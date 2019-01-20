ServiceMaster : Restore Helps Home and Business Owners Ready for #Winterstorm as Temperatures Tumble

For Americans already dealing with their fair share of snowfall
following Winter Storm Harper, ServiceMaster
Restore, one of the largest disaster restoration companies in the
United States, is reminding home and business owners that there’s more
to it than clearing a walk or driveway before temperatures plummet
across the country.
Sparkling icicles hanging from bushes and tree branches may seem like pure winter wonder, but large chunks of snow and ice on your roof - known as ice dams - can cause tremendous damage. It's important to learn safe, effective methods for snow and ice removal, such as using a roof rake, so you can avoid expensive repairs. (Photo: Business Wire)
“This snowstorm isn’t just an inconvenience – heavy snowfall and icy
conditions can pose a serious threat to the safety of many home and
business owners across the country,” says Mary Kay Wegner, president of
ServiceMaster Brands. “Our customer service experts and the
ServiceMaster Restore network are on standby this holiday weekend, but
we’ve compiled a list of things that any property owner—large or
small—should be thinking about.”
Clear Exhaust Vents and Natural Gas Meters
When a significant amount of snow falls, or when snow banks naturally
pile up as they often do during winter months, it’s important to dig out
the areas around natural gas meters or exhaust vents. Failure to do so
can put you and others at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning, which has
severe health consequences.
Create Snow Piles Away from Home or Building Foundations
Too often, it’s not obvious there’s a crack in a building’s foundation
until the worst has happened: water intrusion. Many home and business
owners store valuable belongings or equipment in basements, all of which
could be damaged or destroyed when water enters from the outside.
Invest in a Roof Rake Before They Sell Out
Roof rakes are often very affordable and quickly become a hot commodity
during winter months, particularly after a significant snowfall.
According to the Insurance
Institute for Business and Home Safety, most residential roofs in
good condition can support 20 pounds per square foot of snow, which
equates to around four feet of fresh snow or two feet of old, packed
down snow.1 While snow is still soft and moveable (versus
heavy and frozen), use a roof rake to push it off from a safe location
on the roof. For business owners with large, flat, warehouse type roofs,
consider calling a professional who can safely remove snow from the top
of buildings.
Sometimes even the most prepared find themselves in a situation that
requires the help of restoration professionals, like ServiceMaster
Restore. For immediate assistance, call a live ServiceMaster Restore
operator 24/7 at 1-800-RESPOND. To find a location, visit ServiceMasterRestore.com.
For expert tips, visit YouTube
or like us on Facebook.
1 “Prevent Roof Collapse on Homes.” DisasterSafety.org,
Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, 16 Oct. 2015,
disastersafety.org/freezing-weather/prevent-roof-collapse-homes/.
