 5 425 (4 940) for depreciation, of which KSEK 174 (156) refers to depreciation of equipment, tools and installations, whereas 'KSEK 5 251 (4 784) refers to depreciation of previous year's

capitalized development costs.

Most of our customers in the police and border control segments typically order SERS kits when they place orders for our instruments, since the kit brings their narcotics identification capability to a new level'

- Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO.

Investments

Serstech's total investments during the period amounted to KSEK 8 134 (2 326) and relate to intangible fixed assets of KSEK 7 882 (1 142), such as capitalized expenditure for development work, and tangible fixed assets of KSEK 252 (0), such as tools and installation and financial assets of KSEK 0 (0).

Liquidity and financing

At the end of the period, the group had KSEK 10 272 (4 667) in cash and bank balances and KSEK 1 000 in unutilized overdraft credit.

Net Sales (KSEK)

6 000

5 000

4 000

3 000

2 000

1 000

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

2018 2019

2018

2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

The management has secured additional financing if needed. The Board has concluded that the group has sufficient liquidity. At the reporting date the company had long-terminterest-bearing liabilities of KSEK 1 209 (2 481).

Equity, share capital and number of shares As of June 30, 2020, Serstech's equity amounted to KSEK 40 714 (36 000).

The company's equity ratio amounted to 85 percent (84) on June 30, 2020.

The share capital was on June 30 divided into 71 243 673 shares with a quota value of SEK

0.11. All shares belong to the same series and have the same voting and profit rights in the company.

3

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD

The annual general meeting (AGM) was held on April 27. The Members of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) were granted discharge for their management duties in 2019. The members of the board were all re-elected.Per-Arne Petersson of Deloitte, was not eligible for re-election as the company auditor, due to the limitations of the rotation principle. Cecilia Andrén Dorselius of PWC was elected new auditor.

On the 5th of May, Serstech announced two new instruments

  • Serstech Arx and Serstech Arx+. The instruments are additions to the existing Raman instrument portfolio and represent significant steps forward for quick and precise identification of chemical substances. With the addition of the two new instruments, Serstech can now address both the high- end and thecost-conscious segments of the handheld Raman market.

Serstech Arx is intended for the security market and is faster, more precise and has several new features compared to the Serstech 100 Indicator, which will remain in the portfolio as the more affordable option.

Serstech Arx+ is intended for the pharmaceutical production market and complies with the US FDA regulations for instruments in a pharmaceutical environment. Serstech Arx+ includes a barcode scanner and other features that improves the efficiency of the QA process of pharmaceutical producers. Both instruments contain several industry-first features, including Serstech's patented autofocus solution. Autofocus improves the signal quality from the sample and removes the need for any lens adaptors, which makes it easier to use with protective gloves.

On the 7th of May, Serstech received a patent approval for its SERS solution, which is used in combination with any of Serstech's Raman instruments.

SERS is an acronym for Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy and is based on the signal amplification caused by resonance in nanocoated silicon surfaces. In practical applications, this means that very small amounts of narcotics and other chemical substances can be identified, even at ppm (parts per million) concentration levels. Serstech's solution has been able to identify traces of pesticide pollution in rivers and very low concentrations of heroin, a substance that most Raman systems are challenged to identify even in pure form.

Serstech's SERS solution has been on the market since September 2019 and the response from partners and

end-customers has been very positive. The main application is currently in narcotics identification and especially impure street samples with lower concentrations.

On the 19th of May, Serstech announced entering into an agreement with Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), where SKMG is to act as new Certified Advisor to Serstech as of the 1th of June 2020.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

n/a

OUR FINANCIAL GOALS

In late 2019, the board announced a five-year revenue growth target of at least 50% per year on average. The EBITDA results target is set to be at least 25% by the end of the five-year period and the expectation is that the results will be lower at the beginning of the period and improving over time.

PERSONNEL

As of June 30, 2020, Serstech Group had 22 (13) employees.

