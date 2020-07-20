Serstech : Interim Report, January-June, 2020 0 07/20/2020 | 03:46am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HALF YEAR REPORT, 1 January - 30 June 2020 Serstech Group - Second Quarter 2020 Net sales: KSEK 308 (5 089) Profit for the period: KSEK -6 820 (-3 349) Earnings per share SEK -0,10(-0,05) Earnings per average number of shares: SEK -0,10(-0,05) Period 1 January - 30 June 2020 Net sales: KSEK 6321 (8 340) Profit for the period: KSEK -10 025 (-7 008) Earnings per share SEK -0,14(-0,11) Earnings per average number of shares: SEK -0,14(-0,11) MESSAGE FROM THE CEO The second quarter was naturally heavily influenced by the ongoing pandemic and our sales was significantly lower than normal. In April and the first half of May, the vast majority of ongoing tenders were either postponed indefinitely or cancelled. In late May and in June, several of the postponed or cancelled tenders were reopened, some end-customers mentioning the reason being an increased narcotics problem in the country. In June, we also noted a significantly higher activity level among our partners, with customer meetings and demonstrations being possible again in some regions. The plan and goal for 2020 was to grow our revenue well beyond 100% and we also had high ambitions in our product development roadmap for the year. The plan was to grow our R&D capacity in both Sweden and Romania and double our sales team. As a direct result of the effects from Covid-19, we initiated a cost-cutting program in mid-March. We have asked eleven colleagues to leave the company and managed to achieve an overall fixed cost reduction by more than 60% per month from April to October. The majority of staff reductions has been done in Lund, leaving the team in Cluj Napoca relatively untouched. The combination of significantly reduced cost and the reopening of some tenders makes us cautiously optimistic that the market will start to normalize in the third or fourth quarter. We expect to be able to maintain a very low cost level until at least the end of the year, partially due to the ongoing reduction in working hours for the Swedish team. Since we do not use our own resources or cash for sourcing and production, our fixed costs will not automatically increase when the volumes start to go up again. We therefore expect to see improvements 'in our cash flow the coming quarters. We are cautiously optimistic about the third and the fourth quarter' - Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO. In April, we announced the new instruments Serstech Arx and Arx+, which are intended for the security and pharmaceutical industry, respectively. The differences between the two instruments are that the Arx+ contains a barcode reader and complies with FDA's regulations governing the pharmaceutical production industry. Both instruments have our patented autofocus solution, built-inWi-Fi, next generation analysis algorithms and a completely redesigned hardware and user interface. The new products have created a lot of buzz in the market and positive response from partners and end- customers. We expect the products to generate initial sales already in Q4 this year, even though the volumes are hard to predict, due to the current market situation. For most of this year, we have reduced capacity in R&D due to the reduction of the team size and reduced working hours for the remaining team. Nevertheless, we plan to launch ChemDash 2.0 in September and reshape and significantly improve our software offering. The new ChemDash platform, rewritten from scratch, will be introduced in three different versions - ChemDash Lite, ChemDash Pro and ChemDash Pro+. ChemDash Lite is free and is included with any Serstech instrument and has limited functionality. ChemDash Pro is our first premium software and will be sold with subscription and perpetual license options. ChemDash Pro+ is like Pro but complies with