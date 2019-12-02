Log in
SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL, INC.    SREV

SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SREV)
ServiceSource International : to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference on December 11th, 2019

12/02/2019 | 05:54pm EST

ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV), the digital customer journey experience company, today announced that it will participate in the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference taking place on December 10th-12th at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Gary B. Moore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ServiceSource, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 11th, at 2:00 p.m. PST. Management will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with attending investors throughout the day. The presentation will be available via live audio webcast in the Events section of the ServiceSource Investor Relations website. Replays will also be available on ServiceSource’s Investor Relations website following the event.

To receive additional information on the conference or to request a meeting with ServiceSource management, please contact an LD Micro representative or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) brings the world’s greatest brands closer to their customers through digitally-enabled solutions and data-driven insights that personalize and power the moments that matter. Backed by 20 years of experience, an industry-leading technology platform, a robust global footprint and a powerful suite of solutions that enhance every touchpoint along the Customer Journey Experience (CJX), we deliver impactful revenue growth for global market leaders. Operating out of eight countries with more than 3,000 sales delivery professionals speaking 45 languages, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually. To learn more about how we help our clients more effectively find, convert, nurture, grow and retain their customers, visit www.servicesource.com.

Connect with ServiceSource:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Trademarks

ServiceSource®, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
