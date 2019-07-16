Log in
SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC

(SERV)
ServiceMaster Global : to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Results

07/16/2019 | 08:32am EDT

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning and restoration markets, today confirmed its plan to release its unaudited second-quarter 2019 financial results after 6 a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at 8 a.m. central time (9 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive Officer Nik Varty, Chief Financial Officer Tony DiLucente and Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer Jesse Jenkins for an update on the company's operational performance and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Participants may join this conference call by dialing 800.707.7561 (or international participants, +1.312.281.2959). Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting the company’s results will also be available. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the company’s investor relations home page.

The call will be available for replay until September 5, 2019. To access the replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation number 21926972 (international participants: +1.402.977.9140, reservation number 21926972). Or you can review the webcast on the company’s investor relations home page.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of termite and pest control, cleaning and restoration services in both the residential and commercial markets, operating through an extensive service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise and license agreements. The company’s portfolio of well-recognized brands includes AmeriSpec (home inspections), Copesan (commercial national accounts pest management), Furniture Medic (cabinet and furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (commercial cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (restoration and reconstruction), Terminix (termite and pest control) and Terminix Commercial (commercial termite and pest control). The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Go to www.servicemaster.com for more information about ServiceMaster or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster or Facebook.com/ServiceMaster.


© Business Wire 2019