the FDA regulations for the pharmaceutical market. The new ChemDash platform introduces a licensing mechanism, which in the future will allow us to sell subscriptions to updates of our substance libraries. At the moment, the security market does not accept the subscription business model, but we expect that to gradually change over the coming years. The overall feeling after the end of Q2 is positive and we think that the second half of the year will be better than what we initially feared and prepared for. The cost reductions we have done, in combination with the variety of new products, put us in a good competitive position to quickly resume sales, without adding any fixed cost. Stefan Sandor, CEO 2 FINANCIAL COMMENTS (SERSTECH GROUP) Sales and result After a strong first quarter, orders and sales where deeply affected by the Covid19 situation in the second quarter, which led to a decrease in net sales for the period January to June of 24% to KSEK 6 321 (8 340). EBIT for the period was KSEK -9 928 (-6 959) and the reported net earnings for the period was KSEK -10 025 (-7 008). The lower results were due to both the lower revenue and the significantly higher investment in product development and sales. Since early March, the management has been working on cost reductions in all areas. The cost reductions will have an incremental effect the coming months, with full effect from October. Earnings per share (Serstech AB) during the period amounted to SEK -0.14 per share (-0.11). Earnings per average number of shares, due to the new share issue, amounted to -0,14(-0,11). Depreciation and amortization The result for the period has been adjusted by KSEK 5 425 (4 940) for depreciation, of which KSEK 174 (156) refers to depreciation of equipment, tools and installations, whereas 'KSEK 5 251 (4 784) refers to depreciation of previous year's capitalized development costs. Most of our customers in the police and border control segments typically order SERS kits when they place orders for our instruments, since the kit brings their narcotics identification capability to a new level' - Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO. Investments Serstech's total investments during the period amounted to KSEK 8 134 (2 326) and relate to intangible fixed assets of KSEK 7 882 (1 142), such as capitalized expenditure for development work, and tangible fixed assets of KSEK 252 (0), such as tools and installation and financial assets of KSEK 0 (0). Liquidity and financing At the end of the period, the group had KSEK 10 272 (4 667) in cash and bank balances and KSEK 1 000 in unutilized overdraft credit. Net Sales (KSEK) 6 000 5 000 4 000 3 000 2 000 1 000 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 The management has secured additional financing if needed. The Board has concluded that the group has sufficient liquidity. At the reporting date the company had long-terminterest-bearing liabilities of KSEK 1 209 (2 481). Equity, share capital and number of shares As of June 30, 2020, Serstech's equity amounted to KSEK 40 714 (36 000). The company's equity ratio amounted to 85 percent (84) on June 30, 2020. The share capital was on June 30 divided into 71 243 673 shares with a quota value of SEK 0.11. All shares belong to the same series and have the same voting and profit rights in the company. 3 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD The annual general meeting (AGM) was held on April 27. The Members of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) were granted discharge for their management duties in 2019. The members of the board were all re-elected.Per-Arne Petersson of Deloitte, was not eligible for re-election as the company auditor, due to the limitations of the rotation principle. Cecilia Andrén Dorselius of PWC was elected new auditor. On the 5th of May, Serstech announced two new instruments Serstech Arx and Serstech Arx+. The instruments are additions to the existing Raman instrument portfolio and represent