Adobe : and ServiceNow Partner to Advance Customer Experience Management

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and ServiceNow
(NYSE:NOW) today at Adobe Summit announced a partnership to empower
brands with an industry-first solution for stitching together Adobe
customer experience data and customer data, ultimately providing
seamless digital workflows and personalized customer experiences across
all touchpoints.
Organizations use customer engagement solutions to better understand and
personalize digital experiences for customers. But this data is
typically siloed and disconnected from the customer service experience.
Customers expect a seamless, personalized experience as well as quick
issue resolution. Adobe and ServiceNow will enable integrations between
Adobe Experience Platform and the ServiceNow Now Platform to enhance
Adobe’s real-time customer profiles with rich customer data. This will
create a more comprehensive view of a customer across their entire
digital journey – from acquisition to service.
Additionally, Adobe Experience Cloud solutions will integrate with the
ServiceNow Now Platform, including its Customer Service Management (CSM)
solutions to enable better customer and employee experiences across both
companies’ applications. Adobe and ServiceNow will partner to enable
their mutual customers to integrate and leverage digital workflows,
service catalogs, intelligent content and knowledge management
capabilities.
“Customers demand exceptional experiences, and businesses are looking to
transform customer service and engagement,” said John Donahoe, president
and CEO, ServiceNow. “Together, ServiceNow and Adobe will help enable
seamless digital workflows that power the experiences customers want and
that businesses seek to provide.”
“Delivering personalized, real-time customer experiences is at the core
of every successful enterprise,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and
CEO, Adobe. “Adobe and ServiceNow are partnering to provide enterprises
with real-time actionable data across the customer journey so they can
better manage and grow their digital businesses.”
This partnership will enable customers to benefit from a centralized,
intelligent Customer Experience Management (CXM) tool and, along with
the ServiceNow Now Platform, customers will be able to streamline work
between teams and ultimately build rich, real-time customer profiles in
an instant. For example, our mutual customers will be able to seamlessly
integrate ServiceNow digital workflows, knowledge management and service
catalogs into a personalized engagement layer through Adobe Experience
Platform, to create consistent, contextual experiences and services.
