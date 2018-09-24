Log in
SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC
Terminix : Appoints Jeff Storck as Division Vice President of the Southeast

09/24/2018

Storck Will Be Responsible for Leading Terminix’s Southeast Division as It Continues to Grow

Terminix, a leading provider of pest control services and a ServiceMaster company (NYSE:SERV), today announced it has named Jeff Storck as the Southeast division vice president. Jeff will report to Augusto Titarelli, vice president of operations for Terminix.

In this position, Jeff will lead the Southeast division to elevate the customer and employee experiences, increase revenue, and drive improved branch operations. Jeff will also ensure greater alignment among key departments charged with delivering revenue growth, quality service delivery, employee engagement and development, and process improvements.

“Jeff’s promotion and overall career trajectory are perfect examples of what’s possible in our organization for talented, hard-working professionals,” said Augusto Titarelli, vice president of operations. “We’re proud to offer many opportunities for advancement that allow our people to grow, continuously challenge themselves and be excited by their work.”

Jeff has enjoyed a rich career with Terminix. After starting as an outside sales professional, he advanced into several leadership positions over the past 25 years. Jeff most recently served as senior director of service for Terminix, where he led the organization’s new hire training, technical research and development, claims process and customer experience.

“Jeff is invaluable to our organization, and in his most recent assignment at the corporate office, he drove critical improvements in our processes to increase employee and customer satisfaction,” said Matthew Stevenson, president of Terminix Residential. “With his combination of field and corporate experience, Jeff is well-equipped to take our Southeast division to the next level.”

Terminix is the leading provider of termite and pest control services in the United States. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., Terminix services approximately 2.8 million residential and commercial customers in 47 states and 18 countries. Terminix provides pest control services and protection against termites, rodents and other pests. Terminix is a business unit of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. Terminix is the Official Pest Control Partner of Minor League Baseball™. To learn more about Terminix, visit www.Terminix.com.

ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) solves the homeowner’s dilemma. Every day, we visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive service network of expert professionals. Technology powers our trusted experts to engage with customers so they can order, buy and receive services when, where and how they want them. Our well-recognized brands include American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture and cabinet repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration), Terminix (residential termite and pest control) and Terminix Commercial (commercial termite and pest control). Like, follow or visit us at facebook.com/ServiceMaster, linkedin.com/servicemaster, twitter.com/ServiceMaster, or servicemaster.com.


© Business Wire 2018
