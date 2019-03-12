ServiceSource : to Participate in the Sidoti & Company, LLC Spring 2019 Investor Conference

ServiceSource
(NASDAQ: SREV), the digital customer journey experience company, today
announced that it will participate in the Sidoti & Company, LLC Spring
2019 Investor Conference in New York City on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Gary B. Moore, ServiceSource’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and
Richard Walker, ServiceSource’s Chief Financial Officer, will host a
group presentation from 8:00-8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 28, 2019,
at the New York Marriott Marquis and will also be available for
one-on-one meetings with attending investors throughout the conference
session. The presentation will be available via live audio webcast in
the Events
section of the ServiceSource Investor Relations website and via replay
from the same link.
Investors interested in attending the conference and meeting with
ServiceSource management should contact their Sidoti & Company, LLC
representative and/or visit the on-line registration link.
About ServiceSource
ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) brings the world’s
greatest brands closer to their customers through digitally-enabled
solutions and data-driven insights that personalize and power the
moments that matter. Backed by 20 years of experience, an
industry-leading technology platform, a robust global footprint and a
powerful suite of solutions that enhance every touchpoint along the
Customer Journey Experience (CJX), we deliver impactful revenue growth
for global market leaders. Operating out of eight countries with more
than 3,000 sales delivery professionals speaking 45
languages, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value
annually. To learn more about how we help our clients more effectively
find, convert, nurture, grow and retain their customers, visit www.servicesource.com.
