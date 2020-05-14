Servizi Italia S p A : ERRATA CORRIGE del comunicato in lingua inglese e dell'Interim Management Report pubblicati in data 13 maggio 2020

Servizi Italia S.p.A., società con sede a Castellina di Soragna (PR) e quotata sul segmento STAR del MTA di Borsa Italiana S.p.A., da oltre trent'anni è leader in Italia nel settore dei servizi integrati di noleggio, lavaggio e sterilizzazione di materiali tessili e dispositivi medici in ambito sanitario. La società, che insieme alle proprie controllate italiane ed estere forma il Gruppo Servizi Italia, ha ampliato i propri servizi anche all'area industriale, collettività e settore alberghiero. Il Gruppo dispone di una piattaforma produttiva altamente tecnologica, articolata in oltre 50 impianti produttivi in 7 paesi e conta circa 3700 persone fra dipendenti e collaboratori: questi sono i numeri con i quali Servizi Italia quotidianamente contribuisce alla salute e sicurezza di professionisti, pazienti e lavoratori, nel rispetto dell'etica e dell'ambiente in cui opera.

Servizi Italia comunica la presenza di un refuso nel comunicato in lingua inglese diffuso in data 13 maggio 2020, nella tabella relativa alla Posizione Finanziaria Netta consolidata (pag. 11) e, relativamente alla stessa tabella, nell'Interim Management Report as at 31 March 2020(pag. 15).

PRESS RELEASE

14 May 2020

CORRIGENDUM of the English press release and the Interim

Management Report published on 13 May 2020

Castellina di Soragna (PR) , Italy 14 May 2020

Servizi Italia communicates the presence of a misprint in the English language press release issued on 13 May 2020, in the table relating to the Consolidated Net Financial Position (page 11) and, with regard to the same table, in the Interim Management Report as at 31 March 2020 (page 15).

The table should be understood to be corrected as follows:

(thousands of Euros) 31 March 31 December 31 March 2020 2019 2019 Cash and cash equivalents in hand 29 44 53 Cash at bank 9,005 7,097 13,658 Cash and cash equivalents 9,034 7,141 13,711 Current financial receivables 8,047 8,310 8,588 Current liabilities to banks and other lenders (89,846) (74,301) (81,281) of which financial liabilities for IFRS 16 (3,467) (3,707) (2,885) Current net financial debt (81,799) (65,991) (72,693) Non-current liabilities to banks and other lenders (62,344) (68,558) (73,077) of which financial liabilities for IFRS 16 (31,031) (32,552) (31,013) Non-current net financial debt (62,344) (68,558) (73,077) Net financial debt (135,109) (127,408) (132,059)

The correct version of the Interim Management Report as at 31 March 2020 is now available at Company's registered office, on the website www.servizitaliagroup.comand on the eMarket Storage authorized storage mechanism www.emarkestorage.com.

***

Declaration of the Executive Responsible for the preparation of the accounting documents

The Executive Responsible for the preparation of the corporate accounting documents, Angelo Minotta, declares in accordance with Article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in the present press release corresponds to the underlying accounting documents, records and accounting entries.

This press release is disclosed using emarket SDIR system and it is now available on Company's website (www.servizitaliagroup.com) as well as on eMarket STORAGE system (www.emarketstorage.com).

