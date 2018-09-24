Terminix : Appoints Jeff Storck as Division Vice President of the Southeast

Terminix, a leading provider of pest control services and a
ServiceMaster company (NYSE:SERV), today announced it has named Jeff
Storck as the Southeast division vice president. Jeff will report to
Augusto Titarelli, vice president of operations for Terminix.
In this position, Jeff will lead the Southeast division to elevate the
customer and employee experiences, increase revenue, and drive improved
branch operations. Jeff will also ensure greater alignment among key
departments charged with delivering revenue growth, quality service
delivery, employee engagement and development, and process improvements.
“Jeff’s promotion and overall career trajectory are perfect examples of
what’s possible in our organization for talented, hard-working
professionals,” said Augusto Titarelli, vice president of operations.
“We’re proud to offer many opportunities for advancement that allow our
people to grow, continuously challenge themselves and be excited by
their work.”
Jeff has enjoyed a rich career with Terminix. After starting as an
outside sales professional, he advanced into several leadership
positions over the past 25 years. Jeff most recently served as senior
director of service for Terminix, where he led the organization’s new
hire training, technical research and development, claims process and
customer experience.
“Jeff is invaluable to our organization, and in his most recent
assignment at the corporate office, he drove critical improvements in
our processes to increase employee and customer satisfaction,” said
Matthew Stevenson, president of Terminix Residential. “With his
combination of field and corporate experience, Jeff is well-equipped to
take our Southeast division to the next level.”
