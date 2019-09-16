Log in
SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend

09/16/2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ: SFBS) (“ServisFirst”), the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on September 16, 2019, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on October 11, 2019, to stockholders of record as of October 1, 2019. 

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbank.com.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbank.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

Contact: ServisFirst Bank
Davis Mange (205) 949-3420
DMange@servisfirstbank.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 308 M
EBIT 2019 203 M
Net income 2019 143 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,59x
Capitalization 1 825 M
Managers
NameTitle
Clarence C. Pouncey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William M. Foshee CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Hatton C. V. Smith Independent Director
Joseph Richard Cashio Independent Director
James J. Filler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES, INC.6.97%1 825
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.94%171 736
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.86%53 938
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 226
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.45%49 771
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 718
