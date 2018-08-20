Log in
News Summary

Servicemaster Global : Appoints Chief Human Resources Officer

08/20/2018

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, today announced it has named David Dart as chief human resources officer.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, today announced it has named David Dart as chief human resources officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our people are our true differentiators and having a strong HR function is a critical part of our business transformation. David is a highly accomplished HR leader with invaluable experience in driving change and providing business partnership,” said Nik Varty, ServiceMaster chief executive officer. “He is visionary and engaging, with a global track-record of growth, and we are excited to have him join our journey.”

Dart joins ServiceMaster from Veritas Technologies, a global enterprise software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, where he was senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Previously, Dart was the vice president of human resources for the specialty materials division of Celanese, a $3B revenue business unit, where he led the development and deployment of the company’s global strategy as well as the implementation of new performance indicators designed to increase revenue and profit through talent development and behavior change.

Earlier in his career he was vice president of human resources at Ecolab, where he was responsible for global talent management, compensation management, and culture and inclusion efforts across key functions within the company. There he launched global culture transformation and alignment initiatives across 20+ divisions. Dart also served in both U.S. and global HR leadership positions at Bissell, ConAgra Foods and Amgen.

A former logistics officer in the U.S. Navy, David has both a B.A. in biophysics and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

“I would also like to thank Susan Hunsberger for five excellent years as our HR leader, and for working alongside me with our Terminix transition and the approaching spin-off of American Home Shield,” added Varty. “Susan will continue to provide her support until we finalize the spin after which she would like to spend time with her family.”

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, operating through an extensive service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise and license agreements. The company’s portfolio of well-recognized brands includes American Home Shield (home service plans), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (cabinet and furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration), Terminix (residential termite and pest control) and Terminix Commercial (commercial termite and pest control). The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. Go to servicemaster.com for more information or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster or facebook.com/ServiceMaster.


© Business Wire 2018
