ServiceMaster Global : Delivers Second-Quarter 2020 Revenue Growth of 8 Percent, Net Income of $53 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $119 million, up 15%

ServiceMaster net income of $53 million and net income margin of 9.9%

Terminix delivered 23.3% Adjusted EBITDA margins, year-over-year improvement of 190 basis points

Strong free cash flow generation increased cash to $302 million with $677 million in total liquidity

Third-Quarter 2020 continuing operations guidance: Revenue expected between $495 and $515 million Adjusted EBITDA expected between $80 and $90 million

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning and restoration markets, today announced unaudited second-quarter 2020 results. For the second quarter of 2020, the Company reported a year-over-year continuing operations revenue increase of eight percent to $534 million and net income of $53 million, or $0.40 per share. Continuing operations Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter increased $15 million to $119 million with Adjusted net income(2) increasing $4 million to $53 million, or $0.40 per share. Both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income for continuing operations included $3 million of costs historically allocated to ServiceMaster Brands. “ServiceMaster’s strong performance this quarter despite the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the dedication of our people and their commitment to serving our customers,” said ServiceMaster Chairman and interim CEO Naren Gursahaney. “Terminix saw strong organic growth in termite services leading to solid performance in its residential business. The Terminix commercial business saw improving trends as businesses reopened, underscoring the resilience and essential nature of our services. In addition, our actions to reduce costs resulted in improved Adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow conversion year-over-year. ServiceMaster Brands also performed well, with growth in national accounts and enhanced cleaning and disinfection services more than offset by the impact of COVID-19 on Merry Maids franchisees, as well as the impacts of a mild winter on ServiceMaster Restore.” “Despite the difficult economic climate, we also made meaningful progress during the quarter on our key strategic priorities, which are continuing to contribute to greater focus and improved customer service levels across the organization. While pandemic related uncertainty remains, we are well-positioned to navigate these challenges and I am confident in the growth prospects of our business in both the short and long term.” Consolidated Performance Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, $ millions 2020 2019 B/(W) 2020 2019 B/(W) Revenue $ 534 $ 494 $ 40 $ 990 $ 913 $ 77 YoY growth 8 % 8 % Gross Margin 237 218 18 413 401 12 % of revenue 44.3 % 44.1 % 0.2 pts 41.8 % 43.9 % (2.1 )pts SG&A 143 138 (4 ) 283 261 (22 ) % of revenue (26.7 )% (28.0 )% 1.3 pts (28.6 )% (28.6 )% (0.0 )pts Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 57 56 1 56 112 (56 ) % of revenue 10.7 % 11.3 % (0.6 )pts 5.7 % 12.3 % (6.6 )pts Net Income 53 59 (6 ) 67 129 (61 ) % of revenue 9.9 % 11.9 % (2.0 )pts 6.8 % 14.1 % (7.3 )pts Adjusted Net Income(2) 53 48 4 64 75 (11 ) % of revenue 9.9 % 9.8 % 0.1 pts 6.5 % 8.2 % (1.7 )pts Adjusted EBITDA(1) 119 104 15 179 187 (8 ) % of revenue 22.4 % 21.1 % 1.3 pts 18.1 % 20.5 % (2.4 )pts Net Cash Provided from Operating Activities from Continuing Operations 117 51 66 172 124 48 Free Cash Flow(3) 112 47 65 157 111 46 The Company also generated $17 million and $28 million in cash from discontinued operations, in the second quarter and full year of 2020 respectively. Segment Performance Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for our reportable segment and European Pest Control and Other, comprising continuing operations, and the ServiceMaster Divestiture Group, comprising discontinued operations, were as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA $ millions 2020 B/(W) vs. PY 2020 B/(W) vs. PY 2020 B/(W) vs. PY 2020 B/(W) vs. PY Terminix $ 517 $ 22 $ 120 $ 15 $ 955 $ 41 $ 184 $ (5 ) YoY growth / % of revenue 5 % 23.3 % 1.9 pts 5 % 19.2 % (1.4 )pts European Pest Control and Other(4) 17 17 2 — 35 35 1 (3 ) Costs historically allocated to ServiceMaster Brands — — (3 ) — — — (6 ) — Total Continuing Operations $ 534 $ 40 $ 119 $ 15 $ 990 $ 77 $ 179 $ (8 ) YoY growth / % of revenue 8 % 22.4 % 1.3 pts 8 % 18.1 % (2.4 )pts Discontinued Operations - ServiceMaster Brands Divestiture Group 63 (2 ) 24 (3 ) 128 (1 ) 47 (5 ) Total Company $ 597 $ 37 $ 143 $ 12 1,118 $ 76 $ 226 $ (13 ) Reconciliations of net income to Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net cash provided from operating activities from continuing operations to free cash flow, are set forth below in this press release. Second-Quarter Performance Terminix Terminix reported five percent year-over-year total revenue growth and flat organic revenue growth in the second quarter of 2020. Termite organic revenue growth, including wildlife exclusion, crawl space encapsulation and attic insulation, which are managed as a component of the termite line of business, was seven percent. The growth in this service line reflects an increase in core termite new unit sales driven by the launch of a new monthly pay tiered product offering and a strong termite swarm season in certain markets. Residential pest control organic revenue declines of one