ServiceNow : Delivers Native Mobile Experiences at Scale for Work

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), the company that makes work, work better for people, today announces the launch of native mobile experiences for everyday work across the enterprise with the general availability of its Now Platform New York release (https://www.servicenow.com/now-platform/latest-release.html). For the first time, consumer-like mobile experiences that can make almost any everyday work task easy to do have arrived, making our work lives as simple, easy and mobile-friendly as our real lives.

Powered by the Now Platform, the leading platform in managing complex enterprise workflows across functions, departments and systems, ServiceNow’s new Now Mobile app makes diverse everyday work tasks simple and easy. Whether it’s fixing an IT issue, ordering a computer, finding a conference room, getting help from human resources, approving purchase orders, travel requests and legal documents, or finding quick answers to questions, the Now Mobile app makes it easy to take care of business on the go.

The New York release also features a new ServiceNow Onboarding app, which makes starting a new job a cinch by combining all of the multi-departmental tasks involved in getting up and running as a new employee into a single, intuitive mobile experience. Together, Now Mobile and Mobile Onboarding set a new mobile standard for the enterprise, moving beyond single solution apps into workflow mobile experiences that better match how people really want to get work done.

ServiceNow is committed to harnessing the power of its Now Platform in managing complex enterprise workflows with the native mobile capabilities coded into the platform to become the global leader in delivering native mobile-friendly workflow experiences to enterprise customers at scale. Combined with ServiceNow’s release earlier this year of ServiceNow Agent, the new Now Mobile and Mobile Onboarding apps offer enterprises an unmatched suite of native mobile apps that offer leading features, capabilities and user experiences.

“Just as mobile was at the center of transforming our lives at home, we believe mobile will be at the heart of delivering great experiences at work,” said ServiceNow’s Chief Product Officer Chirantan “CJ” Desai. “Employees today expect their employers to offer native mobile-optimized tools. Mobile is the way many people want to get everyday work tasks done. The Now Platform enables companies to quickly and easily deliver unmatched native mobile experiences to employees that will unlock productivity and make work, work better for them.”

Reducing complexity for employees with Now Mobile and Virtual Agent

The latest platform release from ServiceNow comes at a time when enterprises are looking deliver better efficiencies and experiences. The intelligent, intuitive Now Platform helps streamline IT, employee and customer workflows, connecting separate systems and processes on a single platform.

Now Mobile and Mobile Onboarding are just two of more than 650 innovations in the New York release.

The New York release also includes innovations in natural language understanding (NLU), which is integrated into ServiceNow Virtual Agent. With NLU, employees can interact with Virtual Agent by using simple human terms to quickly find answers, order items or get help for common problems — all without having to contact the service desk.

These innovations in the Now Platform, coupled with the machine learning capability of ServiceNow Predictive Intelligence, help organizations provide a comprehensive service delivery experience that makes it easy for employees to get the help they need.

PayPal, a global technology platform and digital payments leader with over 20,000 employees, adopted the Now Platform as it began its journey of providing its engineers with the technology backbone needed to connect operations, create a centralized hub for resources and give access to self-service tools. “Like any enterprise company, PayPal’s engineers use various applications to help manage its infrastructure. With ServiceNow, we now have a single platform that lets us connect digital workflows and have a common engagement layer across our systems of record and apps to provide our engineers with a more efficient and productive work experience. Using the Now Platform, our engineers are freed up to work on more strategic work and focus on our goal of providing customers and employees with an experience that’s as easy, simple and intuitive as the PayPal mobile experience,” said Dan Torunian, PayPal’s Vice President of Employee Technology & Experiences and Data Centers.

“As enterprises move from dabbling with digital to becoming ‘digitally determined,’ it’s clear they need agile platforms that can adapt as fast as they do, at scale,” said IDC’s Program Vice President, Stephen Elliot. “CIOs should consider how mobile-first applications for work, and associated digital workflows enabled by a unified platform, can provide CIOs with the speed needed to create a truly digital workplace and the experience employees expect.”

Availability

ServiceNow’s Now Platform New York release is generally available today. The ServiceNow Now Mobile and ServiceNow Onboarding apps are available to download on the Apple iOS store and Google Play store. For more information, visit https://www.servicenow.com/now-platform/latest-release.html.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