significant steps forward for quick and precise identification of chemical substances. With the addition of the two new instruments, Serstech can now address both the high- end and the cost-conscious segments of the handheld Raman market. Serstech Arx is intended for the security market and is faster, more precise and has several new features compared to the Serstech 100 Indicator, which will remain in the portfolio as the more affordable option. Serstech Arx+ is intended for the pharmaceutical production market and complies with the US FDA regulations for instruments in a pharmaceutical environment. Serstech Arx+ includes a barcode scanner and other features that improves the efficiency of the QA process of pharmaceutical producers. Both instruments contain several industry-first features, including Serstech's patented autofocus solution. Autofocus improves the signal quality from the sample and removes the need for any lens adaptors, which makes it easier to use with protective gloves. On the 7th of May, Serstech received a patent approval for its SERS solution, which is used in combination with any of Serstech's Raman instruments. SERS is an acronym for Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy and is based on the signal amplification caused by resonance in nanocoated silicon surfaces. In practical applications, this means that very small amounts of narcotics and other chemical substances can be identified, even at ppm (parts per million) concentration levels. Serstech's solution has been able to identify traces of pesticide pollution in rivers and very low concentrations of heroin, a substance that most Raman systems are challenged to identify even in pure form. Serstech's SERS solution has been on the market since September 2019 and the response from partners and end-customers has been very positive. The main application is currently in narcotics identification and especially impure street samples with lower concentrations. On the 19th of May, Serstech announced entering into an agreement with Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), where SKMG is to act as new Certified Advisor to Serstech as of the 1th of June 2020. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD n/a OUR FINANCIAL GOALS In late 2019, the board announced a five-year revenue growth target of at least 50% per year on average. The EBITDA results target is set to be at least 25% by the end of the five-year period and the expectation is that the results will be lower at the beginning of the period and improving over time. PERSONNEL As of June 30, 2020, Serstech Group had 22 (13) employees. TOTAL Men Women Lund, Sweden 15* 12 3 Cluj, Romania 7 6 1 Group 22 18 4 Four employees are on their notice periods, which will end in August, September and early October. By October 3, Serstech will have 11 employees in Lund. ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES The report has been prepared in accordance with BFNAR 2012: 1 Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, K3. The company's assets and liabilities are stated at cost or nominal value respectively unless otherwise stated. This is a consolidated report that refers to the Serstech Group, which consists of Serstech AB and its subsidiaries Serstech Förvaltning AB and Serstech Development SRL. This report has not been subject to review by the company's auditor. LISTING The shares have been traded since September 29, 2016 on Nasdaq OMX First North Growth Market under the short-name SERT and with ISIN code SE0005365095. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 3 132 shareholders. 