ServisFirst Bank Announces New Commercial Banking Team for Charleston, SC and Naples, FL Markets

09/18/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS), announced today the addition of five seasoned bankers.

Kurt Sequer, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking, Steve Humphreys, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking, Brian Michel, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking, and Christy Chumney, Assistant Relationship Manager joined the Charleston, SC location.

Marcus Moody, Vice President, Commercial Banker, will be officed in Naples, FL, a part of our Southwest Florida market.

“We are excited to add these talented bankers to the ServisFirst Bank team. Their expertise and community involvement will serve valuable for the Southwest Florida and Charleston markets,” states Tom Broughton, CEO & President, ServisFirst Bank.

For more information regarding the announcements of these new hires or to speak to a representative of ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin at 205-937-3777. To learn more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK 
ServisFirst is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $8 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates. 

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay. In April 2015 and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
Krista Conlin, 205-937-3777

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
