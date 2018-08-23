ServiceNow : Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant IT Service Management Tools for Fifth Straight Year

ServiceNow® (NYSE: NOW), Forbes’ No. 1 World’s Most Innovative Company,
today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named the company a Leader in the
Magic Quadrant IT Service Management Tools for the fifth consecutive
year, citing ServiceNow’s completeness of vision and ability to execute.
“ServiceNow is transforming the way work gets done. With an innovative
cloud-based ITSM solution, supported by the Now Platform, we’re helping
customers deliver better employee experiences and stronger business
outcomes,” said Farrell Hough, general manager, ITSM, ITBM and ITAM
products, ServiceNow. “We feel that our Leader position in the Gartner
Magic Quadrant recognizes our ongoing innovations and our commitment to
enabling employee experiences that drive customer success.”
With ServiceNow
IT Service Management (ITSM), customers can achieve end-to-end
transformation of IT services and infrastructure through a single,
cloud-based platform. ServiceNow ITSM enables companies to consolidate
fragmented tools and legacy systems while automating service management
processes. With ServiceNow ITSM, customers can:
-
Make smarter decisions – leverage the power of machine learning
in Agent
Intelligence to automate manual tasks and drive up employee and
agent productivity.
-
Get fast results – rapidly consolidate IT services with a
single system of action in the ServiceNow
Nonstop Cloud.
-
Remove chaos and gain control – gain control of your IT
services fast with easy-to-deploy management solutions that grow with
your business.
-
Use real-time analytics for full visibility – built-in
dashboards and analytics provide real-time, actionable information and
KPIs to IT agents, managers and executives.
-
Align IT services with the business – deliver a superior user
experience and increase productivity with a consumer-like,
mobile-ready service portal that simplifies requests and automates
delivery.
A complimentary copy of the complete report is available here.
A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific
market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the
market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform
set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain
how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how
well they are performing against Gartner's market view. *
*Gartner Research Methodologies, http://www.gartner.com/technology/research/methodologies/research_mq.jsp
Source: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management
Tools, Kenneth Gonzalez, Rich Doheny, Chris Matchett, August 16, 2018
ID: G00340718
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its
research publications, and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
