ServiceNow : named to U.S. Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative blanket purchase agreement

05/12/2020

ServiceNow today announced that it has been named a publisher on the Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) awarded to Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. The BPA is signed for a ten-year period of performance through July 14, 2029.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will provide asset management and cybersecurity software, software maintenance support and information technology professional services from ServiceNow to the DoD, U.S. intelligence community and Coast Guard.

Disclaimer

ServiceNow Inc. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 15:09:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 349 M
EBIT 2020 1 006 M
Net income 2020 157 M
Finance 2020 1 857 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 549x
P/E ratio 2021 315x
EV / Sales2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2021 12,9x
Capitalization 73 163 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 368,62  $
Last Close Price 383,65  $
Spread / Highest target 6,87%
Spread / Average Target -3,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William R. McDermott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederic B. Luddy Chairman
Gina M. Mastantuono Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bedi Chief Information Officer
Jeffrey Andrew Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICENOW INC.35.89%73 163
ORACLE CORPORATION1.04%168 811
SAP SE-11.37%137 330
INTUIT INC.9.89%75 030
RINGCENTRAL, INC.63.06%24 176
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.17%22 116
