DGAP-News: Serviceware SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Serviceware SE: Serviceware generates record revenues in fiscal 2018/2019



02.03.2020 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

Serviceware generates record revenues in fiscal 2018/2019

- Significant increase in revenues by 20.6 percent to EUR 66.6 million

- Disproportionately high growth in SaaS/Services revenues by 49.0 percent

- Clear rise in the share of SaaS/Services in total revenues in Q4 to a record level of 44.0 percent

- Adjusted EBIT at EUR 4.1 million on prior-year level

- Further growth in revenues and profit expected during the current fiscal year

Bad Camberg, 2 March 2020

Serviceware SE ("Serviceware", ISIN DE000A2G8X31), a leading European provider of software solutions for the Enterprise Service Management market ("ESM Market"), has generated, according to preliminary unaudited figures for fiscal 2018/2019 (as at the end of November), record revenues and continued to significantly increase the share of SaaS/Services in revenues. Revenues rose clearly by 20.6 percent from EUR 55.2 million to EUR 66.6 million. The growth driver was again SaaS (Software as a Service)/Services, where revenues had a disproportionately high growth by 49 percent to EUR 24.3 million. The share of SaaS/Services in total revenues amounted already to 36.5 percent in fiscal 2018/2019 (PY 29.5 percent) and reached a record level of around 44 percent during the fourth quarter.

Within the framework of the programme for the acceleration of growth, EUR 6.4 million were invested on an EBIT level and expensed. The result before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted for the expenses of the programme for the acceleration of growth of EUR 4.1 million, is on prior-year level. The liquid funds amounted to around EUR 41.2 million (PY EUR 53.7 million) at the end of the fiscal year.

The unadjusted EBIT amounted during the reporting period to EUR -2.3 million (PY EUR 2.7 million). The result for the fiscal year was altogether marked, apart from the expenditure for the programme for the acceleration of growth, by the extension of the SaaS/Services business, with which Serviceware increases the share of recurring revenues.

During fiscal 2018/2019 the company reached important objectives at the extension of its unique modular Enterprise Service Management platform, the expansion in European countries outside Germany and the strenghtening of business with large customers. The international sales organisations, more partiticularly in the United Kingdom as well as the marketing activities on the European markets of Serviceware continued to be stepped up. Moreover, Serviceware has enlarged the integrated and modular ESM platform through the take-over of cubus AG. With the integration of the solutions of cubus AG into the ESM platform as Serviceware Performance module, Serviceware has further enhanced its market position in the addressing of large customers and groups. Serviceware Performance allows companies on the basis of an analysis of their KPIs planning and forecasts for the future development of balance sheets, cash flow and P&L. During the past year Serviceware has again been able to recruit many large customers. In this connection the combination of the added values of the ITFM solution Serviceware Financial and the corporate performance planning solution Serviceware Performance (cubus) meets with considerable interest. A high demand has been recorded, more particularly in the automotive and chemical industry. Another powerful combination of products from the Serviceware Enterprise Service platform (ESP) is the process solution Serviceware Processes combined with Serviceware Knowledge (SABIO), which guarantees quick, informed and hence efficient field services in service-oriented industries. The strategic success of the Enterprise Service platform is, moreover, demonstrated by the fact that an increasing number of current and new Serviceware customers select several of the currently five solutions of the platform for their individual service models.

Serviceware continues to be on track with its programme to accelerate growth. For the current fiscal year 2019/2020 the company, therefore, anticipates a further increase in revenues and a rise in the adjusted EBIT.

Dirk K. Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Serviceware: "During the past year we have been able to reap the first fruits of our growth strategy. The extension of SaaS/Services has been accelerated again at the end of the fiscal year. The shift in demand towards Software as a Service involves increasing recurring profitable revenues and a higher visibility of the future business development."

Harald Popp, CFO and Co-Founder of Serviceware: "We are satisfied with the development during the past fiscal year. The strategic and long-term investments for an accelerated growth are of course reflected by the financial statements. However, we see the results and we are confident that the growth course will soon have a positive impact on the result."

About Serviceware

Serviceware is a leading provider of software solutions for the digitization and automation of service processes (Enterprise Service Management), enabling companies to increase their service quality and efficiently manage their service costs.

The unique Serviceware Platform consists of the software solutions Serviceware Processes (helpLine), Serviceware Financial (anafee), Serviceware Resources (Careware), Serviceware Knowledge (SABIO) and Serviceware Performance (cubus). All solutions can be used in an integrated manner or independently from one another.

Serviceware has more than 800 customers worldwide from various business sectors; among these are ten DAX companies as well as four of the seven biggest corporations in Germany. The headquarter of Serviceware is located in Bad Camberg, Germany, and the company employs over 480 employees at 14 international sites. For more information visit www.serviceware-se.com.