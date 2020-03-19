ServiceSource International : Provides Business Update On COVID-19

Early Business Continuity Planning and Action Enabled Rapid Response to Put Employees First and Serve Clients Without Disruption

DENVER - Mar. 19, 2020 - ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV), the digital customer journey experience company, today provided an update on its business operations in response to the COVID-19 situation. ServiceSource continues to provide uninterrupted service to its clients around the world and remains fully operational. The Company began testing its Business Continuity Plan ('BCP') at the beginning of the year as the COVID-19 outbreak initially unfolded. When the outbreak evolved into a pandemic, ServiceSource activated its BCP and transitioned its operations primarily to a virtual, home-based delivery model to ensure the safety, health, and wellbeing of its employees, clients, and communities.

'A central tenet of our operating model has always been a robust Business Continuity Plan that ensures preparedness, redundancy, flexibility, and adaptability,' said Gary B. Moore, ServiceSource's chairman and chief executive officer. 'As the spread and impact of COVID-19 became more apparent in recent weeks, our teams moved early and quickly to enact our BCP, ensuring our mission-critical revenue generating services continue to be delivered for our clients with high availability and no disruption. More importantly, however, through our virtual delivery capability, we have been able to take care of our employees and their families while doing our part to contribute to slowing the spread of the virus in the communities in which we operate.'

Key aspects of ServiceSource's BCP and COVID-19 response include:

All of the Company's clients are now enabled to be served through a secure, innovative, and 100% virtual work-from-home ('WFH') delivery model.

All employees from ServiceSource's 11 global offices are equipped and actively encouraged to WFH.

More than 95% of the Company's capacity is now being delivered in an exclusive WFH model, including by more than 1,200 employees in Manila and Kuala Lumpur who were required to WFH in response to government-imposed movement restrictions and office closures.

Full implementation of travel restrictions, social distancing practices, enhanced office hygiene, and other recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and other regional and local government and health authorities.

'While the COVID-19 situation remains very dynamic and we will continue to monitor it closely, we believe we have taken appropriate proactive measures to best care for our colleagues around the world while ensuring we are there for our clients in these unprecedented times,' said Moore. 'Our thoughts are with those who have been directly or indirectly impacted by the virus, and we extend heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare professionals and others who working tirelessly on the front lines to confront this challenge.'

