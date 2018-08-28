Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Servicesource International Inc    SREV

SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC (SREV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ServiceSource to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 6, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV), a global leader in outsourced inside sales, customer success and recurring revenue growth and retention solutions, has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

ServiceSource management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 6th at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com.

About the Gateway Conference
The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About ServiceSource
ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) helps the world’s leading brands grow closer to their customers. As a global leader in outsourced inside sales, customer success and recurring revenue growth and retention solutions, ServiceSource expands customer lifetime value by helping companies to more efficiently and effectively find, convert, grow and retain their B2B customer relationships. Trusted by global market leaders in the cloud/XaaS, software, technology hardware, medical device & diagnostic equipment and industrial IoT sectors, ServiceSource sells, manages or renews $9 billion of revenue annually on behalf of its clients. Leveraging a robust technology suite, predictive data models and more than 3,000 revenue delivery professionals speaking 45 languages, only ServiceSource brings to market nearly 20 years of expertise and the ability to drive recurring revenue growth to more than 170 countries. To learn more, visit www.servicesource.com.

Connect with ServiceSource: 

https://www.facebook.com/ServiceSource

https://twitter.com/servicesource

https://www.linkedin.com/company/servicesource

https://www.youtube.com/user/ServiceSourceMKTG

Investor Relations Contact for ServiceSource
Chad Lyne, 720-889-8784
clyne@servicesource.com

Trademarks
ServiceSource®, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONA
10:06pServiceSource to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on Sept..
GL
08/14SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL : Appoints Respected Strategy & Corporate Developmen..
PU
08/06SERVICESOURCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Resignation of Barry Reynolds from Board..
BU
08/06SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
08/06SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/06SERVICESOURCE : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
08/06SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC : ServiceSource International, Inc. to Host Earn..
AC
08/02SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
08/01SERVICESOURCE : Announces Payoff of $150 Million Convertible Senior Notes and En..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16ServiceSource director acquires 84K shares 
08/06ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) CEO Chris Carrington on Q2 2018 Resu.. 
08/06ServiceSource International, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/06ServiceSource EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
07/15BY THE NUMBERS : Technology Stocks With Rising Expectations 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 248 M
EBIT 2018 12,6 M
Net income 2018 -19,1 M
Finance 2018 40,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 63,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 297 M
Chart SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Servicesource International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,83 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Carrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert N. Pinkerton Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Craft Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Bruce W. Dunlevie Lead Independent Director
Thomas F. Mendoza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC2.59%297
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.81%133 301
ACCENTURE8.35%111 806
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.86%111 559
VMWARE, INC.20.79%62 970
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.53%62 904
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.