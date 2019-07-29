Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc    SERV

SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC

(SERV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ServiceMaster : Names Deborah H. Caplan to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 08:31am EDT

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning and restoration markets, today announced the appointment of Deborah H. Caplan to its board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005203/en/

On July 29, 2019, ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) announced the appointment of Deborah H. Caplan to its board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

On July 29, 2019, ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) announced the appointment of Deborah H. Caplan to its board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Caplan is the executive vice president of Human Resources and Corporate Services for NextEra Energy, Inc., a leading clean energy company, where she is responsible for all aspects of workforce management. Ms. Caplan has a diverse set of experiences, spanning aviation, financial services and the energy industry, in several different functions, including human resources, operations, supply chain and engineering.

“Deborah is a strong addition to the board,” said ServiceMaster Chairman Naren Gursahaney. “She is an adept strategist and innovator and will offer great counsel and support in the company’s journey toward long-term, sustainable growth.”

“I’m pleased to have Deborah join our board at such an exciting time,” said Chief Executive Officer Nik Varty. “Her rich set of experiences in customer service, people management, Six Sigma and operations will be a great asset to our leadership team as we continue to fulfill our commitments to Serve, Care and Deliver.”

Ms. Caplan, a proven executive with a history of building cultures founded in strong values, also served as NextEra Energy’s vice president of integrated supply chain, and as vice president and chief operating officer of Florida Power & Light Company, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. Prior to joining NextEra Energy, Ms. Caplan worked at General Electric Company as the senior vice president of global operations for Vendor Financial Services.

“I’m excited to join the ServiceMaster board and the transformation journey of this organization,” added Caplan. “The ServiceMaster leadership team has set an exciting new vision, to create cleaner, healthier, safer environments, and this will resonate for home and business owners around the world.”

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of termite and pest control, cleaning and restoration services in both the residential and commercial markets, operating through an extensive service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise and license agreements. The company’s portfolio of well-recognized brands includes AmeriSpec (home inspections), Copesan (commercial national accounts pest management), Furniture Medic (cabinet and furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (commercial cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (restoration and reconstruction), Terminix (termite and pest control) and Terminix Commercial (commercial termite and pest control). The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Go to www.servicemaster.com for more information about ServiceMaster or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster or Facebook.com/ServiceMaster.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDI
08:31aSERVICEMASTER : Names Deborah H. Caplan to Board of Directors
BU
07/16SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06/13TERMINIX COMMERCIAL : Names Dan Baldwin Head of New Technical Services Quality T..
BU
06/03TERMINIX : Releases Its List of the Top 50 Most Bed Bug-Infested Cities
BU
05/23MERRY MAIDS : to Offer Nationwide Home Organization Services Designed to Declutt..
BU
05/21SERVICEMASTER : Employees Serving, Caring and Delivering on a Commitment to Mili..
BU
05/13SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : Names Aster Angagaw President of Brands
BU
05/13SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
05/13SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : Names Greg Rutherford President of Terminix Commercial
BU
05/08SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 040 M
EBIT 2019 337 M
Net income 2019 210 M
Debt 2019 915 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,6x
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,97x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
Capitalization 7 172 M
Chart SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 54,90  $
Last Close Price 52,75  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nikhil Madhukar Varty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Tomkins Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony D. DiLucente Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Doty Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen J. Sedita Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC43.58%7 172
WORLDPAY INC78.07%42 323
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 732
CINTAS CORPORATION55.78%26 820
TELEPERFORMANCE42.19%12 880
EDENRED44.38%12 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group