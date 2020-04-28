Rapid Technologies : introduces "ServiceNow for Good" program to benefit local Children's Hospitals

LONE TREE, Colo., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Technologies, a boutique ServiceNow partner, has announced a new program designed to benefit Children's Hospitals across the US and Canada. Through the ServiceNow for Good program, Rapid Technologies will be donating 1% of all ServiceNow professional services and software license revenue received from their clients to their local Children's Hospital.

"As a mission driven company, we believe strongly that doing good business and doing good are one in the same, " said Bill Mell, president and CEO of Rapid Technologies. "Through the ServiceNow for Good program we're able to have a positive impact in the communities where our clients live and work."

Rapid Technologies has supported Children's Hospitals since 2009 after an employee's daughter lost her battle to neuroblastoma at the age of 2. As a tribute to her inspiration and legacy, it is the company's hope to significantly contribute to pediatric cancer research and improve the lives of children living with cancer.

"It's inspiring to see Rapid Technologies emphasize the importance of giving back to communities, especially during this difficult time," said Kathy Mulvany, Head of Global Impact at ServiceNow. "We share the belief that companies have both a responsibility and an opportunity to truly make a difference."

This unique program is made possible through Rapid Technologies corporate partnership with the Children's Miracle Network and their 170 member hospitals across the US and Canada. Rapid Technologies expects to donate over $50,000 to Children's Hospitals in the next year with 100% of donations benefiting the hospital's oncology department in support of children with cancer.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About Rapid Technologies

Rapid Technologies provides boutique ServiceNow professional services and software with a purpose driven mission to build community in support of a common cause. For more information, visit: www.raptek.com.

