Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Servicesource International Inc    SREV

SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC

(SREV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Servicesource International : to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call on August 8, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 09:31am EDT

ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV), the digital customer journey experience company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Management will host a conference call the following day on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results.

To access the call, please dial (877) 293-5486, or outside the U.S. (914) 495-8592, at least five minutes prior to the 7:30 a.m. MT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the ServiceSource Investor Relations website under Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.servicesource.com.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) brings the world’s greatest brands closer to their customers through digitally-enabled solutions and data-driven insights that personalize and power the moments that matter. Backed by 20 years of experience, an industry-leading technology platform, a robust global footprint and a powerful suite of solutions that enhance every touchpoint along the Customer Journey Experience (CJX), we deliver impactful revenue growth for global market leaders. Operating out of eight countries with more than 3,000 sales delivery professionals speaking 45 languages, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually. To learn more about how we help our clients more effectively find, convert, nurture, grow and retain their customers, visit www.servicesource.com.

Connect with ServiceSource:

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Trademarks

ServiceSource®, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONA
09:31aSERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL : to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call..
BU
07/10SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, R..
AQ
07/10SERVICESOURCE : Appoints John R. Harris to the Board of Directors
BU
06/27SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL : Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Extends Long-Standing Re..
BU
05/17SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, S..
AQ
05/16SERVICESOURCE : to Attend the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference on Ma..
BU
05/15SERVICESOURCE : to Power Cloud Services Growth Initiatives Through Client Relati..
BU
05/08SERVICESOURCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
05/08SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 227 M
EBIT 2019 -7,82 M
Net income 2019 -23,9 M
Finance 2019 18,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,50x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,79x
EV / Sales2019 0,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 84,9 M
Chart SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Servicesource International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,15  $
Last Close Price 0,91  $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary B. Moore Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deborah A. Dunnam Chief Operating Officer
Richard G. Walker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ricardo Craft Senior Vice President-Technology & Services
Bruce W. Dunlevie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC-15.74%85
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION32.30%133 023
ACCENTURE37.91%123 905
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.59%114 065
VMWARE, INC.31.68%73 891
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.52%72 775
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group