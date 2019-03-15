Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Serviceware SE    SJJ   DE000A2G8X31

SERVICEWARE SE

(SJJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serviceware SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 05:35am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Serviceware SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Serviceware SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.03.2019 / 10:31
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Serviceware SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019 German: https://serviceware.se/de/investor-relations/finanzkalender/ English: https://serviceware.se/investor-relations/financial-reports/


15.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Serviceware SE
Carl-Zeiss-Str. 16
65520 Bad Camberg
Germany
Internet: www.serviceware.se

 
End of News DGAP News Service

787995  15.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=787995&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SERVICEWARE SE
05:35aSERVICEWARE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
03/01SERVICEWARE : with record revenues in 2017/2018
EQ
2018CORRECTION OF THE NOTIFICATION OF 20 : Serviceware SE further expands internatio..
EQ
2018SERVICEWARE SE : Serviceware SE continues substantial profitable growth in the f..
EQ
2018SERVICEWARE : continues substantial profitable growth in the first nine months o..
EQ
2018SERVICEWARE : drives strategy of internationalisation
EQ
2018SERVICEWARE : takes over knowledge management specialist SABIO and expands ESM p..
EQ
2018SERVICEWARE : enjoys significantly faster sales and earnings growth in H1 2017/2..
EQ
2018SERVICEWARE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
2018SERVICEWARE SE : Greenshoe option fully exercised after successful IPO; stabilis..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 55,4 M
EBIT 2018 5,10 M
Net income 2018 3,65 M
Finance 2018 62,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 48,70
P/E ratio 2019 26,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 169 M
Chart SERVICEWARE SE
Duration : Period :
Serviceware SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SERVICEWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,0 €
Spread / Average Target 87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Karsten Martin Chief Executive Officer
Harald Popp Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVICEWARE SE-0.31%191
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.82%878 468
RED HAT3.38%32 096
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC24.16%26 005
SPLUNK INC20.57%18 362
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.40.66%17 008
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.