4 SERSTECH GROUP INCOME STATEMENT 2020-04-01 2019-04-01 2020-01-01 2019-01-01 2019-01-01 Amounts in KSEK 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2019-12-31 REVENUE Net sales 308 5 089 6 321 8 340 18 742 Capitalized work 3 724 1 183 7 881 2 326 5 455 for own account Other operating income 1 090 0 1 122 0 45 Total revenue 5 122 6 272 15 324 10 666 24 242 EXPENSES Raw materials and consumables -633 -1 527 -2 726 -2 649 -8 140 Other external costs -4 074 -2 323 -8 369 -3 471 -9 137 Payroll expenses -4 165 -3 290 -8 768 -6 658 -12 607 Depreciation of tangible -2 715 -2 470 -5 425 -4 940 -9 912 and intangible assets Exchange gains and losses, net -308 14 37 93 67 Total expenses -11 894 -9 596 -25 252 -17 625 -39 729 EBIT -6 772 -3 324 -9 928 -6 959 -15 487 Interest and similar, net -48 -25 -96 -49 -195 EBT -6 820 -3 349 -10 024 -7 008 -15 682 Taxes 0 0 -1 0 0 Net Earnings -6 820 -3 349 -10 025 -7 008 -15 682 5 SERSTECH GROUP BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2019-12-31 Amounts in KSEK ASSETS Intangible assets Intangible assets 32 319 31 386 29 688 Total intangible assets 32 319 31 386 29 688 Tangible assets Equipment, tools, fixtures 554 615 470 and fittings Total tangible assets 554 615 470 Total financial assets 0 0 0 Total fixed assets 32 873 32 001 30 158 Current assets Inventories etc. Inventories 1 383 1 753 3 024 Total 1 383 1 753 3 024 Current receivables Accounts receivable - trade 1 343 1 709 2 947 Current tax assets 47 188 0 Other receivables 1 585 2 584 10 278 Prepaid expenses 321 130 301 and accrued income Total Current receivables 3 296 4 611 13 526 Cash and bank balances 10 272 4 667 15 159 Total current assets 14 951 11 031 31 709 TOTAL ASSETS 47 824 43 032 61 867 6 SERSTECH GROUP BALANCE SHEET - EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2019-12-31 Amounts in KSEK EQUITY Equity 40 714 36 000 51 077 Total equity 40 714 36 000 51 077 Provisions 139 259 139 Non-current liabilities Liabilities to credit institutions 1 209 2 481 1 194 Total non-current liabilities 1 209 2 481 1 194 Current liabilities Liabilities to credit institutions 1 609 1 175 1 950 Accounts payable 631 1 148 4 929 Other current liabilities 656 548 428 Accrued expenses 2 866 1 421 2 150 Total current liabilities 5 762 4 292 9 457 TOTAL EQUITY 47 824 43 032 61 867 AND LIABILITIES CHANGE IN EQUITY SERSTECH GROUP 2020-04-01 2019-04-01 2020-01-01 2019-01-01 2019-01-01 Amounts in KSEK 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2019-12-31 Equity brought forward 47 533 38 650 51 077 42 309 42 309 Warrants issue* 0 699 0 699 699 Rights issue 0 0 7 650 0 17 286 Issue costs 0 0 -339 0 -1185 New share issue in progress 0 0 -7650 0 7650 Profit for the period -6 820 -3 349 -10 025 -7 008 -15 682 Amount at end of period 40 714 36 000 40 714 36 000 51 077 The warranty programe from summer 2019 has been reclassified and moved from liability to equity with limited affect on previously reported figures. 7 SERSTECH GROUP CASH FLOW ANALYSIS 2020-04-012019-04-012020-01-012019-01-012019-01-01 Amounts in KSEK 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2019-12-31 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit -6 772 -3 324 -9 928 -6 959 -15 487 Adjustment for items 2 716 2 470 5 419 4 941 9 793 not included in cash flow Interest paid -48 -25 -96 -49 -195 CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES -4 104 -879 -4 605 -2 067 -5 889 BEFORE CHANGES TO WORKING CAPITAL CASHFLOW FROM CHANGES IN OPERATING PROFIT increase (-)/decrease (+) inventory -126 -68 1 641 -802 -2 073 increase (-)/decrease (+) account receivables 2 586 722 1 604 1 313 75 increase (-)/decrease (+) other short-term receivables -65 125 975 1 485 1 458 increase (+)/decrease (-) account payables -34 355 -3 728 -1 390 2 391 increase (+)/decrease (-) other short-term liabilities 620 283 374 489 1 098 CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES -1 123 538 -3 739 -972 -2 940 INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 0 4 -252 -16 -16 Sale of property, plant and equipment 0 12 0 16 16 Acquisition of intangible fixed assets -3 724 -1 183 -7 882 -2 326 -5 455 Acquisition of subsidiaries 0 0 0 0 0 CASHFLOW FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES -3 724 -1 167 -8 134 -2 326 -5 455 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Loans 0 1 906 -326 1 812 1 300 Warrant issue 0 699 0 699 699 