Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ServiceNow Inc    NOW

SERVICENOW INC

(NOW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Adobe : and ServiceNow Partner to Advance Customer Experience Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 09:10am EDT

Partnership Helps Enterprises Integrate Customer Experience Data; Creates Seamless Digital Workflows to a Personalized Customer Experience Across All Touchpoints

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) today at Adobe Summit announced a partnership to empower brands with an industry-first solution for stitching together Adobe customer experience data and customer data, ultimately providing seamless digital workflows and personalized customer experiences across all touchpoints.

Organizations use customer engagement solutions to better understand and personalize digital experiences for customers. But this data is typically siloed and disconnected from the customer service experience. Customers expect a seamless, personalized experience as well as quick issue resolution. Adobe and ServiceNow will enable integrations between Adobe Experience Platform and the ServiceNow Now Platform to enhance Adobe’s real-time customer profiles with rich customer data. This will create a more comprehensive view of a customer across their entire digital journey – from acquisition to service.

Additionally, Adobe Experience Cloud solutions will integrate with the ServiceNow Now Platform, including its Customer Service Management (CSM) solutions to enable better customer and employee experiences across both companies’ applications. Adobe and ServiceNow will partner to enable their mutual customers to integrate and leverage digital workflows, service catalogs, intelligent content and knowledge management capabilities.

“Customers demand exceptional experiences, and businesses are looking to transform customer service and engagement,” said John Donahoe, president and CEO, ServiceNow. “Together, ServiceNow and Adobe will help enable seamless digital workflows that power the experiences customers want and that businesses seek to provide.”

“Delivering personalized, real-time customer experiences is at the core of every successful enterprise,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe. “Adobe and ServiceNow are partnering to provide enterprises with real-time actionable data across the customer journey so they can better manage and grow their digital businesses.”

This partnership will enable customers to benefit from a centralized, intelligent Customer Experience Management (CXM) tool and, along with the ServiceNow Now Platform, customers will be able to streamline work between teams and ultimately build rich, real-time customer profiles in an instant. For example, our mutual customers will be able to seamlessly integrate ServiceNow digital workflows, knowledge management and service catalogs into a personalized engagement layer through Adobe Experience Platform, to create consistent, contextual experiences and services.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2019 Adobe Inc. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERVICENOW INC
09:10aADOBE : and ServiceNow Partner to Advance Customer Experience Management
BU
03/22SERVICENOW : RiskLens Announces Integration of RiskLens Cyber Risk Quantificatio..
AQ
03/20SERVICENOW : RiskLens Announces Integration of RiskLens Cyber Risk Quantificatio..
AQ
03/12SERVICENOW : Atos Honored by ServiceNow at Annual EMEA Partner Summit
AQ
03/07SERVICENOW : Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Expands Professional Se..
AQ
03/06SERVICENOW : Delivers Mobile First, Everyday Work for the Enterprise
BU
03/04SERVICENOW, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/04SERVICENOW : Appoints Teresa Briggs and Tamar Yehoshua to its Board of Directors
BU
03/01SERVICENOW : New Signature to Present Innovative Security Solutions at RSA 2019 ..
AQ
02/27SERVICENOW : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 430 M
EBIT 2019 727 M
Net income 2019 -7,83 M
Finance 2019 1 591 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 267,43
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
EV / Sales 2020 9,31x
Capitalization 43 627 M
Chart SERVICENOW INC
Duration : Period :
ServiceNow Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICENOW INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 240 $
Spread / Average Target -0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Donahoe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederic B. Luddy Chairman
Michael P. Scarpelli Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Allan Leinwand Chief Technology Officer
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICENOW INC35.75%43 627
ORACLE CORPORATION16.81%180 247
SAP13.47%137 058
INTUIT28.95%65 760
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.03%17 278
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC5.13%10 861
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.