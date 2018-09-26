Servicemaster Global : Terminix Introduces MoviePest So Homeowners Can Enjoy Pests … In Theaters

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This fall, Terminix is launching a limited-time promotion called MoviePest, which will allow customers the chance to leave the pests found in their homes to Terminix's technicians while they go and enjoy pests on the silver screen.

Pests will take on roles big and small in a slate of films set to debut this fall. In anticipation, Terminix is debuting MoviePest by offering customers who schedule inspections between September 26 and October 3* a chance to win a prize to use for local movie showings. Each prize can be used at participating theaters across the country to purchase tickets for films featuring everything from a venomous villain to a bee that's more than meets the eye.

'While it's often thrilling to see pests on the big screen, spotting them in your home can be a disappointing plot twist,' said Matthew Loos, vice president of marketing and sales effectiveness for Terminix Residential. 'MoviePest is our way to reward select Terminix customers and ensure they fully enjoy their theater experience.'

As temperatures drop, pests such as rats and mice may be looking for ways to escape the weather. To combat pests this fall, Terminix offers a wide array of services, including exclusion, a proactive pest management approach focused on keeping pests out of customers' homes. Homeowners combating wildlife and rodent issues should contact Terminix to complete a free, thorough inspection. A Terminix technician can help identify entry points these pests may utilize to gain access to your home and provide a tailored pest management plan to solve the problem.

For more information, visit Terminix.com or call 877-837-6464 to schedule your free inspection.

*No purchase is necessary to win. See full promotion Official Rules for complete details.

About Terminix

Terminix is the leading provider of termite and pest control services in the United States. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., Terminix services approximately 2.8 million residential and commercial customers in 47 states and 18 countries. Terminix provides pest control services and protection against termites, rodents and other pests. Terminix is a business unit of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. Terminix is the Official Pest Control Partner of Minor League Baseball™. To learn more about Terminix, visit www.Terminix.com.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) solves the homeowner's dilemma. Every day, we visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive service network of expert professionals. Technology powers our trusted experts to engage with customers so they can order, buy and receive services when, where and how they want them. Our well-recognized brands include American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration), Terminix (residential termite and pest control) and Terminix Commercial (commercial termite and pest control). Like, follow or visit us at facebook.com/ServiceMaster, linkedin.com/servicemaster,twitter.com/ServiceMaster, or servicemaster.com.