TOTAL

Men Women

Lund, Sweden

15*

12

3

Cluj, Romania

7

6

1

Group

22

18

4

  • Four employees are on their notice periods, which will end in August, September and early October. By October 3, Serstech will have 11 employees in Lund.

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

The report has been prepared in accordance with BFNAR 2012: 1 Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, K3. The company's assets and liabilities are stated at cost or nominal value respectively unless otherwise stated.

This is a consolidated report that refers to the Serstech Group, which consists of Serstech AB and its subsidiaries Serstech Förvaltning AB and Serstech Development SRL.

This report has not been subject to review by the company's auditor.

LISTING

The shares have been traded since September 29, 2016 on Nasdaq OMX First North Growth Market under the short-name SERT and with ISIN code SE0005365095.

As of June 30, 2020, the company had 3 132 shareholders.

4

SERSTECH GROUP

INCOME STATEMENT

2020-04-01

2019-04-01

2020-01-01

2019-01-01

2019-01-01

Amounts in KSEK

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2019-12-31

REVENUE

Net sales

308

5 089

6 321

8 340

18 742

Capitalized work

3 724

1 183

7 881

2 326

5 455

for own account

Other operating income

1 090

0

1 122

0

45

Total revenue

5 122

6 272

15 324

10 666

24 242

EXPENSES

Raw materials and consumables

-633

-1 527

-2 726

-2 649

-8 140

Other external costs

-4 074

-2 323

-8 369

-3 471

-9 137

Payroll expenses

-4 165

-3 290

-8 768

-6 658

-12 607

Depreciation of tangible

-2 715

-2 470

-5 425

-4 940

-9 912

and intangible assets

Exchange gains and losses, net

-308

14

37

93

67

Total expenses

-11 894

-9 596

-25 252

-17 625

-39 729

EBIT

-6 772

-3 324

-9 928

-6 959

-15 487

Interest and similar, net

-48

-25

-96

-49

-195

EBT

-6 820

-3 349

-10 024

-7 008

-15 682

Taxes

0

0

-1

0

0

Net Earnings

-6 820

-3 349

-10 025

-7 008

-15 682

5

SERSTECH GROUP

BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2019-12-31

Amounts in KSEK

ASSETS

Intangible assets

Intangible assets

32 319

31 386

29 688

Total intangible assets

32 319

31 386

29 688

Tangible assets

Equipment, tools, fixtures

554

615

470

and fittings

Total tangible assets

554

615

470

Total financial assets

0

0

0

Total fixed assets

32 873

32 001

30 158

Current assets

Inventories etc.

Inventories

1 383

1 753

3 024

Total

1 383

1 753

3 024

Current receivables

Accounts receivable - trade

1 343

1 709

2 947

Current tax assets

47

188

0

Other receivables

1 585

2 584

10 278

Prepaid expenses

321

130

301

and accrued income

Total Current receivables

3 296

4 611

13 526

Cash and bank balances

10 272

4 667

15 159

Total current assets

14 951

11 031

31 709

TOTAL ASSETS

47 824

43 032

61 867

6

SERSTECH GROUP

BALANCE SHEET - EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2019-12-31

Amounts in KSEK

EQUITY

Equity

40 714

36 000

51 077

Total equity

40 714

36 000

51 077

Provisions

139

259

139

Non-current liabilities

Liabilities to credit institutions

1 209

2 481

1 194

Total non-current liabilities

1 209

2 481

1 194

Current liabilities

Liabilities to credit institutions

1 609

1 175

1 950

Accounts payable

631

1 148

4 929

Other current liabilities

656

548

428

Accrued expenses

2 866

1 421

2 150

Total current liabilities

5 762

4 292

9 457

TOTAL EQUITY

47 824

43 032

61 867

AND LIABILITIES

CHANGE IN EQUITY SERSTECH GROUP

2020-04-01

2019-04-01

2020-01-01

2019-01-01

2019-01-01

Amounts in KSEK

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2019-12-31

Equity brought forward

47 533

38 650

51 077

42 309

42 309

Warrants issue*

0

699

0

699

699

Rights issue

0

0

7 650

0

17 286

Issue costs

0

0

-339

0

-1185

New share issue in progress

0

0

-7650

0

7650

Profit for the period

-6 820

-3 349

-10 025

-7 008

-15 682

Amount at end of period

40 714

36 000

40 714

36 000

51 077

  • The warranty programe from summer 2019 has been reclassified and moved from liability to equity with limited affect on previously reported figures.

