Servizi Italia S p A : ERRATA CORRIGE del comunicato in lingua inglese e dell'Interim Management Report pubblicati in data 13 maggio 2020

05/14/2020 | 05:45am EDT

COMUNICATO STAMPA

14 maggio 2020

ERRATA CORRIGE del comunicato in lingua inglese e dell'Interim

Management Reportpubblicati in data 13 maggio 2020

Castellina di Soragna, 14 maggio 2020

Servizi Italia comunica la presenza di un refuso nel comunicato in lingua inglese diffuso in data 13 maggio 2020, nella tabella relativa alla Posizione Finanziaria Netta consolidata (pag. 11) e, relativamente alla stessa tabella, nell'Interim Management Report as at 31 March 2020(pag. 15).

La tabella deve intendersi corretta come di seguito:

(thousands of Euros)

31 March

31 December

31 March

2020

2019

2019

Cash and cash equivalents in hand

29

44

53

Cash at bank

9,005

7,097

13,658

Cash and cash equivalents

9,034

7,141

13,711

Current financial receivables

8,047

8,310

8,588

Current liabilities to banks and other lenders

(89,846)

(74,301)

(81,281)

of which financial liabilities for IFRS 16

(3,467)

(3,707)

(2,885)

Current net financial debt

(81,799)

(65,991)

(72,693)

Non-current liabilities to banks and other lenders

(62,344)

(68,558)

(73,077)

of which financial liabilities for IFRS 16

(31,031)

(32,552)

(31,013)

Non-current net financial debt

(62,344)

(68,558)

(73,077)

Net financial debt

(135,109)

(127,408)

(132,059)

La versione corretta dell'Interim Management Report as at 31 March 2020è ora a disposizione presso la sede sociale della Società, sul sito internet www.servizitaliagroup.come sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket Storage www.emarkestorage.com.

***

Dichiarazione del Dirigente Preposto alla redazione dei documenti contabili societari

Il dirigente preposto alla redazione dei documenti contabili societari, Dott. Angelo Minotta, dichiara, ai sensi del comma 2 dell'art. 154 bis del Testo Unico della Finanza, che l'informativa contabile contenuta nel presente comunicato corrisponde alle risultanze documentali, ai libri e alle scritture contabili.

Questo comunicato, veicolato tramite il sistema eMarket SDIR, è da oggi disponibile sul sito internet della Società www.servizitaliagroup.come sul meccanismo di stoccaggio eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com)

Servizi Italia S.p.A., società con sede a Castellina di Soragna (PR) e quotata sul segmento STAR del MTA di Borsa Italiana S.p.A., da oltre trent'anni è leader in Italia nel settore dei servizi integrati di noleggio, lavaggio e sterilizzazione di materiali tessili e dispositivi medici in ambito sanitario. La società, che insieme alle proprie controllate italiane ed estere forma il Gruppo Servizi Italia, ha ampliato i propri servizi anche all'area industriale, collettività e settore alberghiero. Il Gruppo dispone di una piattaforma produttiva altamente tecnologica, articolata in oltre 50 impianti produttivi in 7 paesi e conta circa 3700 persone fra dipendenti e collaboratori: questi sono i numeri con i quali Servizi Italia quotidianamente contribuisce alla salute e sicurezza di professionisti, pazienti e lavoratori, nel rispetto dell'etica e dell'ambiente in cui opera.

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Servizi Italia

iCorporate

Giovanni Manti, Luigi Innocenti

Arturo Salerni, Ilaria Mastrogregori

Tel: +39 0524598511

Tel. + 02 4678 749

investor@servizitaliagroup.com

servizitalia@icorporate.it

1

PRESS RELEASE

14 May 2020

CORRIGENDUM of the English press release and the Interim

Management Report published on 13 May 2020

Castellina di Soragna (PR) , Italy 14 May 2020

Servizi Italia communicates the presence of a misprint in the English language press release issued on 13 May 2020, in the table relating to the Consolidated Net Financial Position (page 11) and, with regard to the same table, in the Interim Management Report as at 31 March 2020 (page 15).

The table should be understood to be corrected as follows:

(thousands of Euros)

31 March

31 December

31 March

2020

2019

2019

Cash and cash equivalents in hand

29

44

53

Cash at bank

9,005

7,097

13,658

Cash and cash equivalents

9,034

7,141

13,711

Current financial receivables

8,047

8,310

8,588

Current liabilities to banks and other lenders

(89,846)

(74,301)

(81,281)

of which financial liabilities for IFRS 16

(3,467)

(3,707)

(2,885)

Current net financial debt

(81,799)

(65,991)

(72,693)

Non-current liabilities to banks and other lenders

(62,344)

(68,558)

(73,077)

of which financial liabilities for IFRS 16

(31,031)

(32,552)

(31,013)

Non-current net financial debt

(62,344)

(68,558)

(73,077)

Net financial debt

(135,109)

(127,408)

(132,059)

The correct version of the Interim Management Report as at 31 March 2020 is now available at Company's registered office, on the website www.servizitaliagroup.comand on the eMarket Storage authorized storage mechanism www.emarkestorage.com.

***

Declaration of the Executive Responsible for the preparation of the accounting documents

The Executive Responsible for the preparation of the corporate accounting documents, Angelo Minotta, declares in accordance with Article 154 bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in the present press release corresponds to the underlying accounting documents, records and accounting entries.

This press release is disclosed using emarket SDIR system and it is now available on Company's website (www.servizitaliagroup.com) as well as on eMarket STORAGE system (www.emarketstorage.com).

Servizi Italia S.p.A.,a company based in Castellina di Soragna (PR) and listed on the STAR segment of the MTA of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., has been a leader in Italy in the field of integrated rental, washing and sterilization services for textile materials and medical devices in the healthcare sector for over thirty years. The company, which together with its Italian and foreign subsidiaries forms the Servizi Italia Group, has also expanded its services to the industrial, community and hotel sectors. The Group has a highly technological production platform, articulated in over 50 production plants in 7 countries and counts about 3,700 employees and collaborators: these are the numbers with which Servizi Italia contributes daily to the health and safety of professionals, patients and workers, respecting ethics and the environment in which it operates.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Servizi Italia

iCorporate

Giovanni Manti, Luigi Innocenti

Arturo Salerni, Ilaria Mastrogregori

Tel: +39 0524598511

Tel. + 02 4678 749

investor@servizitaliagroup.com

servizitalia@icorporate.it

2

Disclaimer

Servizi Italia S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 09:44:02 UTC
