Adobe : and ServiceNow Partner to Advance Customer Experience Management

Partnership Helps Enterprises Integrate Customer Experience Data; Creates Seamless Digital Workflows to a Personalized Customer Experience Across All Touchpoints

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) today at Adobe Summit announced a partnership to empower brands with an industry-first solution for stitching together Adobe customer experience data and customer data, ultimately providing seamless digital workflows and personalized customer experiences across all touchpoints.

Organizations use customer engagement solutions to better understand and personalize digital experiences for customers. But this data is typically siloed and disconnected from the customer service experience. Customers expect a seamless, personalized experience as well as quick issue resolution. Adobe and ServiceNow will enable integrations between Adobe Experience Platform and the ServiceNow Now Platform to enhance Adobe’s real-time customer profiles with rich customer data. This will create a more comprehensive view of a customer across their entire digital journey – from acquisition to service.

Additionally, Adobe Experience Cloud solutions will integrate with the ServiceNow Now Platform, including its Customer Service Management (CSM) solutions to enable better customer and employee experiences across both companies’ applications. Adobe and ServiceNow will partner to enable their mutual customers to integrate and leverage digital workflows, service catalogs, intelligent content and knowledge management capabilities.

“Customers demand exceptional experiences, and businesses are looking to transform customer service and engagement,” said John Donahoe, president and CEO, ServiceNow. “Together, ServiceNow and Adobe will help enable seamless digital workflows that power the experiences customers want and that businesses seek to provide.”

“Delivering personalized, real-time customer experiences is at the core of every successful enterprise,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe. “Adobe and ServiceNow are partnering to provide enterprises with real-time actionable data across the customer journey so they can better manage and grow their digital businesses.”

This partnership will enable customers to benefit from a centralized, intelligent Customer Experience Management (CXM) tool and, along with the ServiceNow Now Platform, customers will be able to streamline work between teams and ultimately build rich, real-time customer profiles in an instant. For example, our mutual customers will be able to seamlessly integrate ServiceNow digital workflows, knowledge management and service catalogs into a personalized engagement layer through Adobe Experience Platform, to create consistent, contextual experiences and services.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

