SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC (SREV)

SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC (SREV)
News

ServiceSource : to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Call on February 20, 2019

01/28/2019 | 09:04am EST

ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV), a global leader in outsourced inside sales, customer success and recurring revenue growth and retention solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 after market close on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. ServiceSource will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that day to discuss those results.

To access the call, please dial (877) 293-5486, or outside the U.S. (914) 495-8592, at least five minutes prior to the 2:30 p.m. MT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the ServiceSource Investor Relations website under Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.servicesource.com.

About ServiceSource
ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) helps the world’s leading brands grow closer to their customers. As a global leader in outsourced inside sales, customer success and recurring revenue growth and retention solutions, ServiceSource expands customer lifetime value by helping companies to more efficiently and effectively find, convert, grow and retain their B2B customer relationships. Trusted by global market leaders in the cloud/XaaS, software, technology hardware, medical device & diagnostic equipment and industrial IoT sectors, ServiceSource sells, manages or renews $9 billion of revenue annually on behalf of its clients. Leveraging a robust technology suite, predictive data models and more than 3,000 revenue delivery professionals speaking 45 languages, only ServiceSource brings to market nearly 20 years of expertise and the ability to drive recurring revenue growth to more than 170 countries. To learn more, visit www.servicesource.com.

Connect with ServiceSource:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Trademarks
ServiceSource®, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