percent reflected lower summer sales units, bed bug and other one-time sales and service postponements in recurring pest, all driven by COVID-19. Service postponements peaked in April, but moderated throughout the rest of the second quarter as customers became comfortable with the safety protocols we implemented in response to COVID-19, but remain higher than the second quarter of 2019. New one-time sales of bed bug declined by approximately $3 million in the quarter due to COVID-19. The delayed start and reduction in scope of our summer sales program also resulted in a $3 million revenue decline in the quarter. These declines were offset by improved price realization. Commercial pest control organic revenue decline of nine percent was driven by lower sales of non-recurring services and service postponements due to business closures from COVID-19. Terminix Adjusted EBITDA was $120 million for the second quarter, a year-over-year increase of $15 million. The flow-through from higher revenue was $4 million. Direct, indirect, and general and administrative cost reductions in the quarter amounted to approximately $18 million. Terminix also had year-over-year cost increases of $8 million for termite damage claims and mitigation program costs, primarily in the Mobile Bay area. European Pest Control and Other European Pest Control and Other includes pest control operations in Europe and the Company’s captive insurance subsidiary. Nomor Holdings AB, operating in Sweden and Norway, and Terminix UK reported $17 million in revenue and $2 million in Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter. Revenue from European pest control operations was impacted by COVID-19 related business closures, including severe disruptions in the UK. Adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid-teens at Nomor were partially offset by expenses incurred at Terminix UK as part of our efforts to separate it from its former owner’s operations and systems. Costs Historically Allocated to ServiceMaster Brands The Company has historically incurred the cost of certain corporate-level activities that were performed on behalf of its businesses, including ServiceMaster Brands, such as executive functions, communications, public relations, finance and accounting, tax, treasury, internal audit, human resources operations and benefits, risk management and insurance, supply management, real estate management, legal, facilities, information technology and other general corporate support services. The costs of such activities were historically allocated to the segments, including ServiceMaster Brands. Certain corporate expenses that were historically allocated to the ServiceMaster Brands segment are not permitted to be classified as discontinued operations under GAAP (“Historically Allocated Services”). Such Historically Allocated Services amounted to $3 million in both the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Discontinued Operations – ServiceMaster Brands Divestiture Group The ServiceMaster Brands Divestiture Group reported $63 million in revenue, a decrease of 4% from the prior year. Growth in national accounts and enhanced cleaning and disinfection services was more than offset by a mild winter and decline in area-wide events year-over-year in ServiceMaster Restore as well as the COVID-19 related pressure on Merry Maids drove lower royalty revenue. The ServiceMaster Brands Divestiture Group reported Adjusted EBITDA of $24 million, a decrease of $3 million year-over-year. The flow-through impact of COVID-19 related royalty revenue reductions at Merry Maids accounted for approximately half of the decline while the impact of a mild winter and fewer area-wide events at ServiceMaster Restore contributed the remaining decline. Liquidity, Free Cash Flow and Leverage The Company ended the second quarter with $302 million in available cash and access to $375 million under its existing revolving credit facility for total liquidity of $677 million. Year to date free cash flow from continuing operations was $157 million, with a free cash flow to continuing operations Adjusted EBITDA conversion rate of 88 percent. Discontinued operations also contributed $26 million of free cash flow year to date. Including Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, the Company’s net debt leverage ratio improved from the first quarter of 2020 by roughly half a turn to approximately 3.6 times trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA. Third-Quarter 2020 Outlook Continuing Operations SMB Divestiture Group (In millions) Low High Low High Revenue $ 495 $ 515 $ 63 $ 68 Growth Rate 6 % 11 % 0 % 8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 80 $ 90 $ 23 $ 27 Margin 16 % 18 % 37 % 40 % The Company expects revenue of approximately $20 million from acquisitions in the Terminix segment as well as revenue between $16 and $18 million from European Pest Control. Organically, the Company expects continued impacts from the scale down of door-to-door summer sales and continued pressure on one-time revenue, primarily bedbug services. The Company expects continued improvement in the commercial pest business and the guidance assumes that there will not be a material change in business closures due to COVID-19 in the third quarter. Year-over-year margin expansion at Terminix reflects the flow-through of higher revenue, and the continued benefits of cost actions taken in the second quarter, partially offset by the expected year-over-year