Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ServiceNow Inc.    NOW

SERVICENOW INC.

(NOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ServiceNow : Names Seasoned SaaS Executive Paul Smith to Lead Company's EMEA Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 07:32am EDT

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced that Paul Smith has joined the company as Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, effective July 7, 2020. Smith joins the company from Salesforce, where he held a number of pan EMEA roles and most recently served as Executive Vice President and UK General Manager.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005309/en/

Paul Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, ServiceNow (Photo: Business Wire)

Paul Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, ServiceNow (Photo: Business Wire)

Smith brings to ServiceNow 17 years’ experience in leadership and senior management roles in the technology industry, with a track record in leading sales, go-to-market operations and developing new markets to drive triple digit growth.

“ServiceNow is leading the workflow revolution as companies worldwide transform themselves into modern digital enterprises,” said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. “The best leaders and top talent want to work for companies like ServiceNow, where they can create the future. We are thrilled to have Paul Smith join our team, serve our customers and lead our EMEA region to new heights on our journey to becoming the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century.”

Smith will lead a region that includes many of the company’s most important markets and growth opportunities. ServiceNow’s EMEA revenues grew 32 percent in 2019 over the prior year; EMEA achieved an approximately $1 billion revenue run-rate as of Q1 2020.

“ServiceNow is the workflow leader and one of the most exciting and innovative growth companies in the world,” Smith said. “The pristine nature of the single Now Platform gives ServiceNow that rare combination of scale with agility. It’s this exact blend that customers are demanding of their critical partners as they wrestle with digitally transforming their businesses to navigate the change that is yet to come.”

Smith continued: “There are moments in your life when career defining opportunities present themselves; ServiceNow is one of those for me. The talented workforce and commitment to customer and partner success sets it apart from other global brands. I’m thrilled to join and privileged to have the opportunity to lead the EMEA business during the next phase of growth.”

Smith succeeds Phillip van der Wilt who served in this role from January 2016 to July 2020. During this time, and under van der Wilt’s leadership, the EMEA business grew rapidly and established ServiceNow’s strong foothold across EMEA.

“Many thanks to Philip for his leadership in growing our EMEA region over the past four years and establishing ServiceNow as a strategic partner to many of the world’s leading companies,” said Kevin Haverty, ServiceNow’s Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales. “With Paul on our team, we are set to continue our momentum and drive the next phase of growth. Paul’s strong experience and exceptional track record across the region will help ensure ServiceNow accelerates our leadership as the partner of choice for C-suite leaders driving digital transformation.”

Smith began his career with Procter and Gamble but soon followed a passion for the technology industry that took him to Microsoft and leadership of a number of innovative start-up businesses. He joined Salesforce in 2012 to lead their EMEA Marketing Cloud business, before going on to lead EMEA Cloud Sales until his appointment as EVP and GM UK&I in February 2019.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2020 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SERVICENOW INC.
07:32aSERVICENOW : Names Seasoned SaaS Executive Paul Smith to Lead Company's EMEA Reg..
BU
06/26Nike plans to cut jobs in digital push
RE
06/26Nike's Overall Sales Decline Despite Online-Orders Leap -- WSJ
DJ
06/25Nike posts surprise loss as COVID-19 hits wholesale business
RE
06/25Nike Sales Dragged Down by Store Closures -- Update
DJ
06/25Nike posts surprise loss as COVID-19 hits wholesale business
RE
06/25SERVICENOW : CareAR announces augmented reality integration with ServiceNow
PU
06/25SERVICENOW : Boosts Data Centre Capacity in Europe
BU
06/24SERVICENOW : New contact tracing app and health screening features help bring em..
PU
06/22SERVICENOW : to acquire CMDB pioneer Sweagle
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 351 M - -
Net income 2020 157 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 596x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 79 417 M 79 417 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 17,8x
Nbr of Employees 11 148
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SERVICENOW INC.
Duration : Period :
ServiceNow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICENOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 389,03 $
Last Close Price 416,44 $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederic B. Luddy Chairman
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICENOW INC.47.51%79 417
SAP SE8.64%176 031
ORACLE CORPORATION6.83%173 687
INTUIT INC.18.22%80 748
DOCUSIGN, INC.157.27%34 988
RINGCENTRAL, INC.72.40%25 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group