ServiceMaster Global : to Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, today confirmed its plan to release its unaudited third-quarter 2018 financial results after 6 a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at 8 a.m. central time (9 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

The company invites all interested parties to join chief executive officer Nik Varty, chief financial officer Tony DiLucente and senior director of investor relations Jesse Jenkins as they provide an update on and discuss the company's operational performance and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Participants may join this conference call by dialing 800.954.0686 (or international participants, +1.212.231.2907). Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting the company's results will also be available. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the company's investor relations home page.

The call will be available for replay until December 6, 2018. To access the replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation number 21898236 (international participants: +1.402.977.9140, reservation number 21898236). Or you can review the webcast on the company's investor relations home page.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, operating through an extensive service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise and license agreements. The company's portfolio of well-recognized brands includes AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (cabinet and furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration), Terminix (termite and pest control) and Terminix Commercial (commercial termite and pest control). The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Go to www.servicemaster.com for more information about ServiceMaster or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster or Facebook.com/ServiceMaster.