7

SERSTECH GROUP

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

2020-04-012019-04-012020-01-012019-01-012019-01-01

Amounts in KSEK

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2019-12-31

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Operating profit

-6 772

-3 324

-9 928

-6 959

-15 487

Adjustment for items

2 716

2 470

5 419

4 941

9 793

not included in cash flow

Interest paid

-48

-25

-96

-49

-195

CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

-4 104

-879

-4 605

-2 067

-5 889

BEFORE CHANGES TO WORKING CAPITAL

CASHFLOW FROM CHANGES

IN OPERATING PROFIT

increase (-)/decrease (+) inventory

-126

-68

1 641

-802

-2 073

increase (-)/decrease (+) account receivables

2 586

722

1 604

1 313

75

increase (-)/decrease (+) other short-term receivables

-65

125

975

1 485

1 458

increase (+)/decrease (-) account payables

-34

355

-3 728

-1 390

2 391

increase (+)/decrease (-) other short-term liabilities

620

283

374

489

1 098

CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

-1 123

538

-3 739

-972

-2 940

INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

0

4

-252

-16

-16

Sale of property, plant and equipment

0

12

0

16

16

Acquisition of intangible fixed assets

-3 724

-1 183

-7 882

-2 326

-5 455

Acquisition of subsidiaries

0

0

0

0

0

CASHFLOW FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

-3 724

-1 167

-8 134

-2 326

-5 455

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Loans

0

1 906

-326

1 812

1 300

Warrant issue

0

699

0

699

699

Share issue costs paid

0

0

-339

0

-1 185

Rights issue

0

0

7 650

0

17 286

CASHFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

0

2 605

6 985

2 511

18100

CASHFLOW FOR THIS PERIOD

-4 847

1 976

-4 888

-787

9 705

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

15 119

2 691

15 159

5 454

5 454

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

10 272

4 667

10 272

4 667

15 159

8

SERSTECH GROUP

KEY FIGURES

2020-04-01

2019-04-012020-01-012019-01-012019-01-01

Amounts in SEK

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2019-12-31

PROFITABILITY AND RETURN

Revenue growth (%)

-94%

0

-24%

201%

0

Operating margin (%)

neg

neg

neg

neg

neg

Profit margin (%)

neg

neg

neg

neg

neg

Return on equity (%)

neg

neg

neg

neg

neg

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Equity (KSEK)

40 714

36 000

40 714

36 000

51 077

Balance sheet (KSEK)

47 824

43 032

47 824

43 032

61 867

Capital employed (KSEK)

43 532

39 656

43 532

39 656

56 521

Interest-bearing net debt (KSEK)

-7 454

-1 011

-7 454

-1 011

-11 936

Capital turnover rate (times)

0,01

0,12

0,12

0,18

0,34

Equity ratio (%)

85%

83,66%

85%

83,66%

82,56%

Gearing ratio (%)

6,92%

10,16%

6,92%

10,16%

6,16%

Interest coverage

neg

neg

neg

neg

neg

CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY

Cash flow before investments (KSEK)

-1 123

538

-3 739

-972

-2 940

Cash flow after investments (KSEK)

-4 847

-629

-11 873

-3 298

-8 395

Liquid funds (KSEK)

10 272

4 667

10 272

4 667

15 159

INVESTMENTS

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (KSEK)

