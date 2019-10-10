ServiceNow : Named a Leader in Enterprise Service Management by Independent Research Firm

ServiceNow recognized as the largest ESM player in the market with one of the clearest and broadest strategic visions

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people, has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2019. According to the report, ServiceNow “has been investing in automation and intelligence, ease of use, DevOps, and its position as an enterprise platform.”

According to the report, “ServiceNow is the largest ESM player in the market and currently the dominant player in the large enterprise market. With one of the clearest and broadest strategic visions out there, this vendor has been investing in automation and intelligence, ease of use, DevOps, and its position as an enterprise platform…ServiceNow continues to rise above its competition in the sheer breadth and depth of its portfolio, from HR service delivery to finance operations to IT operations management to a dedicated employee onboarding module.”

“ServiceNow is transforming the world of work, delivering workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity across the enterprise – from IT and HR to Customer Service and Finance,” said Pablo Stern, Senior Vice President of IT Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “We believe that this recognition by Forrester underscores our commitment to enabling and accelerating digital transformation as well as our established leadership position elevating experiences across the enterprise.”

ServiceNow continuously shapes the Enterprise Services Management market, offering customers benefits that include:

Expanding supported non-IT use cases: Providing an ever-increasing number of natively supported enterprise use cases, across areas such as finance, legal, customer success management (CSM), and more with premade portals, workflows, and even asset types. Emphasizing service management intelligence: Meeting customer demand with application of machine learning capabilities, such as natural language processing in incident management, to assist with identification/classification. Innovating in core ITSM: In adapting to the pressures from DevOps and cloud-native, ServiceNow and other leading vendors are increasingly improving their support for processes such as configuration/change and incident management, continuously introducing new features such as Kanban work management systems, container support, and incident management collaboration/swarming capabilities.

In 2018, 65% of global enterprise infrastructure decision makers said they had adopted ESM, with another 18% planning to adopt it in the next 12 months (Source: Forrester Research, Inc., Three Trends Are Transforming The Service Desk, Charles Betz, Will McKeon-White, October 2, 2019).

With ServiceNow, a train operating company in the UK modernized and streamlined IT infrastructure and applications to a single source of truth resulting in employees’ full visibility across processes and data, and the company’s Net Promoter Score going from mid-20s to averages between 70 to 80.

ServiceNow’s ESM solutions offer a streamlined platform for Enterprise Services by extending ITSM platform capabilities beyond technology services into business-centric automation use cases to transform the way work gets done. Key benefits of ServiceNow’s Enterprise Service Management automation solutions include:

Providing a great customer and employee experience across all functions​

Automating process across the organization to drive new levels of efficiencies​

Improving collaboration across teams to foster innovation

A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

