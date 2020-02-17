Service Corporation International : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Outlook For 2020 0 02/17/2020 | 04:02pm EST Send by mail :

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today reported results for the fourth quarter 2019. Our consolidated financial statements can be found at the end of this press release. The table below summarizes our key financial results: (In millions, except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended December

31,

Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue $ 850.8



$ 820.8



$ 3,230.8



$ 3,190.2

Operating income $ 240.9



$ 172.7



$ 666.6



$ 630.7

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 147.2



$ 193.0



$ 369.6



$ 447.2

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.79



$ 1.04



$ 1.99



$ 2.39

Earnings excluding special items (1) $ 111.3



$ 99.6



$ 352.9



$ 335.2

Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1) $ 0.60



$ 0.54



$ 1.90



$ 1.79

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 185.2



185.7



185.5



187.0

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 156.6



$ 163.5



$ 628.8



$ 615.8

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1) $ 156.6



$ 163.5



$ 635.2



$ 610.2





(1) Earnings excluding special items, diluted earnings per share excluding special items, and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. These items are also referred to as "adjusted earnings per share" and "adjusted operating cash flow". A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted earnings per share, and net cash provided by operating activities computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) can be found later in this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". Quarterly Summary Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $1.04 in the fourth quarter of 2018. The current period was impacted by a $48.1 million gain on divestitures. The fourth quarter of 2018 benefited from tax related items. Diluted earnings per share excluding special items was $0.60 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $0.54 in the fourth quarter of 2018. This 11.1% increase resulted from growth in our funeral segment profits coupled with reductions in corporate general and administrative expenses that were partially offset by a slight decline in cemetery profits and a higher adjusted effective tax rate,

in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018. The current period was impacted by a gain on divestitures. The fourth quarter of 2018 benefited from tax related items. Diluted earnings per share excluding special items was in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase resulted from growth in our funeral segment profits coupled with reductions in corporate general and administrative expenses that were partially offset by a slight decline in cemetery profits and a higher adjusted effective tax rate, Net cash provided by operating activities declined to $156.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $163.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 as increases in operating results were offset by expected higher cash taxes and the timing of cash interest payments.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018 as increases in operating results were offset by expected higher cash taxes and the timing of cash interest payments. During the fourth quarter, we returned $110.2 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends and deployed $48.2 million of capital to accretive acquisitions and the construction of new funeral service locations. For the full year 2019, we returned $261.0 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends and spent $142.6 million on accretive acquisitions, land for new cemeteries, and the construction of new funeral service locations. Tom Ryan, the Company's President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the fourth quarter of 2019: "We ended the year with a strong operating performance from our funeral businesses for the fourth quarter, which contributed to an impressive 11% growth in adjusted earnings per share. Revenue and profit growth in our funeral segment was somewhat offset by the timing of revenue recognition from cemetery sales production for the fourth quarter. Comparable funeral and cemetery preneed sales production increased by over 8% on a combined basis compared to the prior year quarter. These results are all made possible by our greatest asset, our 25,000 associates. Their hard work, dedication, and focus on our client families are what makes this company so strong. Looking ahead to 2020, we believe we are well positioned to deliver solid results, with expected adjusted earnings per share growth in our long-term targeted growth range of 8% to 12%, despite pressure from a higher effective tax rate in 2020. Looking forward, we believe that our operating platform and healthy financial condition will allow us to continue to grow revenue, leverage our scale, and deploy capital wisely to enhance shareholder value." OUTLOOK FOR 2020 Our outlook for diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding special items is anticipated to be in line with our expected long-term growth framework of 8%-12%. Included in our outlook for diluted earnings per share excluding special items below, is an expected increase in our adjusted effective tax rate from 22.3% in 2019 to approximately 24.0% in 2020. This expected increase in our adjusted effective tax rate equates to a negative impact of approximately five cents per share year over year. Additionally, our outlook for net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items reflects an anticipated $55 million net increase in cash taxes paid compared to 2019. (In millions, except per share amounts)