0

4

-252

-16

-16

Sale of property, plant and equipment (KSEK)

0

12

0

16

16

Acquisition of intangible fixed assets (KSEK)

-3 724

-1 183

-7 882

-2 326

-5 455

Sales of property, plant and equipment (KSEK)

0

0

0

0

0

Acquisition of subsidiaries (KSEK)

0

0

0

0

0

Acquisition of shares and holdings (KSEK)

0

0

0

0

0

PERSONNEL

Average number of employees

26

16

26

15

15

Revenue per employee (KSEK)

197

318

589

556

1 249

Number of employees

23

16

23

16

17

DATA PER SHARE

Number of shares

71 243 673

64 119 306

71 243 673

64 119 306

69 058 067

Earnings per share

-0,10

-0,05

-0,14

-0,11

-0,23

Equity per share (SEK)

0,57

0,56

0,57

0,56

0,74

Average number of shares

71 243 673

64 119 306

70 150 870

64 119 306

66 588 687

Earnings per average number of shares

-0,10

-0,05

-0,14

-0,11

-0,24

9

SERSTECH AB, PARENT COMPANY

INCOME STATEMENT

2020-04-01

2019-04-01

2020-01-01

2019-01-01

2019-01-01

Amounts in KSEK

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2019-12-31

REVENUE

Net sales

308

5 089

6 321

8 340

18 742

Capitalized work

3 724

1 183

7 881

2 326

5 455

for own account

Other operating income

1 090

0

1 122

0

45

Total revenue

5 122

6 272

15 324

10 666

24 242

EXPENSES

Raw materials and consumables

-1 270

-1 527

-2 726

-2 649

-8 140

Other external costs

-3 918

-2 323

-8 897

-3 471

-9 137

Payroll expenses

-3 692

-3 290

-8 045

-6 658

-12 607

Depreciation of tangible

-2 715

-2 470

-5 419

-4 940

-9 912

and intangible assets

Exchange gains and losses, net

-280

14

89

93

67

Total expenses

-11 875

-9 596

-24 998

-17 625

-39 729

EBIT

-6 753

-3 324

-9 674

-6 959

-15 487

Interest and similar, net

-48

-25

-96

-49

-195

EBT

-6 801

-3 349

-9 770

-7 008

-15 682

Taxes

0

0

0

0

0

Net Earnings

-6 801

-3 349

-9 770

-7 008

-15 682

10

SERSTECH AB, PARENT COMPANY BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS

Amounts in KSEK

ASSETS

Intangible assets

Intangible assets

Total intangible assets

Tangible assets

Equipment, tools, fixtures and fittings

Total tangible assets

Financial assets Shares in subsidiaries Total financial assets

Total fixed assets

Current assets

Inventories etc.

