Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.    SERV

SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SERV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SERVICEMASTER SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. - SERV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 07:31pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 9, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of ServiceMaster and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-serv/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 9, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

ServiceMaster and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 5, 2019, pre-market, the Company released its 3Q2019 financial results, disclosing a “challenging quarter” impacted by certain “legacy risks,” including “termite damage claims,” and an increase in termite litigation that occurred “[i]n the past few years” that had impacted termite revenue by 7 to 8 percent, up from the historic impact of termite damage claims of 4 to 4.5%, and that the Company “expect[ed] a year-over-year increase from damage claims of approximately $4 million in the fourth quarter.”

On this news, the price of ServiceMaster’s shares fell, injuring investors.

The case is Michael Ruttenberg, et al. v. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc., et al, 20-CV-02976.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDI
07:55pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Securities Fraud Case Filed
PR
07:31pSERVICEMASTER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
07:05pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
05:25pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
05:20pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
04/13CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS : Zamansky LLC Investigates ServiceMaster Global Holdings, ..
BU
04/13FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
04/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
04/13THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of ServiceM..
BU
04/13Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of ServiceMaster Globa..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 916 M
EBIT 2020 201 M
Net income 2020 77,9 M
Debt 2020 1 402 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
EV / Sales2021 2,52x
Capitalization 3 822 M
Chart SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 36,60  $
Last Close Price 28,22  $
Spread / Highest target 77,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naren K. Gursahaney Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Daniel DiLucente Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Doty Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen J. Sedita Independent Director
Laurie Ann Goldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-31.38%3 593
FISERV INC.-16.14%65 584
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-21.31%43 116
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.95%20 991
CINTAS CORPORATION-27.50%20 298
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.15%18 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group