2020 Outlook Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1)

$1.96 - $2.16









Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and cash taxes (1)

$710

$760 Cash taxes expected in 2020

$(120)

$(120) Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1)

$590 - $640 Capital improvements at existing locations and cemetery development expenditures

Approximately $230



(1) Diluted earnings per share excluding special items, net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and, net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and taxes, are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities; however, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2020 excludes the following because this information is not currently available for 2020: Expenses net of insurance recoveries related to hurricanes, gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, acquisition and integration costs, system implementation and transition costs, and potential costs associated with settlements of litigation or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation. The foregoing items, especially gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, consistent with the historical disclosures found in this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". REVIEW OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019 Consolidated Segment Results

(See definitions of revenue line items later in this earnings release.)

(In millions, except funeral services performed and average revenue per service) Three Months Ended December

31,

Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Funeral:













Atneed revenue $ 256.3



$ 245.1



$ 996.6



$ 998.5

Matured preneed revenue 155.8



150.9



605.2



600.9

Core revenue 412.1



396.0



1,601.8



1,599.4

Non-funeral home revenue 13.5



12.4



52.2



49.7

Recognized preneed revenue 34.9



26.6



139.5



125.1

Other revenue 31.5



29.0



130.4



123.8

Total revenue $ 492.0



$ 464.0



$ 1,923.9



$ 1,898.0

















Gross profit $ 102.3



$ 90.6



$ 372.6



$ 369.6

Gross profit percentage 20.8 %

19.5 %

19.4 %

19.5 %















Funeral services performed 81,294



79,309



319,616



315,700

Average revenue per service $ 5,235



$ 5,149



$ 5,175



$ 5,224





(In millions) Three Months Ended December

31,

Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cemetery:













Atneed property revenue $ 23.5



$ 23.6



$ 93.9



$ 90.4

Atneed merchandise and service revenue 59.1



58.6



232.4



232.7

Total atneed revenue 82.6



82.2



326.3



323.1

Recognized preneed property revenue 171.9



169.6



581.7



573.0

Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 74.8



77.8



287.6



288.3

Total recognized preneed revenue 246.7



247.4



869.3



861.3

Core revenue 329.3



329.6



1,195.6



1,184.4

Other cemetery revenue 29.5



27.2



111.3



107.8

Total revenue $ 358.8



$ 356.8



$ 1,306.9



$ 1,292.2

















Gross profit $ 115.6



$ 119.7



$ 387.9



$ 390.7

Gross profit percentage 32.2 %

33.5 %

29.7 %

30.2 % Comparable Funeral Results The table below details comparable funeral results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. We consider comparable operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2018 and ending December 31, 2019. (Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service and average revenue per contract sold) Three Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

Var

% Comparable revenue:













Atneed revenue(1) $ 248.0



$ 239.2



$ 8.8



3.7 % Matured preneed revenue(2) 152.1



148.1



4.0



2.7 % Core revenue(3) 400.1



387.3



12.8



3.3 % Non-funeral home revenue(4) 13.2



12.2



1.0



8.2 % Recognized preneed revenue(5) 34.1



26.3



7.8



29.7 % Other revenue(6) 30.9



29.2



1.7



5.8 % Total comparable revenue $ 478.3



$ 455.0



$ 23.3



5.1 %















Comparable gross profit $ 100.8



$ 91.6



$ 9.2



10.0 % Comparable gross profit percentage 21.1 %

20.1 %

1.0 %



















Comparable services performed:













Atneed 42,831



42,261



570



1.3 % Matured preneed 24,704



24,409



295



1.2 % Total core 67,535



66,670



865



1.3 % Non-funeral home 10,619



9,982



637



6.4 % Total comparable funeral services performed 78,154



76,652



1,502



2.0 % Core cremation rate 50.7 %

49.4 %

1.3 %



Total comparable cremation rate 57.3 %

55.9 %

1.4 %



















Comparable sales average revenue per service:













Atneed $ 5,790



$ 5,660



$ 130



2.3 % Matured preneed 6,157



6,067



90



1.5 % Total core 5,924



5,809



115



2.0 % Non-funeral home 1,243



1,222



21



1.7 % Total comparable average revenue per service $ 5,288



$ 5,212



$ 76



1.5 %















Comparable preneed sales production:













Total preneed sales $ 222.0



$ 198.0



$ 24.0



12.1 % Core contracts sold 30,054



27,350



2,704



9.9 % Non-funeral home contracts sold 15,879



14,004



1,875



13.4 % Core average revenue per contract sold $ 5,919



$ 5,896



$ 23



0.4 % Non-funeral home average revenue per contract sold $ 2,777



$ 2,627



$ 150



5.7 %



(1) Atneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Matured preneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold on a preneed contract through our core funeral homes which have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of merchandise and services sold on an atneed contract or preneed contract, which were delivered or performed once death has occurred through our core funeral homes. (4) Non-funeral home revenue represents services sold on a preneed or atneed contract through one of our non-funeral home sales channels (e.g. SCI Direct) and performed once death has occurred. (5) Recognized preneed revenue represents travel protection, net and merchandise sold on a preneed contract and delivered before death has occurred. (6) Other revenue primarily comprises general agency revenue, which is commissions we receive from third-party insurance companies for life insurance policies sold to preneed customers for the purpose of funding preneed arrangements. Total comparable funeral revenue increased by $23.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. This increase was primarily driven by higher core revenue of $12.8 million and higher recognized preneed revenue of $7.8 million .

in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. This increase was primarily driven by higher core revenue of and higher recognized preneed revenue of . The $12.8 million , or 3.3%, increase in core revenue was primarily the result of a 1.3% increase in core funeral services performed and a 2.0% increase in core average revenue per service. Our organic sales average grew an impressive 2.7% but was somewhat offset by a 130 basis point increase in the core cremation rate.

, or 3.3%, increase in core revenue was primarily the result of a 1.3% increase in core funeral services performed and a 2.0% increase in core average revenue per service. Our organic sales average grew an impressive 2.7% but was somewhat offset by a 130 basis point increase in the core cremation rate. Recognized preneed revenue grew by $7.8 million , or 29.7%, compared to the prior year as a result of higher non-funeral home sales production primarily from a 13.4% increase in contracts sold coupled with a 5.7% increase in the average revenue per contract sold. The prior year was impacted by a temporary disruption from the restructuring of certain sales associates in our non-funeral home channel.

, or 29.7%, compared to the prior year as a result of higher non-funeral home sales production primarily from a 13.4% increase in contracts sold coupled with a 5.7% increase in the average revenue per contract sold. The prior year was impacted by a temporary disruption from the restructuring of certain sales associates in our non-funeral home channel. Comparable funeral gross profit increased $9.2 million to $100.8 million . The gross profit percentage increased 100 basis points to 21.1%, which is due to the revenue increases described above somewhat offset by $6.9 million increase in selling compensation primarily from a 12.1% increase in preneed funeral sales production.

to . The gross profit percentage increased 100 basis points to 21.1%, which is due to the revenue increases described above somewhat offset by increase in selling compensation primarily from a 12.1% increase in preneed funeral sales production. Comparable preneed funeral sales production increased $24.0 million , or 12.1%, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 2018. We experienced a 19.9% increase in preneed production through our non-funeral home channel and a 10.3% increase through our core funeral locations. For the full year 2019, comparable preneed funeral production grew $40.9 million , or 4.6%. Comparable Cemetery Results The table below details comparable cemetery results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. We consider comparable operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2018 and ending December 31, 2019. (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

Var

% Comparable revenue:













