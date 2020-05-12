ServiceNow : named to U.S. Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative blanket purchase agreement

ServiceNow today announced that it has been named a publisher on the Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) awarded to Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. The BPA is signed for a ten-year period of performance through July 14, 2029.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will provide asset management and cybersecurity software, software maintenance support and information technology professional services from ServiceNow to the DoD, U.S. intelligence community and Coast Guard.