ServiceSource : to Participate in the Sidoti & Company, LLC Spring 2019 Investor Conference

ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV), the digital customer journey experience company, today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti & Company, LLC Spring 2019 Investor Conference in New York City on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Gary B. Moore, ServiceSource’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Walker, ServiceSource’s Chief Financial Officer, will host a group presentation from 8:00-8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the New York Marriott Marquis and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors throughout the conference session. The presentation will be available via live audio webcast in the Events section of the ServiceSource Investor Relations website and via replay from the same link.

Investors interested in attending the conference and meeting with ServiceSource management should contact their Sidoti & Company, LLC representative and/or visit the on-line registration link.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) brings the world’s greatest brands closer to their customers through digitally-enabled solutions and data-driven insights that personalize and power the moments that matter. Backed by 20 years of experience, an industry-leading technology platform, a robust global footprint and a powerful suite of solutions that enhance every touchpoint along the Customer Journey Experience (CJX), we deliver impactful revenue growth for global market leaders. Operating out of eight countries with more than 3,000 sales delivery professionals speaking 45 languages, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually. To learn more about how we help our clients more effectively find, convert, nurture, grow and retain their customers, visit www.servicesource.com.

Connect with ServiceSource:

http://www.facebook.com/ServiceSource

http://twitter.com/servicesource

http://www.linkedin.com/company/servicesource

http://www.youtube.com/user/ServiceSourceMKTG

Trademarks

ServiceSource®, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005777/en/