Merry Maids : Helps You Prepare for Inevitable Holiday Surprises

Festive gatherings big or small with friends and family are what the holiday season is all about. And while many events and activities are set in advance, others will pop up, so it’s best to be flexible and ready for anything the holidays may bring. Merry Maids, one of the nation’s largest home cleaning services and a ServiceMaster company, is here to help you plan ahead for the not-so-surprising surprises that come with the holiday season.

“At Merry Maids, our cleaning teams are experts at alleviating the added stress that the holidays can bring to our customers’ already busy lives,” says Hagan Kappler, president of Merry Maids. “In addition to standard home cleaning services, we offer specialized cleanings and other services to help you prepare for a special event or simply get ready for a new year.”

Merry Maids offers these tips for things you can do before your first visitors arrive:

Guests coming to stay at your home without much notice: We all want to be hospitable, especially during the holiday season when everyone’s goal is to spend quality time with loved ones. But it’s easy for even the most considerate family members to forget how much time and effort goes into preparing for others to stay in your home. Start by walking the path your guests will take when they enter your home and tidy those rooms as best you can with as little notice as you have. In the future, contact your local Merry Maids to deep clean your home much faster and more effectively than you can. This is one of the oldest tricks in the book, with a recent Merry Maids survey revealing one-in-four (24 percent) consumers admitting they hide or have hidden the fact that they use a cleaning service because they want others to think they keep a clean house all on their own. Last-minute invite to a holiday gathering: There are so many events this time of year that it’s almost unavoidable that you’ll get invited to one you hadn’t planned for. Stock up on a few gifts that anyone can enjoy, such as a nice bottle of wine or your favorite candle, so you have one already on-hand to bring for the hostess. Prefer to bring an appetizer? Pick an easy go-to at the beginning of the season and ensure you have the ingredients stocked at all times. Assuming your calendar isn’t too full, these will enable you to attend stress-free. Accidental spills on your rugs or furniture: Guests will inevitably drop everything from red wine to gravy, so Merry Maids experts suggest being prepared with an emergency spill kit. Use a caddy or a basket and stock it with three microfiber cloths, a plastic bag, small dust pan, brush and a spray bottle with a solution of 1 tablespoon dishwashing liquid, 1 tablespoon white vinegar and 2 cups of warm water. When a spill occurs, grab your kit and take immediate action. Brush any debris from spilled food or broken glass into the dust pan and empty the contents into the plastic bag. Immediately absorb the spill by blotting it with a folded microfiber cloth. Continue blotting using all sides of the cloth until the area is dry. If a stain is involved, spray the solution onto the spill and blot with another microfiber cloth to transfer the stain to the cloth.

There’s always something that comes up during this time of year, whether it’s that family member unexpectedly showing up at your house or a friend spilling red wine on your rug while you’re hosting a party. But if it’s something you just can’t DIY this time, visit merrymaids.com to find a team near your or receive a free online quote.

