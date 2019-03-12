Log in
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Awarded Raymond James Community Bankers Cup

0
03/12/2019 | 02:56pm EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) announced today that it has received the 2018 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, which recognizes the top 10 percent of community banks. For the fifth year in a row, ServisFirst Bancshares has been ranked in the top five community banks. Additionally, ServisFirst Bancshares is the only bank in the Southeast to receive the 2018 award. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., with its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, is a full-service professional business bank headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices across the Southeast.

ServisFirst Bancshares ranked fourth out of 258 community banks nationwide that are exchange-traded domestic banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2018. Each bank's performance was judged by various metrics regarding profitability, operational efficiency and the balance sheet.  The six financial performance and stability measures include nonperforming assets to loans and real estate owned, five-year average core deposit percentage, net interest margin, efficiency ratio, return on average assets and return on average tangible common equity.

For more information about ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin at 205-937-3777. To learn more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit us at www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK
ServisFirst is a full service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $8 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in Birmingham in May 2005, opened ServisFirst Bank Huntsville in August 2006, ServisFirst Bank Montgomery in June 2007, ServisFirst Bank Dothan in September 2008, Correspondent Banking Division in March 2011, ServisFirst Bank Pensacola in April 2011, ServisFirst Mobile in July 2012, ServisFirst Bank Nashville in June 2013, ServisFirst South Carolina in January 2015, ServisFirst Bank Atlanta in January 2015, and ServisFirst Bank Tampa Bay Region in January 2016. In April 2015 and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
Krista Conlin, 205-937-3777

SFB-RGB_0-92-171.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
