ServiceNow : and AWS launch Cloud Call Center solution

04/28/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

Now more than ever, businesses are challenged to transform themselves into digital organizations to better serve employees, customers, and partners, more proactively, and in a more personalized way.

Modern IT support is business-critical, and the demands on IT are growing exponentially, particularly amid the 'new normal' of remote work. At the same time, business leaders are racing to envision and implement what their future work environments will look like.

In this always-on world of work, employees depend on advanced technology to collaborate with colleagues and find innovative solutions that build customer loyalty, fuel growth, and sustain market leadership. These growing demands mean IT departments need to do more with less and re-imagine digital-first processes, applications, and toolsets.

Contact-Center-as-a-Service for a new world of work

Two industry leaders - Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's most broadly adopted cloud platform, and digital workflow pioneer, ServiceNow - have collaborated to launch an innovative, AI-driven 'Contact-Center-as-a-Service' approach to IT support, delivering increased efficiencies and cost savings, while providing employees with best-in-class IT support.

Our new Cloud Call Center solution - Amazon Connect Integration with Cloud Call Center - offers native integration of AWS's natural language AI technology, Lex, Transcribe and Comprehend, with our IT workflow and service desk capabilities. Together, we will help automate support tasks and will help drive down costs while improving both the caller and agent experience.

ServiceNow is a big believer in Amazon Connect. We recently deployed Amazon Connect to power our own global IT help desk and customer call center, so it can create unique employee and customer interactions, while decreasing our operational expenses.

This capitalizes on the advanced capabilities of AWS and ServiceNow's IT Service Management (ITSM) Professional to give organizations the ability to deploy a cloud contact center in minutes while meeting escalating call center demands.

Users are empowered to help themselves and solve common support issues, such as password resets, account unlocks, and incident status checks, without ever having to speak to an agent. And for calls requiring human intervention, the solution, leveraging AWS' AI-driven real-time text to speech transcription, sentiment analysis, and keyword spotting to power retrieval of responsive knowledge articles where needed, proactively provides agents with context-relevant critical detail and context to accelerate resolution times and thereby improve customer satisfaction.

Disclaimer

ServiceNow Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 16:07:09 UTC