Atneed property revenue $ 23.2



$ 23.2



$ —



— % Atneed merchandise and service revenue 57.7



57.4



0.3



0.5 % Total atneed revenue(1) 80.9



80.6



0.3



0.4 % Recognized preneed property revenue 170.6



168.4



2.2



1.3 % Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 73.4



76.2



(2.8)



(3.7) % Total recognized preneed revenue(2) 244.0



244.6



(0.6)



(0.2) % Core revenue(3) 324.9



325.2



(0.3)



(0.1) % Other revenue(4) 27.8



25.6



2.2



8.6 % Total comparable revenue $ 352.7



$ 350.8



$ 1.9



0.5 %















Comparable gross profit $ 114.6



$ 118.1



$ (3.5)



(3.0) % Comparable gross profit percentage 32.5 %

33.7 %

(1.2) %



















Comparable preneed and atneed sales production:













Property $ 187.4



$ 178.3



$ 9.1



5.1 % Merchandise and services 138.7



135.0



3.7



2.7 % Discounts and other (1.4)



(2.0)



0.6



30.0 % Preneed and atneed sales production $ 324.7



$ 311.3



$ 13.4



4.3 %















Recognition rate(5) 100.1 %

104.5 %











(1) Atneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Recognized preneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold on a preneed contract, which were delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of property, merchandise, and services that have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (4) Other revenue is primarily related to endowment care trust fund income, royalty income, and interest and finance charges earned from customer receivables on preneed installment contracts. (5) Represents the ratio of current period core revenue stated as a percentage of current period preneed and atneed sales production. Comparable cemetery revenue increased $1.9 million , or 0.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily led by a $2.2 million , or 1.3%, increase in recognized preneed property revenue. These increases were somewhat offset by a decline in recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue.

, or 0.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily led by a , or 1.3%, increase in recognized preneed property revenue. These increases were somewhat offset by a decline in recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue. Comparable preneed cemetery sales production grew $12.2 million , or 5.2%. This was primarily due to a 5.9% increase in preneed property sales production. The higher sales production of $12.2 million had a lower revenue recognition rate due to the mix of developed and undeveloped property sold in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. These unrecognized sales should benefit us in future quarters.

, or 5.2%. This was primarily due to a 5.9% increase in preneed property sales production. The higher sales production of had a lower revenue recognition rate due to the mix of developed and undeveloped property sold in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. These unrecognized sales should benefit us in future quarters. Comparable cemetery gross profit decreased $3.5 million to $114.6 million and the gross profit percentage decreased 120 basis points to 32.5%. The decrease resulted from somewhat flat cemetery revenue during the quarter as a result of the lower recognition rate mentioned above, coupled with expected inflationary cost increases during the fourth quarter. Other Financial Results Corporate general and administrative expenses decreased $13.1 million to $25.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily related to lower expenses in current year quarter related to our long-term and short-term incentive compensation plans. Additionally, we received $3.3 million in insurance proceeds in the fourth quarter of 2019 for damages caused by various hurricanes.

decreased to in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily related to lower expenses in current year quarter related to our long-term and short-term incentive compensation plans. Additionally, we received in insurance proceeds in the fourth quarter of 2019 for damages caused by various hurricanes. Interest expense decreased $2.6 million to $44.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily related to refinancing transactions that occurred during 2019 lowering our effective interest rates.

decreased to in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily related to refinancing transactions that occurred during 2019 lowering our effective interest rates. The GAAP effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was an expense of 24.6% compared to a benefit of 53.3% in the prior year quarter. The benefit of 53.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily related to a reduction in uncertain tax positions. Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 24.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 20.5% in the prior year quarter primarily due to higher state taxes incurred and lower excess tax benefits from less exercises of stock options in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash Flow and Capital Spending Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP to net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (or sometimes referred to as adjusted operating cash flow). We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. (In millions) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 156.6



$ 163.5



$ 628.8



$ 615.8

Legal settlement payments —



—



6.4



—

IRS tax settlement refund received —



—



—



(5.6)