Share issue costs paid 0 0 -339 0 -1 185 Rights issue 0 0 7 650 0 17 286 CASHFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 0 2 605 6 985 2 511 18100 CASHFLOW FOR THIS PERIOD -4 847 1 976 -4 888 -787 9 705 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15 119 2 691 15 159 5 454 5 454 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 10 272 4 667 10 272 4 667 15 159 8 SERSTECH GROUP KEY FIGURES 2020-04-01 2019-04-012020-01-012019-01-012019-01-01 Amounts in SEK 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2019-12-31 PROFITABILITY AND RETURN Revenue growth (%) -94% 0 -24% 201% 0 Operating margin (%) neg neg neg neg neg Profit margin (%) neg neg neg neg neg Return on equity (%) neg neg neg neg neg CAPITAL STRUCTURE Equity (KSEK) 40 714 36 000 40 714 36 000 51 077 Balance sheet (KSEK) 47 824 43 032 47 824 43 032 61 867 Capital employed (KSEK) 43 532 39 656 43 532 39 656 56 521 Interest-bearing net debt (KSEK) -7 454 -1 011 -7 454 -1 011 -11 936 Capital turnover rate (times) 0,01 0,12 0,12 0,18 0,34 Equity ratio (%) 85% 83,66% 85% 83,66% 82,56% Gearing ratio (%) 6,92% 10,16% 6,92% 10,16% 6,16% Interest coverage neg neg neg neg neg CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY Cash flow before investments (KSEK) -1 123 538 -3 739 -972 -2 940 Cash flow after investments (KSEK) -4 847 -629 -11 873 -3 298 -8 395 Liquid funds (KSEK) 10 272 4 667 10 272 4 667 15 159 INVESTMENTS Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (KSEK) 0 4 -252 -16 -16 Sale of property, plant and equipment (KSEK) 0 12 0 16 16 Acquisition of intangible fixed assets (KSEK) -3 724 -1 183 -7 882 -2 326 -5 455 Sales of property, plant and equipment (KSEK) 0 0 0 0 0 Acquisition of subsidiaries (KSEK) 0 0 0 0 0 Acquisition of shares and holdings (KSEK) 0 0 0 0 0 PERSONNEL Average number of employees 26 16 26 15 15 Revenue per employee (KSEK) 197 318 589 556 1 249 Number of employees 23 16 23 16 17 DATA PER SHARE Number of shares 71 243 673 64 119 306 71 243 673 64 119 306 69 058 067 Earnings per share -0,10 -0,05 -0,14 -0,11 -0,23 Equity per share (SEK) 0,57 0,56 0,57 0,56 0,74 Average number of shares 71 243 673 64 119 306 70 150 870 64 119 306 66 588 687 Earnings per average number of shares -0,10 -0,05 -0,14 -0,11 -0,24 9 SERSTECH AB, PARENT COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT 2020-04-01 2019-04-01 2020-01-01 2019-01-01 2019-01-01 Amounts in KSEK 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2019-12-31 REVENUE Net sales 308 5 089 6 321 8 340 18 742 Capitalized work 3 724 1 183 7 881 2 326 5 455 for own account Other operating income 1 090 0 1 122 0 45 Total revenue 5 122 6 272 15 324 10 666 24 242 EXPENSES Raw materials and consumables -1 270 -1 527 -2 726 -2 649 -8 140 Other external costs -3 918 -2 323 -8 897 -3 471 -9 137 Payroll expenses -3 692 -3 290 -8 045 -6 658 -12 607 Depreciation of tangible -2 715 -2 470 -5 419 -4 940 -9 912 and intangible assets Exchange gains and losses, net -280 14 89 93 67 Total expenses -11 875 -9 596 -24 998 -17 625 -39 729 EBIT -6 753 -3 324 -9 674 -6 959 -15 487 Interest and similar, net -48 -25 -96 -49 -195 EBT -6 801 -3 349 -9 770 -7 008 -15 682 Taxes 0 0 0 0 0 Net Earnings -6 801 -3 349 -9 770 -7 008 -15 682 10 SERSTECH AB, PARENT COMPANY BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS Amounts in KSEK ASSETS Intangible assets Intangible assets Total intangible assets Tangible assets Equipment, tools, fixtures and fittings Total tangible assets Financial assets Shares in subsidiaries Total financial assets Total fixed assets Current assets Inventories etc. Inventories Total Current receivables Accounts receivable - trade Other receivables from Group companies Current tax assets Other receivables Prepaid expenses and accrued income Total Current receivables 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2019-12-31 32 319 31 386 29 688 32 319 31 386 29 688 554 615 470 554 615 470 50 50 50 50 50 50 32 923 32 051 30 208 1 383 1 753 3 024 1 383 1 753 3 024 1 343 1 