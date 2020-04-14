Log in
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SERV)
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/14/2020 | 07:05pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (“ServiceMaster” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SERV) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 9, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. ServiceMaster failed to inspect clients’ property for Formosan termite activity and mitigate damage. Due to this behavior, the Company faced a wave of customer litigation which was not disclosed to investors. The Company began remedial measures at least as early as 2018 such as raising praising in Mobile, Alabama, in an effort to deter contract renewals. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about ServiceMaster, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
