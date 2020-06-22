ServiceNow : to Acquire Configuration Data Management Pioneer Sweagle

Acquisition will strengthen ServiceNow’s industry-leading IT workflow capabilities to help customers accelerate digital transformation, enhance agility, and reduce risk

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Sweagle, a Belgium-based configuration data management company. The transaction will extend ServiceNow’s DevOps and IT Operations Management (ITOM) capabilities, giving customers the ability to leverage machine learning to identify and help prevent potential misconfigurations from causing outages in production and speeding up remediation.

COVID-19 has magnified the importance for organizations to quickly adapt technology to meet changing customer and employee needs. Sweagle provides a single source of truth for configuration data that is otherwise spread across many tools. With Sweagle, ServiceNow customers can identify and intercept application and infrastructure inconsistencies during agile development cycles.

“With capabilities for configuration data management from Sweagle, we will empower DevOps teams to deliver application and infrastructure changes more rapidly while reducing risk,” said RJ Jainendra, vice president and general manager of DevOps and IT Business Management at ServiceNow. “Sweagle also brings deep DevOps talent to ServiceNow. Both founders are pioneers in configuration data management, and we are honored to have this talent join our team as we continue to help customers compete and win in a digital economy.”

Along with its DevOps and IT Operations Management Health solutions, Sweagle will help accelerate ServiceNow’s newly introduced Service Graph roadmap by managing configuration data for public and private cloud environments and modern application architectures, like microservices, containers, and serverless computing. As organizations focus on delivering great experiences to employees and customers, they often must navigate 50,000 or more configuration data items to make a single enterprise application work correctly. With Sweagle, ServiceNow customers can quickly deploy applications and infrastructure as code changes more frequently on a single data platform.

“Today, configuration data is as important as having good code – and this is the foundation that Sweagle was built on,” said Mark Verstockt, CEO and co-founder of Sweagle. “We are proud to join ServiceNow as it continues to enable digital transformation and drive customer success. Every day something goes wrong in a company related to bad configuration data. Together, we can help customers deliver higher-quality applications without the need for manual work, all while reducing cost.”

Sweagle was founded in 2017 by CEO Mark Verstockt and CTO Benny Van de Sompele.

ServiceNow expects to complete the acquisition at the beginning of Q3 2020. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies relating to ServiceNow’s acquisition of Sweagle. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. These statements reflect the current beliefs of ServiceNow and are based on current information available to ServiceNow as of the date hereof. ServiceNow does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the inability to assimilate or integrate Sweagle’s technology into our platform; the inability to retain key employees of Sweagle after the transaction closes; unanticipated expenses related to Sweagle’s acquired technology; potential adverse tax consequences; disruption to our business and diversion of management attention and other resources; and potential unknown liabilities associated with Sweagle’s business.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2020 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005174/en/