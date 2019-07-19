Log in
Servizi Italia : consolidates its presence in central-northern Italy with the acquisition of the remaining 50% of the share capital of Ekolav S.r.l.

07/19/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

19 July 2019

SERVIZI ITALIA consolidates its presence in central-northern Italy with the acquisition

of the remaining 50% of the share capital of Ekolav S.r.l.

Castellina di Soragna, 19 July 2019

Servizi Italia - listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and leader in the market of the outsourcing hospital services in Italy, Brazil, Turkey, India, Albania, Morocco and Singapore - announces the acquisition of the remaining 50.0% of the share capital of Ekolav S.r.l. ("Ekolav" or the "Company"), a company in which Servizi Italia already held a 50.0% stake in the share capital since 2007 (the "Transaction").

Ekolav is based in the Tuscany region and offers washing and rental services of flat linen, guest linen and uniforms, in particular for retirement homes, nursing homes, hospitals and industrial customers. In 2018 the Company generated revenues of over Euro 3.3 million, with an EBITDA of approximately Euro 0.5 million and an EBIT of Euro 0.2 million.

The Transaction will allow Servizi Italia to control the Company, fully consolidate its results and implement a number of operating actions aimed at supporting the growth of revenues and margins, as well as generating production and commercial synergies with Servizi Italia itself.

The 50.0% of the share capital of Ekolav was sold by Serenissima Ristorazione S.p.A. ("Seller") at a price of Euro

0.6 million and, in addition, Servizi Italia purchased at nominal value the interest-bearing shareholder loan of Euro 0.5 million, which had been taken out by the Seller for the benefit of the Company to finance some operating investments.

The price of the shares and the value of the shareholders' loan were paid in full by Servizi Italia today and were financed through bank debt.

This press release, disclosed by SDIR eMarket system, is now available on Company's website www.si-servizitalia.comand on eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com).

Servizi Italia S.p.A., a company based in Castellina in Soragna (PR), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is the leading operator in Italy in the field of integrated services for hire, washing and sterilization of textile materials and surgical instruments for hospitals. With a technologically advanced production platform, articulated in laundry facilities, textile sterilization centers, surgical instruments sterilization centers and many wardrobes, the Company, which together with its Italian and foreign subsidiaries constitute the Servizi Italia Group, turns primarily to companies in public and private healthcare sector of center / northern Italy and the State of S.Paulo, Brazil, Turkey, India, Albania, Morocco and Singapore with a wide and diversified offer.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Servizi Italia

Giovanni Manti, Luigi Innocenti Tel: +39 0524598511 investor@si-servizitalia.com

Media Relations iCorporate

Arturo Salerni, Ilaria Mastrogregori Tel. + 02 4678749 servizitalia@icorporate.it

www.si-servizitalia.com

1

Disclaimer

Servizi Italia S.p.A. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 16:29:08 UTC