increase in termite damage claims and mitigation efforts, primarily in the Mobile Bay area. The timing and frequency of new termite damage claims litigated case filings is difficult to predict. The guidance represents the Company’s best estimate of litigated case filings, but actual pace and volume could differ. Costs Historically Allocated to ServiceMaster Brands are expected to be approximately $3 million in the third quarter. These costs are reflected in the third quarter guidance. A reconciliation of the forward looking third-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA outlook to net income is not being provided, as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliation. (1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before: depreciation and amortization expense; acquisition-related costs; fumigation related matters; non-cash stock-based compensation expense; restructuring and other charges; realized (gain) on investment in frontdoor, inc.; net earnings from discontinued operations; provision for income taxes; loss on extinguishment of debt; and interest expense. The Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (2) Adjusted net income is defined as net income before: amortization expense; fumigation related matters; restructuring and other charges; acquisition-related costs; realized (gain) on investment in frontdoor, inc.; net earnings from discontinued operations; loss on extinguishment of debt; and the tax impact of the aforementioned adjustments. The Company’s definition of Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding. (3) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided from operating activities from continuing operations less property additions. (4) European Pest Control and Other includes our pest control operations in Europe, primarily under our Nomor brand, our captive insurance subsidiary and our headquarters operations. SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 534 $ 494 $ 990 $ 913 Cost of services rendered and products sold 297 276 577 512 Selling and administrative expenses 143 138 283 261 Amortization expense 9 5 18 10 Acquisition-related costs — 3 1 4 Fumigation related matters — (1 ) — — Restructuring and other charges 8 2 12 8 Realized (gain) on investment in frontdoor, inc. — — — (40 ) Interest expense 22 18 45 45 Interest and net investment income (1 ) (3 ) (1 ) (4 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 6 Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 57 56 56 112 Provision for income taxes 18 14 16 17 Equity in earnings of joint venture 1 — 1 — Income from Continuing Operations 40 42 41 95 Net earnings from discontinued operations 13 17 26 34 Net Income $ 53 $ 59 $ 67 $ 129 Total Comprehensive Income $ 54 $ 55 $ 19 $ 123 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic 131.9 136.0 133.4 135.9 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 132.0 136.5 133.5 136.3 Basic Earnings Per Share: Income from Continuing Operations $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.70 Net earnings from discontinued operations 0.10 0.13 0.19 0.25 Net Income 0.40 0.43 0.50 0.95 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income from Continuing Operations $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.31 $ 0.70 Net earnings from discontinued operations 0.10 0.13 0.19 0.25 Net Income 0.40 0.43 0.50 0.94 SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions, except share data) As of As of June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 302 $ 280 Receivables, less allowances of $22 and $21, respectively 205 178 Inventories 45 46 Prepaid expenses and other assets 68 81 Current assets held for sale 884 45 Total Current Assets 1,505 629 Other Assets: Property and equipment, net 189 205 Operating lease right-of-use assets 86 95 Goodwill 2,103 2,096 Intangible assets, primarily trade names, service marks and trademarks, net 1,146 1,169 Restricted cash 89 89 Notes receivable 33 32 Long-term marketable securities 13 13 Deferred customer acquisition costs 96 94 Other assets 78 72 Long-term assets held for sale — 829 Total Assets $ 5,339 $ 5,322 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 115 $ 96 Accrued liabilities: Payroll and related expenses 75 54 Self-insured claims and related expenses 59 72 Accrued interest payable 12 16 Other 108 82 Deferred revenue 112 107 Current portion of lease liability 18 19 Current portion of long-term debt 104 70 Current liabilities held for sale 54 40 Total Current Liabilities 658 557 Long-Term Debt 1,620 1,667 Other Long-Term Liabilities: Deferred taxes 486 499 Other long-term obligations, primarily self-insured claims 221 158 Long-term lease liability 103 110 Long-term liabilities held for sale — 9 Total Other Long-Term Liabilities 811 776 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock $0.01 par value (authorized 2,000,000,000 shares with 148,193,311 shares issued and 131,981,085 outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 147,872,959 shares issued and 135,408,054 outstanding at December 31, 2019) 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,348 2,334 Retained Earnings 358 291 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (40 ) 9 Less common stock held in treasury, at cost (16,212,226 shares at June 30, 2020 and 12,464,905 shares at December 31, 2019) (417 ) (313 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,251 2,322 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,339 $ 5,322 SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period $ 368 $ 313 Cash Flows from Operating Activities from Continuing Operations: Net Income 67 129 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided from operating activities: Net earnings from discontinued operations (26 ) (34 ) Depreciation expense 37 35 Amortization expense 18 10 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2 2 Amortization of lease right-of-use assets 9 9 Payments on fumigation related matters — (1 ) Realized (gain) on investment in frontdoor, inc. — (40 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 6 Deferred income tax provision — 8 Stock-based compensation expense 10 8 Gain on sale of marketable securities — (1 ) Restructuring and other charges 12 8 Payments for restructuring and other charges (6 ) (9 ) Acquisition-related costs 1 4 Payments for acquisition-related costs (4 ) (3 ) Other (10 ) (9 ) Change in working capital, net of acquisitions: Receivables (29 ) (12 ) Inventories and other current assets (6 ) (12 ) Accounts payable 26 27 Deferred revenue 4 6 Accrued liabilities 31 (9 ) Accrued interest payable (4 ) 1 Current income taxes 40 5 Net Cash Provided from Operating Activities from Continuing Operations 172 124 Cash Flows from Investing Activities from Continuing Operations: Property additions (15 ) (13 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (24 ) (115 ) Origination of notes receivable (20 ) (56 ) Collections on notes receivable 22 64 Net Cash Used for Investing Activities from Continuing Operations (36 ) (119 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities from Continuing Operations: Borrowings of debt — 600 Payments of debt (40 ) (624 ) Repurchase of common stock (103 ) (17 ) Issuance of common stock 3 9 Net Cash Used For Financing Activities from Continuing Operations (140 ) (32 ) Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations: Cash provided from operating activities 27 32 Cash provided from investing activities — (2 ) Cash used for financing activities — — Net Cash Provided from Discontinued Operations 28 30 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (1 ) — Cash Increase During the Period 22 3 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 391 $ 316 The following table presents reconciliations of net income to Adjusted net income. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 53 $ 59 $ 67 $ 129 Amortization expense 9 5 18 10 Acquisition-related costs — 3 1 4 Fumigation related matters — (1 ) — — Restructuring and other charges 8 2 12 8 Realized (gain) on investment in frontdoor, inc. — — — (40 ) Net earnings from discontinued operations (13 ) (17 ) (26 ) (34 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 6 Tax impact of adjustments (4 ) (2 ) (8 ) (7 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 53 $ 48 $ 64 $ 75 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding 132.0 136.5 133.5 136.3 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 The following table presents reconciliations of net cash provided from operating activities from continuing operations to free cash flow. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Cash Provided from Operating Activities from Continuing Operations $ 117 $ 51 $ 172 $ 124 Property additions (5 ) (4 ) (15 ) (13 ) Free Cash Flow $ 112 $ 47 $ 157 $ 111 Free Cash Flow / Adjusted EBITDA 94 % 45 % 88 % 59 % The following table presents reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 53 $ 59 $ 67 $ 129 Depreciation and amortization expense 27 22 55 45 Acquisition-related costs — 3 1 4 Fumigation related matters — (1 ) — — Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5 4 10 8 Restructuring and other charges 8 2 12 8 Realized (gain) on investment in frontdoor, inc. — — — (40 ) Net earnings from discontinued operations (13 ) (17 ) (26 ) (34 ) Provision for income taxes 18 14 16 17 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 6 Interest expense 22 18 45 45 Adjusted EBITDA $ 119 $ 104 $ 179 $ 187 Terminix $ 120 $ 106 $ 184 $ 189 European Pest Control and Other 2 1 1 4 Costs historically allocated to ServiceMaster Brands (3 ) (3 ) (6 ) (6 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 119 $ 104 $ 179 $ 187 Terminix Segment Revenue by service line is as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2020 2019 Growth Acquired Organic Residential Pest Control $ 182 $ 182 $ — — % $ 2 1 % $ (1 ) (1 )% Commercial Pest Control 107 105 2 2 % 11 11 % (10 ) (9 )% Termite and Home Services 196 183 13 7 % 1 1 % 12 7 % Other 32 25 7 29 % 9 38 % (2 ) (9 )% Total revenue $ 517 $ 495 $ 22 5 % $ 23 5 % $ (1 ) — % ServiceMaster Brands Divestiture Group Revenue by service line is as follows: Three Months Ended % of % of June 30, Revenue Revenue (In millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Royalty Fees $ 30 $ 35 47 % 53 % Commercial Cleaning and other National Accounts 21 19 32 29 Sales of Products 3 3 6 5 Other 9 9 15 14 Total revenue $ 63 $ 66 100 % 100 % A reconciliation of Net earnings from discontinued operations to the ServiceMaster Brands Divestiture Group’s Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2020 2019 Net earnings from discontinued operations $ 13 $ 17 Depreciation and amortization expense — 2 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1 — Restructuring and other charges 5 1 Provision for income taxes 5 7 ServiceMaster Brands Divestiture Group Adjusted EBITDA $ 24 $ 27 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005307/en/