Inventories

Total

Current receivables Accounts receivable - trade

Other receivables from Group companies

Current tax assets Other receivables

Prepaid expenses and accrued income

Total Current receivables

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2019-12-31

32 319

31 386

29 688

32 319

31 386

29 688

554

615

470

554

615

470

50

50

50

50

50

50

32 923

32 051

30 208

1 383

1 753

3 024

1 383

1 753

3 024

1 343

1 509

2 947

127

699

29

47

188

0

1 585

2 584

10 278

321

130

301

3 423

5 110

13 555

Cash and bank balances

10 065

4 118

15 080

Total current assets

14 871

10 981

31 659

TOTAL ASSETS

47 794

43 032

61 867

11

SERSTECH AB, PARENT COMPANY BALANCE SHEET - EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2019-12-31

Amounts in KSEK

EQUITY

Equity

40 969

36 000

51 077

Total equity

40 969

36 000

51 077

Provisions

139

259

139

Non-current liabilities

Liabilities to credit institutions

1 209

2 481

1 194

Total non-current liabilities

1 209

2 481

1 194

Current liabilities

Liabilities to credit institutions

1 609

1 175

1 950

Accounts payable

631

1 148

4 929

Liabilities to Group companies

0

0

0

Other current liabilities

371

548

428

Accrued expenses

2866

1 421

2 150

and deferred income

Total current liabilities

5 477

4 292

9 457

TOTAL EQUITY

47 794

43 032

61 867

AND LIABILITIES

SERSTECH AB, PARENT COMPANY

CHANGE IN EQUITY

2020-04-01

2019-04-01

2020-01-01

2019-01-01

2019-01-01

Amounts in KSEK

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2019-12-31

Equity brought forward

47 770

38 650

51 077

42 309

42 309

Warrants issue*

0

699

0

699

699

Rights issue

0

0

7 650

0

17 286

Issue cost

0

0

-339

0

-1 185

New share issue in progress

0

0

-7 650

0

7 650

Profit for the period

-6 801

-3 349

-9 769

-7 008

-15 682

Amount at end of period

40 969

36 000

40 969

36 000

51 077

  • The warranty programe from summer 2019 has been reclassified and moved from liability to equity with limited affect on previously reported figures.

12

SERSTECH AB, PARENT COMPANY

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

2020-04-012019-04-012020-01-012019-01-012019-01-01

Amounts in KSEK

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2019-12-31

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Operating profit

-6753

-3 324

-9 674

-6 959

-15 487

Adjustment for items

2716

2 470

5 419

4 940

9 797

not included in cash flow

Interest paid

-48

-25

-96

-49

-195

CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

-4 085

-879

-4 351

-2 068

-5 884

BEFORE CHANGES TO WORKING CAPITAL

CASHFLOW FROM CHANGES

IN OPERATING PROFIT

increase (-)/decrease (+) inventory

-126

-68

1 641

-802

-2 073

increase (-)/decrease (+) account receivables

2 586

922

1 604

1 513

75

increase (-)/decrease (+) other short-term receivables

-59

-574

878

786

1 458

increase (+)/decrease (-) account payables

-33

355

-3 728

-1 390

2 391

increase (+)/decrease (-) other short-term liabilities

653

283

89

489

1 768

CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

-1 064

39

-3 867

-1 472

-2 265

INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

0

4

-252

-16

-16

Sale of property, plant and equipment

0

12

0

16

12

Acquisition of intangible fixed assets

-3 724

-1 183

-7 882

-2 326

-5 455

Acquisition of subsidiaries

0

-50

0

-50

-50

CASHFLOW FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

-3 724

-1 217

-8 134

-2 376

-5 509

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Loans

0

1 906

-325

1 812

1 300

Warrant issue

0

699

0

699

699

Share issue costs paid

0

0

-339

0

-1 185

Rights issue

0

0

7 650

0

16 587

CASHFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

0

2 605

6 986

2 511

17 401

CASHFLOW FOR THIS PERIOD

-4 788

1 427

-5015

-1 337

9 627

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14 854

2 691

15 080

5 454

5 454

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

10 065

4 118

10 065

4 118

15 080

13

SERSTECH AB, PARENT COMPANY

KEY FIGURES

2020-04-01

2019-04-012020-01-012019-01-012019-01-01

Amounts in SEK

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2019-12-31

PROFITABILITY AND RETURN

Revenue growth (%)

-94%

226%

-24%

201%

77%

Operating margin (%)

neg

neg

neg

neg

neg

Profit margin (%)

neg

neg

neg

neg

neg

Return on equity (%)

neg

neg

neg

neg

neg

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Equity (KSEK)

40 969

36 000

40 969

36 000

51 077

Balance sheet (KSEK)

47 794

43 032

47 794

43 032

61 867

Capital employed (KSEK)

43 787

39 656

43 787

39 656

56 521

Interest-bearing net debt (KSEK)

-7 247

-462

-7 247

-462

-11 936

Capital turnover rate (times)

0,01

0,12

0,12

0,18

0,34

Equity ratio (%)

85,72%

83,66%

85,72%

83,66%

82,56%

Gearing ratio (%)