509 2 947 127 699 29 47 188 0 1 585 2 584 10 278 321 130 301 3 423 5 110 13 555 Cash and bank balances 10 065 4 118 15 080 Total current assets 14 871 10 981 31 659 TOTAL ASSETS 47 794 43 032 61 867 11 SERSTECH AB, PARENT COMPANY BALANCE SHEET - EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2019-12-31 Amounts in KSEK EQUITY Equity 40 969 36 000 51 077 Total equity 40 969 36 000 51 077 Provisions 139 259 139 Non-current liabilities Liabilities to credit institutions 1 209 2 481 1 194 Total non-current liabilities 1 209 2 481 1 194 Current liabilities Liabilities to credit institutions 1 609 1 175 1 950 Accounts payable 631 1 148 4 929 Liabilities to Group companies 0 0 0 Other current liabilities 371 548 428 Accrued expenses 2866 1 421 2 150 and deferred income Total current liabilities 5 477 4 292 9 457 TOTAL EQUITY 47 794 43 032 61 867 AND LIABILITIES SERSTECH AB, PARENT COMPANY CHANGE IN EQUITY 2020-04-01 2019-04-01 2020-01-01 2019-01-01 2019-01-01 Amounts in KSEK 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2019-12-31 Equity brought forward 47 770 38 650 51 077 42 309 42 309 Warrants issue* 0 699 0 699 699 Rights issue 0 0 7 650 0 17 286 Issue cost 0 0 -339 0 -1 185 New share issue in progress 0 0 -7 650 0 7 650 Profit for the period -6 801 -3 349 -9 769 -7 008 -15 682 Amount at end of period 40 969 36 000 40 969 36 000 51 077 The warranty programe from summer 2019 has been reclassified and moved from liability to equity with limited affect on previously reported figures. 12 SERSTECH AB, PARENT COMPANY CASH FLOW ANALYSIS 2020-04-012019-04-012020-01-012019-01-012019-01-01 Amounts in KSEK 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2019-12-31 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit -6753 -3 324 -9 674 -6 959 -15 487 Adjustment for items 2716 2 470 5 419 4 940 9 797 not included in cash flow Interest paid -48 -25 -96 -49 -195 CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES -4 085 -879 -4 351 -2 068 -5 884 BEFORE CHANGES TO WORKING CAPITAL CASHFLOW FROM CHANGES IN OPERATING PROFIT increase (-)/decrease (+) inventory -126 -68 1 641 -802 -2 073 increase (-)/decrease (+) account receivables 2 586 922 1 604 1 513 75 increase (-)/decrease (+) other short-term receivables -59 -574 878 786 1 458 increase (+)/decrease (-) account payables -33 355 -3 728 -1 390 2 391 increase (+)/decrease (-) other short-term liabilities 653 283 89 489 1 768 CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES -1 064 39 -3 867 -1 472 -2 265 INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 0 4 -252 -16 -16 Sale of property, plant and equipment 0 12 0 16 12 Acquisition of intangible fixed assets -3 724 -1 183 -7 882 -2 326 -5 455 Acquisition of subsidiaries 0 -50 0 -50 -50 CASHFLOW FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES -3 724 -1 217 -8 134 -2 376 -5 509 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Loans 0 1 906 -325 1 812 1 300 Warrant issue 0 699 0 699 699 Share issue costs paid 0 0 -339 0 -1 185 Rights issue 0 0 7 650 0 16 587 CASHFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 0 2 605 6 986 2 511 17 401 CASHFLOW FOR THIS PERIOD -4 788 1 427 -5015 -1 337 9 627 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14 854 2 691 15 080 5 454 5 454 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 10 065 4 118 10 065 4 118 15 080 13 SERSTECH AB, PARENT COMPANY KEY FIGURES 2020-04-01 2019-04-012020-01-012019-01-012019-01-01 Amounts in SEK 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2019-12-31 PROFITABILITY AND RETURN Revenue growth (%) -94% 226% -24% 201% 77% Operating margin (%) neg neg neg neg neg Profit margin (%) neg neg neg neg neg Return on equity (%) neg neg neg neg neg CAPITAL STRUCTURE Equity (KSEK) 40 969 36 000 40 969 36 000 51 077 Balance sheet (KSEK) 47 794 43 032 47 794 43 032 61 867 Capital employed (KSEK) 43 787 39 656 43 787 39 656 56 521 Interest-bearing net debt (KSEK) -7 247 -462 -7 247 -462 -11 936 Capital turnover rate (times) 0,01 0,12 0,12 0,18 