CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

04/13/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) (“ServiceMaster” or the “Company”) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties by ServiceMaster’s senior officers and board of directors. If you are a shareholder of SMGH who still holds your shares, please contact our firm for information.

It has recently emerged, that ServiceMaster—a leading provider of essential services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning and restoration markets—had allegedly experienced a known adverse trend of costly litigation, related to Formosan termite activity, that it failed to disclose to investors.

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, ServiceMaster’s officers and directors owe the Company and its shareholders fiduciary duties. “The recent allegations against ServiceMaster raise potential concern for investors,” Zamansky says. “Our law firm is investigating whether the officers and directors have breached their duties to ServiceMaster and its shareholders.”

What ServiceMaster Shareholders Can Do

If you are a current shareholder of ServiceMaster who still holds your stock, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.


© Business Wire 2020
