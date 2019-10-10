Service Corporation International : Receives 'Great Place to Work®' Certification

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), North America's largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, today announced it has been recertified for the third consecutive year as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. SCI earned this credential based on ratings from anonymous surveys sent to its 24,000 employees in the U.S.

"Our associates are dedicated to providing exceptional, caring service to our client families, and the survey results demonstrate the pride they take in the work they do every day," said Phil Sprick, vice president of Human Resources at SCI. "We are committed to providing associates with a work culture and environment that supports their daily efforts to give great service to families and communities."

In the survey, 91 percent of responding employees said, "My work has special meaning: this is not 'just a job'" and 92 percent said, "When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride." SCI's overall survey results have improved year over year during the past three years the company has participated.

"We applaud SCI for seeking employee feedback and earning this certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Great Place to Work Certification and List Production. "These ratings measure the company's capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a culture that benefits both associates and the clients they serve."

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At June 30, 2019, we owned and operated 1,478 funeral service locations and 481 cemeteries (of which 287 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com . For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com . As used herein, "Service Corporation International" and "SCI" refer to Service Corporation International and its affiliated companies.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For® list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for millennials, women, diversity, small and medium companies and over half a dozen different industry lists.

