Service Corporation International : Announces Schedule For Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the third quarter 2019 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after the market closes. A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Details of the conference call are as follows:



What: Service Corporation International Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call







When: Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time







How: Dial-in Numbers – (800) 708-4540 or (847) 619-6397 / Code – 49106413 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Presentations"







Replay: (888) 843-7419 or (630) 652-3042 / Code – 49106413# available through November 7, 2019, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts & Presentations"







Contact: Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At September 30, 2019, we owned and operated 1,477 funeral service locations and 483 cemeteries (of which 290 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

