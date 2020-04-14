SERVICEMASTER SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. - SERV

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 9, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About the Lawsuit

ServiceMaster and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 5, 2019, pre-market, the Company released its 3Q2019 financial results, disclosing a “challenging quarter” impacted by certain “legacy risks,” including “termite damage claims,” and an increase in termite litigation that occurred “[i]n the past few years” that had impacted termite revenue by 7 to 8 percent, up from the historic impact of termite damage claims of 4 to 4.5%, and that the Company “expect[ed] a year-over-year increase from damage claims of approximately $4 million in the fourth quarter.”

On this news, the price of ServiceMaster’s shares fell, injuring investors.

The case is Michael Ruttenberg, et al. v. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc., et al, 20-CV-02976.

