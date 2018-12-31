SERVIZI ITALIA: INTERRUPTION OF A PARTNERSHIP IN BRAZIL

Castellina di Soragna, 31 December 2018

Servizi Italia - listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, leader in the Italian market for healthcare outsourcing of hospital services and present abroad in Brazil, Turkey, India, Albania, Morocco and Singapore - announces that its Board of Directors has decided to terminate the partnership launched with the Bringel Group in Brazil ("Operation"), through a settlement agreement.

The decision has been taken in compliance with the ethical codes of the Servizi Italia Group, following the acknowledgment by the press of an investigation still in progress involving personnel and directors belonging to the Bringel Group for alleged unlawful conducts, to which the Servizi Italia Group, its Brazilian subsidiaries, its directors and employees are all completely extraneous.

Dias Carneiro Advogados law firm has supported Servizi Italia S.p.A. and the Brazilian subsidiary SRI Empreendimentos and Participações L.t.d.a. ("SRI") with regard to the settlement agreement concerning the Joint Venture ("JV") with Bringel Group (holding the 49% of the JV).

The Operation was consisting of:

 Operation A: establishment of a start-up, SIA Lavanderias S.A. ("SIA"), for the green-field construction, in the city of Manaus in the State of Amazonas, of an industrial laundry production site for the development of wash-hire services in the local market. The Operation A, notified to the market on March 29, 2018, envisaged an investment by SIA, to be made in several stages, whose estimated total amount was of reais 38.0 million (about euro 8.8 million at current change). As of today, the Operation A has implied: (i) the definition of a leasing contract of the building used as a laundry, whose investment was completely at Bringel Group's charge and (ii) the purchase of machinery and plants, partially still to be installed. The interruption of Operation A took place by the acquisition of the remaining 49% of SIA by SRI. SIA will be put in liquidation in short time. The price for the acquisition of the shareholding, equal to reais 1 million (about euro 225 thousand at the current exchange rate) is financed through bank debt. Furthermore, the Bringel Group signed a non-competition agreement for five years regarding the laundry activities originally intended to be conducted by SIA, which has the Brazilian territory as geographical scope. Following the liquidation of SIA, plants and machinery could be partly designated to other operative companies of the SRI Group, thus fostering growth, innovation and productive and operational efficiency.

www.si-servizitalia.com

 Operation B: establishment of a start-up, Steriliza Serviços de Esterilizaçao S.A. ("STERILIZA"), not operative yet, for analysis and launch of sterilization services in the State of São Paulo. The interruption of Operation B took place by the acquisition of the remaining 49% of STERILIZA by SRI. STERILIZA will be put in liquidation in short time. The price for the acquisition of the shareholding, equal to reais 50 thousand (about euro 11 thousand at the current exchange rate) is financed through bank debt. Furthermore, the Bringel Group signed a five-year non-competition agreement regarding the sterilization activities originally intended to be carried out by STERILIZA and which has the southeast area of Brazil as geographical scope, whereas, due to access obtained by Servizi Group to Bringel Group's know how relating sterilization services in Brazil, Servizi Italia signed a non- competition agreement regarding the sterilization activities which encompasses the other Brazilian regions, except the southeast area, as geographical scope for five years. The strategy of Servizi Italia Group regarding the development of sterilization services remains confirmed, considering potentialities and perspectives of the market in the State of San Paolo.

From today this press release is available on website www.si-servizitalia.com and disclosed by eMarket SDIR/NIS and 1Info Storage(www.1info.it)systems.

Servizi Italia S.p.A., a company based in Castellina in Soragna (PR), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is the leading operator in Italy in the field of integrated services for hire, washing and sterilization of textile materials and surgical instruments for hospitals. With a technologically advanced production platform, articulated in laundry facilities, textile sterilization centers, surgical instruments sterilization centers and many wardrobes, the Company, which together with its Italian and foreign subsidiaries constitute the Servizi Italia Group, turns primarily to companies in public and private healthcare sector of center / northern Italy and the State of S.Paulo, Brazil, Turkey, India, Albania and Morocco with a wide and diversified offer.

For further information: