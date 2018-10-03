Servicemaster Global : Appoints Deni Naumann Interim President of Terminix Commercial

ServiceMaster
Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of
essential residential and commercial services, today announced it has
named Deni Naumann as interim president of Terminix Commercial,
following the departure of Kelly Kambs.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002006116/en/
In October 2018 ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, announced Deni Naumann as interim president of Terminix Commercial. (Photo: Business Wire)
Kambs, who joined the company in February 2018, led several key efforts
as part of the Terminix transformation initiative, including the
separation of Terminix Commercial from the Terminix Residential business
unit. “I want to thank Kelly for her contributions to the company and
wish her the best,” said Nik Varty, ServiceMaster chief executive
officer.
Naumann has nearly three decades of managerial experience, including 12
years as the president of Copesan Services, Inc., which was acquired by
ServiceMaster in March 2018. Under her leadership, Copesan grew to
include more than 85 independent local pest management service providers
and to directly own two companies: Wil-Kil Pest Control, based in Sun
Prairie, Wis., and Holder’s Pest Solutions, based in Houston, Texas.
Naumann joined ServiceMaster at the time of the acquisition and assumed
responsibility for building a strong Terminix / Copesan National
Accounts business. She played a pivotal role in the successful
integration with ServiceMaster, and has continued to lead Copesan since
the acquisition while also overseeing Terminix Commercial and Copesan
National Accounts operations. She will continue to lead National
Accounts while serving as interim leader of the Commercial business unit
and will be integral in the search for a new president for Terminix
Commercial.
“Deni has done a great job of helping us position our commercial pest
business for long-term growth, and we have learned a great deal from her
about delivering the highest-quality pest management solutions to
sophisticated commercial customers,” said Varty. “Her strong leadership
and commitment to people have been vital to our integration of Copesan
and the transformation of the commercial business over the last several
months. She truly embodies the We Serve, We Care, We Deliver philosophy
we strive for in our organization.”
Prior to joining Copesan in 2006, Naumann held a series of leadership
positions at S.C. Johnson over 16 years. She earned a B.A. from Drake
University in Des Moines, Iowa, and began her career with Leo Burnett, a
major advertising agency in Chicago.
2018 Guidance Confirmed
ServiceMaster also confirmed its previously announced full year 2018
guidance, ex-American Home Shield (now doing business as Frontdoor,
Inc.), of revenue between $1,875 million and $1,890 million and adjusted
EBITDA, including spin related dis-synergies, between $425 million and
$435 million, excluding reclassifications resulting from the
Distribution. With the Distribution now complete, the historical results
of the American Home Shield segment will be reported as discontinued
operations for all historical periods (beginning with the company’s 2018
annual report on Form 10-K). The reporting of American Home Shield as a
discontinued operation will result in the reclassification of certain
expenses from the American Home Shield segment to Corporate in those
historical periods. Such reclassifications will not affect previously
reported Net Income.
About ServiceMaster
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of essential
residential and commercial services, operating through an extensive
service network of more than 8,000 company-owned locations and franchise
and license agreements. The company’s portfolio of well-recognized
brands includes AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (cabinet
and furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster
Clean (janitorial), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration),
Terminix (residential termite and pest control) and Terminix Commercial
(commercial termite and pest control). The company is headquartered in
Memphis, Tenn. Go to servicemaster.com
for more information or follow the company at twitter.com/ServiceMaster
or facebook.com/ServiceMaster.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002006116/en/