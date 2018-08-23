ServiceNow : Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant IT Service Management Tools for Fifth Straight Year

ServiceNow® (NYSE: NOW), Forbes’ No. 1 World’s Most Innovative Company, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named the company a Leader in the Magic Quadrant IT Service Management Tools for the fifth consecutive year, citing ServiceNow’s completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“ServiceNow is transforming the way work gets done. With an innovative cloud-based ITSM solution, supported by the Now Platform, we’re helping customers deliver better employee experiences and stronger business outcomes,” said Farrell Hough, general manager, ITSM, ITBM and ITAM products, ServiceNow. “We feel that our Leader position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant recognizes our ongoing innovations and our commitment to enabling employee experiences that drive customer success.”

With ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM), customers can achieve end-to-end transformation of IT services and infrastructure through a single, cloud-based platform. ServiceNow ITSM enables companies to consolidate fragmented tools and legacy systems while automating service management processes. With ServiceNow ITSM, customers can:

Make smarter decisions – leverage the power of machine learning in Agent Intelligence to automate manual tasks and drive up employee and agent productivity.

– leverage the power of machine learning in Agent Intelligence to automate manual tasks and drive up employee and agent productivity. Get fast results – rapidly consolidate IT services with a single system of action in the ServiceNow Nonstop Cloud.

– rapidly consolidate IT services with a single system of action in the ServiceNow Nonstop Cloud. Remove chaos and gain control – gain control of your IT services fast with easy-to-deploy management solutions that grow with your business.

– gain control of your IT services fast with easy-to-deploy management solutions that grow with your business. Use real-time analytics for full visibility – built-in dashboards and analytics provide real-time, actionable information and KPIs to IT agents, managers and executives.

– built-in dashboards and analytics provide real-time, actionable information and KPIs to IT agents, managers and executives. Align IT services with the business – deliver a superior user experience and increase productivity with a consumer-like, mobile-ready service portal that simplifies requests and automates delivery.

A complimentary copy of the complete report is available here.