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items $ 156.6



$ 163.5



$ 635.2



$ 610.2

Cash taxes included in net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items $ 11.1



$ 3.8



$ 65.8



$ 59.8

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased $6.9 million to $156.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to $163.5 million in the prior year. Increased gross profit of $7.6 million was offset by higher cash interest payments of $10.9 million and higher cash tax payments of $7.3 million. The $10.9 million increase in cash interest is due to the timing of refinancing transactions that occurred in 2019. A summary of our capital expenditures is set forth below: (In millions) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Capital improvements at existing operating locations $ 34.7



$ 37.0



$ 126.5



$ 124.8

Development of cemetery property 19.5



21.9



77.9



78.7

Capital improvements at existing operating locations and cemetery development expenditures 54.2



58.9



204.4



203.5

Growth capital expenditures/construction of new funeral service locations 8.6



10.7



35.6



32.0

Total capital expenditures $ 62.8



$ 69.6



$ 240.0



$ 235.5

Total capital expenditures decreased in the current quarter by $6.8 million, primarily due to the timing of various projects throughout the year. TRUST FUND RETURNS Total trust fund returns include realized and unrealized gains and losses and dividends and are shown gross without netting of certain fees. A summary of our consolidated trust fund returns for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 is set forth below:



Three Months

Twelve Months Preneed funeral

6.0%

20.0% Preneed cemetery

6.2%

20.5% Cemetery perpetual care

4.4%

17.0% Combined trust funds

5.6%

19.2% NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items shown above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and years, and better reflect the performance of our core operations, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting operations. We also believe these measures help facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net income attributable to common stockholders to earnings excluding special items and our GAAP diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding special items. We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. (In millions, except diluted EPS) Three Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 147.2



$ 0.79



$ 193.0



$ 1.04

Pre-tax reconciling items:













Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (48.1)



(0.26)



(0.6)



—

Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items 13.1



0.07



0.2



—

Change in uncertain tax reserves and other (1) (0.9)



—



(93.0)



(0.50)

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 111.3



$ 0.60



$ 99.6



$ 0.54

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)



185,193







185,676





(In millions, except diluted EPS) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 369.6



$ 1.99



$ 447.2



$ 2.39

Pre-tax reconciling items:













Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (32.9)



(0.18)



(15.9)



(0.09)

Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 16.6



0.09



10.1



0.05

Legal settlements 6.4



0.03



—



—

Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items 4.1



0.02



1.6



0.01

Change in uncertain tax reserves and other (1) (10.9)



(0.05)



(107.8)



(0.57)

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 352.9



$ 1.90



$ 335.2



$ 1.79

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)



185,523







186,972





(1) 2019 is impacted by the reduction in tax liability as a result of the expiration of statute of limitations. 2018 is impacted by the remeasurement of deferred taxes resulting from a change in estimate related to the finalization of the 2017 return. CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST We will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. A question and answer session will follow a brief presentation made by management. The US conference call dial-in number is (888) 317-6003 and the international conference call dial-in number is (412) 317-6061 with the passcode of 7879181. The conference call will also be broadcast live via the Internet and can be accessed through our website at www.sci-corp.com . A replay of the conference call will be available through February 25, 2020 and can be accessed at (877) 344-7529 (US), (412) 317-0088 (International), or (855) 669-9658 (Canada) with the passcode of 10139157. Additionally, a replay of the conference call will be available on our website for approximately one week. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made in reliance on the "safe harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be accompanied by words such as "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," "anticipate," or "predict," that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable; however, many important factors could cause our actual results in the future to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in any other documents or oral presentations made by us, or on our behalf. Important factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: Our affiliated trust funds own investments in securities, which are affected by market conditions that are beyond our control.

We may be required to replenish our affiliated funeral and cemetery trust funds to meet minimum funding requirements, which would have a negative effect on our earnings and cash flow.

Our ability to execute our strategic plan depends on many factors, some of which are beyond our control.

Our credit agreements contain covenants that may prevent us from engaging in certain transactions.

If we lost the ability to use surety bonding to support our preneed activities, we may be required to make material cash payments to fund certain trust funds.

Increasing death benefits related to preneed contracts funded through life insurance or annuity contracts may not cover future increases in the cost of providing a price-guaranteed service.

The financial condition of third-party insurance companies that fund our preneed contracts may impact our future revenue.

Unfavorable results of litigation could have a material adverse impact on our financial statements.

Unfavorable publicity could affect our reputation and business.

We use a combination of insurance, self-insurance, and large deductibles in managing our exposure to certain inherent risks; therefore, we could be exposed to unexpected costs that could negatively affect our financial performance.

Changes in taxation as well as the inherent difficulty in quantifying potential tax effects of business decisions could have a material adverse effect on the results of our operations, financial condition, or cash flows.

Declines in overall economic conditions beyond our control could reduce future potential earnings and cash flows and could result in future impairments to goodwill and/or other intangible assets.

Any failure to maintain the security of the information relating to our customers, their loved ones, our associates, and our vendors could damage our reputation, could cause us to incur substantial additional costs and to become subject to litigation, and could adversely affect our operating results, financial condition, or cash flow.

Our Canadian business exposes us to operational, economic, and currency risks.

Our level of indebtedness could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations, limit our ability to react to changes in the economy or our industry, and may prevent us from fulfilling our obligations under our indebtedness.

A failure of a key information technology system or process could disrupt and adversely affect our business.

Failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting could adversely affect our results of operations, investor confidence, and our stock price.

The application of unclaimed property laws by certain states to our preneed funeral and cemetery backlog could have a material adverse impact on our liquidity, cash flows, and financial results.

The funeral and cemetery industry is competitive.

If the number of deaths in our markets declines, our cash flows and revenue may decrease. Changes in the number of deaths are not predictable from market to market or over the short term.

If we are not able to respond effectively to changing consumer preferences, our market share, operating results, financial condition, or cash flow could decrease.

The continuing upward trend in the number of cremations performed in North America could result in lower revenue, operating profit, and cash flows.

could result in lower revenue, operating profit, and cash flows. Our funeral and cemetery businesses are high fixed-cost businesses.

Regulation and compliance could have a material adverse impact on our financial results.

Cemetery burial practice claims could have a material adverse impact on our financial results. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties, see our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this document as well as other SEC filings can be obtained from our website at www.sci-corp.com. We assume no obligation and make no undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by us whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. ABOUT SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At December 31, 2019, we owned and operated 1,471 funeral homes and 482 cemeteries (of which 290 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com . For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com . For additional information contact:



Investors:

Debbie Young - Director / Investor Relations

(713) 525-9088 Media:

Jay Andrew - Director / Corporate Communications

(713) 525-5235 Service Corporation International Consolidated Statement of Operations



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 850,760



$ 820,814



$ 3,230,785



$ 3,190,174

Cost of revenue (632,892)



(610,551)



(2,470,205)



(2,429,852)

Gross profit 217,868



210,263



760,580



760,322

Corporate general and administrative expenses (25,022)



(38,169)



(126,886)



(145,596)

Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net 48,099



616



32,919



15,933

Operating income 240,945



172,710



666,613



630,659

Interest expense (44,458)



(47,042)



(185,843)



(181,556)

Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net —



—



(16,637)



(10,131)

Other (expense) income, net (1,315)



344



299



2,760

Income before income taxes 195,172



126,012



464,432



441,732

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (47,999)



67,224



(94,661)



5,826

Net income 147,173



193,236



369,771



447,558

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (21)



(190)



(175)