6,88%

10,16%

6,88%

10,16%

6,16%

Interest coverage

neg

neg

neg

neg

neg

CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY

Cash flow before investments (KSEK)

-1 064

39

-3 867

-1 472

-2 265

Cash flow after investments (KSEK)

-4 788

-1 178

-12 001

-3 848

-7 774

Liquid funds (KSEK)

10 065

4 118

10 065

4 118

15 080

INVESTMENTS

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (KSEK)

0

4

-252

-16

-16

Sale of property, plant and equipment (KSEK)

0

12

0

16

16

Acquisition of intangible fixed assets (KSEK)

-3 724

-1 183

-7 882

-2 326

-5 455

Sales of property, plant and equipment (KSEK)

0

0

0

0

0

Acquisition of subsidiaries (KSEK)

0

-50

0

-50

-50

Acquisition of shares and holdings (KSEK)

0

0

0

0

0

PERSONNEL

Average number of employees

18

16

18

15

15

Revenue per employee (KSEK)

285

318

851

556

1 249

Number of employees

15

16

15

16

17

DATA PER SHARE

Number of shares

71 243 673

64 119 306

71 243 673

64 119 306

69 058 067

Earnings per share

-0,10

-0,05

-0,14

-0,11

-0,23

Equity per share (SEK)

0,58

0,56

0,58

0,56

0,73

Average number of shares

71 243 673

64 119 306

70 150 870

64 119 306

66 588 687

Earnings per average number of shares

-0,10

-0,05

-0,14

-0,11

-0,24

14

DEFINITIONS

PROFITABILITY AND RETURN Revenue growth (%) Operating margin (%)

Profit margin (%) Return on equity (%)

CAPITAL STRUCTURE Equity (KSEK) Balance sheet (KSEK) Capital employed (KSEK) Interest-bearing net debt (KSEK)

Capital turnover rate (times) Equity ratio (%)

Gearing ratio (%) Interest coverage

CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY Liquid funds (KSEK)

Cash flow before investments (KSEK)

Cash flow after investments (KSEK)

PERSONNEL

Average number of employees Revenue per employee (KSEK) Number of employees

DATA PER SHARE

Number of shares

Earnings per share (SEK)

Equity per share (SEK)

Change in revenue as a percentage of previous period revenue Operating profit as a percentage of turnover

Profit for the period as a percentage of turnover Profit for the period as a percentage of average equity

Equity at the end of the period

Total assets or total liabilities and equity

Balance sheet total less non-interest-bearing liabilities, including deferred tax

Net interest-bearing provisions and liabilities less financial assets including liquid assets Capital turnover rate (times)

Net revenue for the year divided by average balance sheet total Equity as a percentage of total assets

Interest-bearing liabilities divided by equity

Profit after financial items plus financial expenses divided by financial expenses

Bank balances and cash

Profit before financial items plus items that do not affect cash flow less change in working capital

Profit after financial items plus items that do not affect cash flow less changes in working capital and investments

Average number of employees during the period

Turnover divided by the average number of employees

Number of employees at the end of the period

Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period

Profit for the period divided by the number of shares

Equity divided by the number of shares

15

Future reports

The company will provide continuing financial information according to the following schedule:

2020-11-11

Quarterly report (Jan-Sep)

2021-02-25

Year-end report (Jan-Dec)

2021-04-30

Quarterly report (Jan-Mar)

2021-04-30

Annual shareholders meeting

2021-07-26

Half Year report (Jan-Jun)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Stefan Sandor, CEO, Serstech AB phone: +46 739 606 067 email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB phone: +46 702 072 643

email: tp@serstech.com

Company website: www.serstech.com

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08.45 CET on July 20, 2020.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), phone: +46 11 323 07 32, e-mail: ca@skmg.se.

ABOUT SERSTECH

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by

Serstech's solution. Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com

16

Serstech AB published this content on 19 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 07:45:04 UTC
