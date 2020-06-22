Log in
ServiceNow Inc.

SERVICENOW INC.

(NOW)
ServiceNow : to acquire CMDB pioneer Sweagle

06/22/2020

ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Sweagle, a Belgium based configuration data management company. The transaction will extend ServiceNow's DevOps and IT Operations Management (ITOM) capabilities, giving customers the ability to leverage machine learning to identify and help prevent potential misconfigurations from causing outages in production and speeding up remediation.

COVID-19 has magnified the importance for organizations to quickly adapt technology to meet changing customer and employee needs. Sweagle provides a single source of truth for configuration data that is otherwise spread across many tools. With Sweagle, ServiceNow customers can identify and intercept application and infrastructure inconsistencies during agile development cycles.

'With capabilities for configuration data management from Sweagle, we will empower DevOps teams to deliver application and infrastructure changes more rapidly while reducing risk,' said RJ Jainendra, vice president and general manager of DevOps and IT Business Management at ServiceNow. 'Sweagle also brings deep DevOps talent to ServiceNow. Both founders are pioneers in configuration data management, and we are honored to have this talent join our team as we continue to help customers compete and win in a digital economy.'

ServiceNow Inc. published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 12:36:03 UTC
