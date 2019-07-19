PRESS RELEASE

19 July 2019

SERVIZI ITALIA consolidates its presence in central-northern Italy with the acquisition

of the remaining 50% of the share capital of Ekolav S.r.l.

Castellina di Soragna, 19 July 2019

Servizi Italia - listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and leader in the market of the outsourcing hospital services in Italy, Brazil, Turkey, India, Albania, Morocco and Singapore - announces the acquisition of the remaining 50.0% of the share capital of Ekolav S.r.l. ("Ekolav" or the "Company"), a company in which Servizi Italia already held a 50.0% stake in the share capital since 2007 (the "Transaction").

Ekolav is based in the Tuscany region and offers washing and rental services of flat linen, guest linen and uniforms, in particular for retirement homes, nursing homes, hospitals and industrial customers. In 2018 the Company generated revenues of over Euro 3.3 million, with an EBITDA of approximately Euro 0.5 million and an EBIT of Euro 0.2 million.

The Transaction will allow Servizi Italia to control the Company, fully consolidate its results and implement a number of operating actions aimed at supporting the growth of revenues and margins, as well as generating production and commercial synergies with Servizi Italia itself.

The 50.0% of the share capital of Ekolav was sold by Serenissima Ristorazione S.p.A. ("Seller") at a price of Euro

0.6 million and, in addition, Servizi Italia purchased at nominal value the interest-bearing shareholder loan of Euro 0.5 million, which had been taken out by the Seller for the benefit of the Company to finance some operating investments.

The price of the shares and the value of the shareholders' loan were paid in full by Servizi Italia today and were financed through bank debt.

