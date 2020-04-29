Log in
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

(SCI)
Service International : Q1_20_Non_Gaap_presentation.pdf

04/29/2020

(In millions, except diluted EPS)

Three Months Ended March 31,

20202019

Net Diluted Income EPS

Net Diluted Income EPS

Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported

$

81.9

$

0.45

$

79.3

$

0.43

Pre-tax reconciling items:

(Gains) losses on divestitures and impairment charges, net

(4.5)

(0.03)

1.9

-

Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net

0.1

-

-

-

Legal matters

-

-

8.0

0.05

Tax reconciling items:

Tax effect from special items

1.2

0.01

(2.5)

(0.01)

Change in uncertain tax reserves and other

(0.2)

-

-

-

Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (Adjusted EPS)

$

78.5

$

0.43

$

86.7

$

0.47

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)

183.6

185.3

Three Months Ended

(In millions)

March 31,

2020

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

180.0

$

184.9

Capital improvements at existing operating locations

(20.3)

(25.9)

Development of cemetery property

(24.1)

(18.7)

Free cash flow

$

135.6

$

140.3

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(69.7)

$

(70.9)

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(110.1)

$

(162.7)

Cash taxes included in Adjusted operating cash flow

$

1.6

$

1.8

Disclaimer

SCI - Service Corporation International published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 22:17:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 085 M
EBIT 2020 577 M
Net income 2020 301 M
Debt 2020 3 550 M
Yield 2020 1,94%
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,36x
EV / Sales2021 3,15x
Capitalization 6 816 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas L. Ryan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sumner J. Waring Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric D. Tanzberger Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Del Mixon Vice President-Information Technology
Victor L. Lund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-18.25%6 816
HOMESERVE PLC-12.10%4 625
FRONTDOOR, INC.-20.96%3 199
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-39.23%1 566
JAPAN BEST RESCUE SYSTEM CO.,LTD.2.84%210
AA-58.04%187