0,34 Equity ratio (%) 85,72% 83,66% 85,72% 83,66% 82,56% Gearing ratio (%) 6,88% 10,16% 6,88% 10,16% 6,16% Interest coverage neg neg neg neg neg CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY Cash flow before investments (KSEK) -1 064 39 -3 867 -1 472 -2 265 Cash flow after investments (KSEK) -4 788 -1 178 -12 001 -3 848 -7 774 Liquid funds (KSEK) 10 065 4 118 10 065 4 118 15 080 INVESTMENTS Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (KSEK) 0 4 -252 -16 -16 Sale of property, plant and equipment (KSEK) 0 12 0 16 16 Acquisition of intangible fixed assets (KSEK) -3 724 -1 183 -7 882 -2 326 -5 455 Sales of property, plant and equipment (KSEK) 0 0 0 0 0 Acquisition of subsidiaries (KSEK) 0 -50 0 -50 -50 Acquisition of shares and holdings (KSEK) 0 0 0 0 0 PERSONNEL Average number of employees 18 16 18 15 15 Revenue per employee (KSEK) 285 318 851 556 1 249 Number of employees 15 16 15 16 17 DATA PER SHARE Number of shares 71 243 673 64 119 306 71 243 673 64 119 306 69 058 067 Earnings per share -0,10 -0,05 -0,14 -0,11 -0,23 Equity per share (SEK) 0,58 0,56 0,58 0,56 0,73 Average number of shares 71 243 673 64 119 306 70 150 870 64 119 306 66 588 687 Earnings per average number of shares -0,10 -0,05 -0,14 -0,11 -0,24 14 DEFINITIONS PROFITABILITY AND RETURN Revenue growth (%) Operating margin (%) Profit margin (%) Return on equity (%) CAPITAL STRUCTURE Equity (KSEK) Balance sheet (KSEK) Capital employed (KSEK) Interest-bearing net debt (KSEK) Capital turnover rate (times) Equity ratio (%) Gearing ratio (%) Interest coverage CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY Liquid funds (KSEK) Cash flow before investments (KSEK) Cash flow after investments (KSEK) PERSONNEL Average number of employees Revenue per employee (KSEK) Number of employees DATA PER SHARE Number of shares Earnings per share (SEK) Equity per share (SEK) Change in revenue as a percentage of previous period revenue Operating profit as a percentage of turnover Profit for the period as a percentage of turnover Profit for the period as a percentage of average equity Equity at the end of the period Total assets or total liabilities and equity Balance sheet total less non-interest-bearing liabilities, including deferred tax Net interest-bearing provisions and liabilities less financial assets including liquid assets Capital turnover rate (times) Net revenue for the year divided by average balance sheet total Equity as a percentage of total assets Interest-bearing liabilities divided by equity Profit after financial items plus financial expenses divided by financial expenses Bank balances and cash Profit before financial items plus items that do not affect cash flow less change in working capital Profit after financial items plus items that do not affect cash flow less changes in working capital and investments Average number of employees during the period Turnover divided by the average number of employees Number of employees at the end of the period Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period Profit for the period divided by the number of shares Equity divided by the number of shares 15 Future reports The company will provide continuing financial information according to the following schedule: 2020-11-11 Quarterly report (Jan-Sep) 2021-02-25 Year-end report (Jan-Dec) 2021-04-30 Quarterly report (Jan-Mar) 2021-04-30 Annual shareholders meeting 2021-07-26 Half Year report (Jan-Jun) FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Stefan Sandor, CEO, Serstech AB phone: +46 739 606 067 email: ss@serstech.com Thomas Pileby, Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB phone: +46 702 072 643 email: tp@serstech.com Company website: www.serstech.com This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08.45 CET on July 20, 2020. Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), phone: +46 11 323 07 32, e-mail: ca@skmg.se. ABOUT SERSTECH Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com 16 Attachments Original document

