Merry Maids : Helps You Prepare for Inevitable Holiday Surprises

Festive gatherings big or small with friends and family are what the
holiday season is all about. And while many events and activities are
set in advance, others will pop up, so it’s best to be flexible and
ready for anything the holidays may bring. Merry
Maids, one of the nation’s largest home cleaning services and a ServiceMaster
company, is here to help you plan ahead for the not-so-surprising
surprises that come with the holiday season.
“At Merry Maids, our cleaning teams are experts at alleviating the added
stress that the holidays can bring to our customers’ already busy
lives,” says Hagan Kappler, president of Merry Maids. “In addition to
standard home cleaning services, we offer specialized cleanings and
other services to help you prepare for a special event or simply get
ready for a new year.”
Merry Maids offers these tips for things you can do before your first
visitors arrive:
-
Guests coming to stay at your home without much notice: We all
want to be hospitable, especially during the holiday season when
everyone’s goal is to spend quality time with loved ones. But it’s
easy for even the most considerate family members to forget how much
time and effort goes into preparing for others to stay in your home.
Start by walking the path your guests will take when they enter your
home and tidy those rooms as best you can with as little notice as you
have. In the future, contact your local Merry Maids to deep clean your
home much faster and more effectively than you can. This is one of the
oldest tricks in the book, with a recent Merry Maids survey revealing
one-in-four (24 percent) consumers admitting they hide or have hidden
the fact that they use a cleaning service because they want others to
think they keep a clean house all on their own.
-
Last-minute invite to a holiday gathering: There are so many
events this time of year that it’s almost unavoidable that you’ll get
invited to one you hadn’t planned for. Stock up on a few gifts that
anyone can enjoy, such as a nice bottle of wine or your favorite
candle, so you have one already on-hand to bring for the hostess.
Prefer to bring an appetizer? Pick an easy go-to at the beginning of
the season and ensure you have the ingredients stocked at all times.
Assuming your calendar isn’t too full, these will enable you to attend
stress-free.
-
Accidental spills on your rugs or furniture: Guests will
inevitably drop everything from red wine to gravy, so Merry Maids
experts suggest being prepared with an emergency spill kit. Use a
caddy or a basket and stock it with three microfiber cloths, a plastic
bag, small dust pan, brush and a spray bottle with a solution of 1
tablespoon dishwashing liquid, 1 tablespoon white vinegar and 2 cups
of warm water. When a spill occurs, grab your kit and take immediate
action. Brush any debris from spilled food or broken glass into the
dust pan and empty the contents into the plastic bag. Immediately
absorb the spill by blotting it with a folded microfiber cloth.
Continue blotting using all sides of the cloth until the area is dry.
If a stain is involved, spray the solution onto the spill and blot
with another microfiber cloth to transfer the stain to the cloth.
There’s always something that comes up during this time of year, whether
it’s that family member unexpectedly showing up at your house or a
friend spilling red wine on your rug while you’re hosting a party. But
if it’s something you just can’t DIY this time, visit merrymaids.com
to find a team near your or receive a free online quote.
Stay up-to-date on the latest Merry Maids news and tips by visiting the
company’s Facebook
page.
Survey Methodology
The 2018 Merry Maids Cleaning Survey
presents the findings of an online survey conducted by Toluna from May
8-11, 2018 among a sample of 2,093 Americans 18 years of age and older.
The margin of error for a sample of this size is ± 2% at a 95% level of
confidence. For full survey results please contact the ServiceMaster
media relations team at (866) 397-7921.
