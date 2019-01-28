ServiceSource : to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Call on February 20, 2019

ServiceSource
(NASDAQ: SREV), a global leader in outsourced inside sales, customer
success and recurring revenue growth and retention solutions,
today announced that it will release its financial results for the
fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 after market close
on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. ServiceSource will host a conference
call at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that day to
discuss those results.
To access the call, please dial (877) 293-5486, or outside the U.S.
(914) 495-8592, at least five minutes prior to the 2:30 p.m. MT start
time. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the
ServiceSource Investor Relations website under Events and Presentations.
A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's Investor
Relations website at http://ir.servicesource.com.
About ServiceSource
ServiceSource International, Inc.
(NASDAQ:SREV) helps the world’s leading brands grow closer to their
customers. As a global leader in outsourced inside sales, customer
success and recurring revenue growth and retention solutions,
ServiceSource expands customer lifetime value by helping companies to
more efficiently and effectively find, convert, grow and retain their
B2B customer relationships. Trusted by global market leaders in the
cloud/XaaS, software, technology hardware, medical device & diagnostic
equipment and industrial IoT sectors, ServiceSource sells, manages or
renews $9 billion of revenue annually on behalf of its clients.
Leveraging a robust technology suite, predictive data models and more
than 3,000 revenue delivery professionals speaking 45 languages, only
ServiceSource brings to market nearly 20 years of expertise and the
ability to drive recurring revenue growth to more than 170 countries. To
learn more, visit www.servicesource.com.
Connect with ServiceSource:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Trademarks
ServiceSource®, and any ServiceSource product or
service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource
International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their
respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005109/en/