(350)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 147,152



$ 193,046



$ 369,596



$ 447,208

Basic earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.81



$ 1.07



$ 2.03



$ 2.45

Basic weighted average number of shares 182,329



181,223



182,246



182,447

Diluted earnings per share













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.79



$ 1.04



$ 1.99



$ 2.39

Diluted weighted average number of shares 185,193



185,676



$ 185,523



186,972

Service Corporation International Consolidated Balance Sheet



December 31,

2019

2018

(In thousands, except share amounts)







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,276



$ 198,850

Receivables, net 81,671



73,825

Inventories 25,118



24,950

Other 80,488



33,607

Total current assets 373,553



331,232

Preneed receivables, net and trust investments 4,789,562



4,271,392

Cemetery property 1,873,602



1,837,464

Property and equipment, net 2,065,433



1,977,364

Goodwill 1,864,223



1,863,842

Deferred charges and other assets 1,029,908



934,151

Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 1,681,149



1,477,798

Total assets $ 13,677,430



$ 12,693,243









LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 478,545



$ 479,768

Current maturities of long-term debt 69,821



69,896

Income taxes payable 8,353



5,936

Total current liabilities 556,719



555,600

Long-term debt 3,513,530



3,532,182

Deferred revenue, net 1,467,103



1,418,814

Deferred tax liability 421,482



404,627

Other liabilities 378,074



297,302

Deferred receipts held in trust 3,839,376



3,371,738

Care trusts' corpus 1,677,891



1,471,165

Equity:





Common stock, $1 per share par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 185,100,789 and 184,720,582 shares issued, respectively, and 181,184,963 and 181,470,582 shares outstanding, respectively 181,185



181,471

Capital in excess of par value 1,010,361



972,710

Retained earnings 601,903



474,327

Accumulated other comprehensive income 29,864



13,395

Total common stockholders' equity 1,823,313



1,641,903

Noncontrolling interests (58)



(88)

Total equity 1,823,255



1,641,815

Total liabilities and equity $ 13,677,430



$ 12,693,243

Service Corporation International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 369,771



$ 447,558

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 16,637



10,131

Depreciation and amortization 151,000



153,650

Amortization of intangibles 25,649



26,195

Amortization of cemetery property 70,330



68,640

Amortization of loan costs 5,681



6,059

Provision for doubtful accounts 9,146



8,372

Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 23,030



(41,479)

Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (32,919)



(15,933)

Gain on sale of investments —



(2,636)

Share-based compensation 15,029



15,626

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions:





(Increase) decrease in receivables (12,711)



8,052

Increase in other assets (23,018)



(4,814)

Increase (decrease) in payables and other liabilities 1,788



(16,699)

Effect of preneed sales production and maturities:





Increase in preneed receivables, net and trust investments (16,144)



(55,607)

Increase in deferred revenue, net 67,792



28,005

Decrease in deferred receipts held in trust (42,306)



(19,290)

Net cash provided by operating activities 628,755



615,830

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (239,957)



(235,545)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (55,644)



(176,252)

Real estate acquisitions (51,373)



(18,572)

Proceeds from divestitures and sales of property and equipment 77,074



37,309

Proceeds from sale of investments —



2,900

Payments for Company-owned life insurance policies (9,026)



(14,760)

Proceeds from Company-owned life insurance policies —



4,824

Purchase of land and other 415



(14,525)

Net cash used in investing activities (278,511)



(414,621)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,149,263



396,349

Debt issuance costs (15,539)



—

Scheduled payments of debt (25,471)



(34,134)

Early payments of debt (1,164,978)



(259,590)

Principal payments on finance leases (42,627)



(39,686)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 40,922



24,517

Purchase of Company common stock (129,589)



(277,611)

Payments of dividends (131,402)



(123,849)

Bank overdrafts and other 328



(15,177)

Net cash used in financing activities (319,093)



(329,181)

Effect of foreign currency 3,885



(5,045)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 35,036



(133,017)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 207,584



340,601

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 242,620



$ 207,584

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-corporation-international-announces-fourth-quarter-2019-financial-results-and-outlook-for-2020-301006189.html SOURCE Service Corporation International

