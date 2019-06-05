DGAP-News: Serviceware SE / Key word(s): Takeover

Serviceware SE: Serviceware acquires cubus AG and continues the strategic extension of its ESM platform



05.06.2019

Serviceware acquires cubus AG and continues the strategic extension of its ESM platform

- Acquisition of cubus AG adds corporate performance management and business intelligence capabilities to Serviceware's integrated ESM platform

- cubus generates profitable sales revenues in the mid-single digit million-euro range

- Market surveys confirm cubus' outstanding position in the EMEA region

- cubus acquisition will enhance Serviceware's market position and its ability to address wholesale customers and major corporations

- Takeover extends Serviceware's market leadership in Europe and drives further internationalization

Bad Camberg, 5 June 2019. Serviceware SE ("Serviceware", ISIN DE000A2G8X31) continues to implement its growth strategy and has today acquired 100 percent of the shares in cubus AG ("cubus"). cubus is a leading software provider in the fields of Corporate Performance Management/ Business Intelligence ("CPM"/ "BI"). The cubus software enables companies and individual profit centres to analyse their financial KPIs and to prepare on this basis viable plans, forecasts and simulations for the future development of their balance sheet, their profit and loss account as well as their cash flow statement, amongst other things. In this way, corporate decision makers are offered a reliable basis to manage their company or profit centre.

With the cubus software, Serviceware connects the Financial Management of the own Enterprise Service Management (ESM) platform - where Serviceware holds already an extremely strong position with the software solution anafee - with the Corporate Finance department of companies. This is particularly attractive for large and medium-sized companies, which operate their Shared Services in subsidiaries or as a profit centre.

cubus currently generates profitable annual sales revenues in the mid-single digit million-euro range of which more than 40 percent are already generated abroad. The company has dynamically expanded during the past years: at present more than 160 companies around the world use the cubus software - among them also well-known companies from North America. The BI market is one of the most strongly growing segments in the software area - studies anticipate an average market growth of around 10 percent per year by 2026. In the renowned, independent BARC BI Survey 2018 the top position of cubus is confirmed in 32 categories in various comparative groups within the EMEA region.

The acquisition of cubus is Serviceware's second takeover since its IPO in April 2018. Last year, Serviceware extended its integrated ESM platform by acquiring the knowledge management specialist SABIO.

Dirk K. Martin, CEO and founder of Serviceware: With cubus we are supplementing our platform by adding the important module Corporate Performance Management/ Business Intelligence. With this platform solution from a single source, we will be able to address large customers in future even more effectively. Furthermore, we see considerable cross-selling potential between our existing customer base and the customers of cubus. Consequently, we continue to expand our market leadership in Europe as a digitizer of service processes in companies. We continue to consistently implement our strategy based on the three pillars extension of our ESM platform, enhanced addressing of large customers and accelerated internationalization. The acquisition of cubus complements this strategy perfectly."

Harald Matzke, co-Founder and Member of the Executive Board of cubus AG: With Serviceware we have the perfect partner to further accelerate our growth. The products and competences are ideally complementing each other. For customers this results in significant added values from the integrated product portfolio. We are looking forward to being internationally successful as part of the growing Serviceware family and establishing a European market leader."

