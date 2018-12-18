HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), North America's largest provider of funeral and cemetery services, and its brand, Dignity Memorial®, are pleased to announce their eleventh year as a major sponsor of the Donate Life float that will appear in the 130th Rose Parade® on Jan. 1, 2019 in Pasadena, CA.

For the past 11 years, SCI has participated in Donate Life's annual tribute to organ, eye and tissue donors, and has helped many client families honor their loved ones with a portrait featured on the Donate Life float. Underscoring the importance of organ donation, these portraits, called "floragraphs," are made of flowers, seeds, beans and other natural materials. Living donors and recipients also bring the float to life by riding or walking beside it during the Rose Parade.

"It is a priority and honor to champion the cause of organ donation and its message of hope through our sponsorship of the Donate Life Rose Parade float," said Jamie Pierce, chief marketing officer at SCI. "We are proud to assist these families in remembering and celebrating their loved ones who gave the ultimate gift of life upon death."

In preparation for the Rose Parade, Dignity Memorial locations across the country hosted floragraph finishing events in the weeks leading up to the parade.

Dignity Memorial Providers of Las Vegas and the Nevada Donor Network honored donor Jill Collier-Kerr .

and the Nevada Donor Network honored donor . Dignity Memorial Providers of New Jersey and the New Jersey Sharing Network honored donor Carrie E. Fisher .

and the New Jersey Sharing Network honored donor . Dignity Memorial Providers of Atlanta and LifeLink honored donor Teresa Ann Donnelly .

and LifeLink honored donor . Dignity Memorial Providers of New York City honored donor Stephanie Jiminez-Hernandez .

At the events, family and friends paid tribute to their loved ones, who had made organ, eye and tissue donations, by putting the finishing touches on their floragraph portraits.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. As of September 30, 2018, we owned and operated 1,478 funeral homes and 481 cemeteries (of which 286 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. As used herein, "SCI" or the "Company" refers to Service Corporation International and all of its affiliated companies.

