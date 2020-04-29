Service International : Q1_20_Non_Gaap_presentation.pdf
(In millions, except diluted EPS)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported
$
81.9
$
0.45
$
79.3
$
0.43
Pre-tax reconciling items:
(Gains) losses on divestitures and impairment charges, net
(4.5)
(0.03)
1.9
-
Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net
0.1
-
-
-
Legal matters
-
-
8.0
0.05
Tax reconciling items:
Tax effect from special items
1.2
0.01
(2.5)
(0.01)
Change in uncertain tax reserves and other
(0.2)
-
-
-
Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (Adjusted EPS)
$
78.5
$
0.43
$
86.7
$
0.47
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)
183.6
185.3
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
March 31,
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
180.0
$
184.9
Capital improvements at existing operating locations
(20.3)
(25.9)
Development of cemetery property
(24.1)
(18.7)
Free cash flow
$
135.6
$
140.3
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(69.7)
$
(70.9)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(110.1)
$
(162.7)
Cash taxes included in Adjusted operating cash flow
$
1.6
$
1.8
Sales 2020
3 085 M
EBIT 2020
577 M
Net income 2020
301 M
Debt 2020
3 550 M
Yield 2020
1,94%
P/E ratio 2020
24,0x
P/E ratio 2021
18,9x
EV / Sales2020
3,36x
EV / Sales2021
3,15x
Capitalization
6 816 M
