Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.    SERV

SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SERV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Announces a Proprietary Investigation of Securities Claims Against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. – NYSE Ticker: SERV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 08:46am EDT

On April 1, 2020, Labaton Sucharow LLP, a leading investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) concerning allegations that ServiceMaster may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

ServiceMaster is a leading provider of essential services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning and restoration markets. The company’s largest and most profitable business segment is Terminix, a termite and pest control business that primarily operates in the United States. ServiceMaster’s executives repeatedly assured the market that ServiceMaster was successfully executing upon initiatives to improve the performance in the Terminix segment. We are investigating whether those assurances were false.

On October 22, 2019, ServiceMaster announced disappointing preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2019, having missed revenue and earnings estimates. The Company also gave downward adjusted EBITDA guidance of $415 to $425 million, down from $435 to $445 million. The press release attributed the disappointing results partly to “termite damage claims arising primarily from Formosan termite activity,” primarily in Mobile, Alabama. The Company further stated that this had been a known issue, having taken mitigating measures “starting in 2018.” Finally, the Company announced the sudden departure of Matthew J. Stevenson in his role as President of Terminix Residential.

On this news ServiceMaster common stock fell $11.44 or 20%, to close at $44.70 on October 22, 2019.

If you purchased shares or derivatives of ServiceMaster, and wish to learn more or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com or recover@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDI
08:46aINVESTIGATION ALERT : Labaton Sucharow Announces a Proprietary Investigation of ..
BU
04/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
04/01LABATON SUCHAROW -- A LEADING SHAREH : Serv
BU
04/01MEDIA ALERT : B-roll Footage: ServiceMaster cleaning professionals discuss/demo ..
BU
03/11TERMINIX : Employee Benefits Now Includes Student Loan Repayment Program
BU
03/02SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : Pest Control in the UK Just Got Stronger With Terminix
BU
02/28SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/27SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/27SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : Delivers Full-Year 2019 Revenue Growth of 9 Percent
BU
01/21SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 959 M
EBIT 2020 220 M
Net income 2020 102 M
Debt 2020 1 389 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
EV / Sales2021 2,42x
Capitalization 3 657 M
Chart SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,30  $
Last Close Price 27,00  $
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naren K. Gursahaney Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Daniel DiLucente Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Doty Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen J. Sedita Independent Director
Laurie Ann Goldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-34.25%3 657
FISERV INC.-23.89%64 508
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-27.09%43 288
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.52%19 829
SECOM CO., LTD.0.22%18 203
CINTAS CORPORATION-39.54%18 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group