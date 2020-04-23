Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.    SERV

SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(SERV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ServiceMaster Global : SERV SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. ("ServiceMaster" or the "Company") (NYSE: SERV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased ServiceMaster securities between February 26, 2019 through November 04, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/serv.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan termite activity; (2) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (3) in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster's financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/serv or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in ServiceMaster you have until June 9, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDI
10:01aSERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : SERV SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, L..
BU
04/22SERV INVESTOR ALERT : June 9, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Conta..
BU
04/22SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : to Announce First-Quarter 2020 Results and Provide a COVI..
BU
04/21ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action..
BU
04/20SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : SERV SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, L..
PR
04/19DEADLINE (SERV) ALERT : Johnson Fistel, LLP Reminds ServiceMaster Global Investo..
PR
04/17SERV STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims A..
PR
04/17SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Dead..
BU
04/16SERV Class Action Lawsuit Filed, Lead Plaintiff Deadline
NE
04/15SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 907 M
EBIT 2020 201 M
Net income 2020 75,0 M
Debt 2020 1 402 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 40,8x
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,68x
EV / Sales2021 2,47x
Capitalization 3 702 M
Chart SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,30  $
Last Close Price 28,06  $
Spread / Highest target 78,2%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naren K. Gursahaney Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Daniel DiLucente Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Doty Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen J. Sedita Independent Director
Laurie Ann Goldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-27.42%3 702
FISERV INC.-17.50%64 522
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-19.14%44 305
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.03%21 465
CINTAS CORPORATION-26.62%20 544
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.73%18 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group