Terminix : Employee Benefits Now Includes Student Loan Repayment Program

According to N.Y. Federal Reserve, student loan debt second highest form of debt in the U.S., second only to mortgages.

More than 45 million Americans across all age groups, job titles, and industries are heading into the new decade with nearly $2 trillion in student loan debt. In response to this alarming trend, Terminix, a leading provider of residential and commercial termite and pest control, and a ServiceMaster company (NYSE: SERV), launched a student loan repayment program to alleviate the financial burden of current employees but also to set the employer apart when recruiting new talent.

“As we enter a new decade and continue to look for ways to empower our frontline, we must also look at the services we provide to our employees,” said David Dart, chief human resources officer. “Employee retention is a top priority for 2020, and our new student loan repayment program is a demonstration of our commitment to be an employer of choice and provide competitive benefits.”

The program offers contributions of $50 per month to qualifying full and part-time employees. Currently, there are 10,000 eligible employees across the ServiceMaster family of brands. Since the program launched in December 2019, initial demand has been strong.

“We hope current employees will use this benefit to pursue their own higher education goals, whatever they may be,” said Chris Elmore, senior director of talent acquisition. “We know higher job satisfaction comes from feeling appreciated for the work you do, and we want our employees to know Terminix and ServiceMaster truly values them, and the implementation of this student loan repayment program reflects that.”

ServiceMaster partnered with Tuition.io, the leading platform for employee student loan contributions to launch the program in December. Tuition.io says ServiceMaster is leading the way when it comes to employee benefits in its industry.

“Forward-thinking employers like ServiceMaster and Terminix understand the needs of today’s workers and are offering their employees a lifeline in student loan repayment to ease the stress of this monumental financial burden,” added Scott Thompson, CEO of Tuition.io. “Terminix is raising the bar for the pest control industry by making this benefit accessible to their diverse employee base across the country.”

Moving forward, Terminix and ServiceMaster are committed to enhancing additional benefits tailored to deserving employees’ aspirations because service and care are at the heart of who they are.

