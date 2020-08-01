Log in
Service International : Non-GAAP Financial Measures July 2020

08/01/2020 | 12:37pm EDT

(In millions, except diluted EPS)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net

Diluted

Net

Diluted

Net

Diluted

Net

Diluted

Income

EPS

Income

EPS

Income

EPS

Income

EPS

Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported

$ 105.5

$

0.59

$

72.3

$

0.39

$ 187.4

$

1.03

$ 151.7

$

0.82

Pre-tax reconciling items:

(Gains) losses on divestitures and impairment charges, net

(0.7)

(0.01)

11.8

0.06

(5.3)

(0.03)

13.7

0.07

Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net

-

-

7.6

0.04

0.2

-

7.6

0.04

Legal settlements

-

-

(1.6)

(0.01)

-

-

6.4

0.03

Tax reconciling items:

Tax effect from special items

0.1

-

(4.2)

(0.02)

1.4

0.01

(6.8)

(0.03)

Change in uncertain tax reserves and other

-

-

1.2

0.01

(0.2)

-

1.2

0.01

Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (Adjusted EPS)

$ 104.9

$

0.58

$

87.1

$

0.47

$ 183.5

$

1.01

$ 173.8

$

0.94

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)

179.7

185.7

181.6

185.5

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In millions)

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

184.3

$

78.0

$

364.3

$

262.9

Legal settlement payments

-

6.4

-

6.4

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (Adjusted

$

184.3

$

84.4

$

364.3

$

269.3

operating cash flow)

Capital improvements at existing operating locations

(23.0)

(31.8)

(43.2)

(57.7)

Development of cemetery property

(21.2)

(19.2)

(45.3)

(37.9)

Free cash flow

$

140.1

$

33.4

$

275.8

$

173.7

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(82.4)

$

(71.7)

$

(152.1)

$

(142.7)

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(89.6)

$

82.9

$

(199.7)

$

(79.8)

Cash taxes included in Adjusted operating cash flow

$

0.1

$

47.8

$

1.7

$

49.6

In millions, except diluted EPS

Low

Midpoint

High

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (A)

$600

$630

$660

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow

Capital improvements at existing locations and development of cemetery property

Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (B)

Adjusted EPS

$165 $180 $195

$1.78 $1.89 $2.00

  1. Reconciliations from GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities are not provided for these forward-looking estimates because GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, is not accessible and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort. We are unable to predict changes in assets and liabilities; future acquisition and transition costs; system and process transitions costs; potential tax adjustments to reserves, payments, credits or refunds; potential legal defense costs or settlements of litigation or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation, and these amounts could be material such that the amount of net cash provided by operating activities would vary substantially from the amount of projected net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items.
  2. Reconciliations from GAAP Net income per share are not provided for these forward-looking estimates because GAAP Net income per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 is not accessible and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort. We are not able to predict future system and process transition costs; acquisition and transition costs; gains/losses and impairment charges associated with asset dispositions; gains/losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt or foreign currency transactions; potential tax adjustments to reserves, payments, credits or refunds; potential costs associated with settlements of litigation or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation, and these amounts could be material, such that the amount of Net income per share would vary substantially from the amount of projected Adjusted earnings per share.

Our outlook for 2020 reflects management's current views and estimates regarding future economic and financial market conditions, company performance and financial results, business prospects, the competitive environment, and other events. These views and estimates that support the outlook provided are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of SCI, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the potential results.

Disclaimer

SCI - Service Corporation International published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 16:36:17 UTC
